Oregon Becomes Second State To Pass a Net Neutrality Law (katu.com) 23
An anonymous reader quotes a report from KATU: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill Monday withholding state business from internet providers who throttle traffic, making the state the second to finalize a proposal aimed at thwarting moves by federal regulators to relax net neutrality requirements. The bill stops short of actually putting new requirements on internet service providers in the state, but blocks the state from doing business with providers that offer preferential treatment to some internet content or apps, starting in 2019. The move follows a December vote by the Federal Communications Commission repealing Obama-era rules that prohibited such preferential treatment, referred to generally as throttling, by providers like AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon. Brown's signature makes the state the second to enact such legislation, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. It also stakes out the state's claim to a moderate approach, compared to others: Five weeks to the day before Brown, Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill in his state to directly regulate providers there. The prohibition, which restricts with whom the state may contract for internet services, applies to cities and counties, but exempts areas with only a single provider.
Fair Weather Federalists
How long before supposed Federalists are commenting about the overreach of state regulations?
Re:Fair Weather Federalists
That makes perfect sense! Water is a public utility so my neighbors pool is a public pool!
Fair Weather Federalists
I'm pretty sure you're allowed to limit access to your "pool" (website) but if you are the "water company" (ISP), you can't gouge people who want to use the "water" (access) to fill their "pools" instead of using that publically owned utility for any other purpose. If you're a pool owner who sells pool access, you're going to have to pass off the special pool water price increase to your customers. And what happens when Big Pool pays off the water company to keep you from filling up your backyard pool at
Re:
However in droughts the water company can limit your access to water, so you cannot use public water to fill the pool, or water your lawns. Because while it is a public utility, in case of scarcity water supply needs to be throttled and managed so there is drinking water for the public, and it isn't wasted on the rich who wants a green lawn or a nice pool.
I am in favor of Net Neutrality. However the water company analogy isn't a good one, because water is a scarce resource (in some areas) while data speeds
Re:
Water companies (at least in San Antonio) are allowed to charge different rates if you use more water than allotted for typical usage. They define typical usage.
The analogy from FUBAR
Re:
So because roads may be used by everyone I have to let everyone use my parking lot, too, and can't limit its use to my customers?
Re:
Probably about as long as Net Neutrality supporters postint the internet should be a public utility, but then think it's OK for YouTube, Google, Facebook and Twitter to ban non-"progressive" users.
If the internet is a public utility, the things people use the internet for are public utilities too.
Not a "progressive", but the Internet is not Google, Facebook, and/or Twitter. HTH.
Re:
You're confused. This is actually a perfect example of how federalism should operate. Ironically, it took the election of Donald Trump for the left to embrace federalism.
Re:
Agreed. I live in Oregon, so this concerns me, and not residents of other states.
If Comcast, CenturyStink, Frontier, Charter, and suchlike throw a fit, that affects us, though it's unclear how they will react.
Now coho.net (a small wireless ISP) specifically blocks/bans BitTorrent packets (they say as much on their customer page [coho.net], so it'll be interesting to see how they respond...)
Re:
Even funnier... I wonder if the State of Oregon realizes that VoIP QoS might be considered throttling...
Re:
There is still the general problem that States can't make money like the feds. However State rights have been hindered by both political parties. Politically I am more of a Whig [modernwhig.org] myself. Where the idea that each state has different needs, cultures, and sensitivities. Each state should have more control of what it does and what laws are passed.
The problem isn't too much regulation or too little. But regulations that are passed across a country that goes from ocean to ocean and has multiple climates from tund
Win for the good guys
We need more states to take this type of action.
Meaningless virtue signaling
They didn't actually impose any rules on a carrier. Just said they wouldn't give "state business" to a carrier. Big deal.