Oregon Becomes Second State To Pass a Net Neutrality Law

Posted by BeauHD from the state-rights dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from KATU: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill Monday withholding state business from internet providers who throttle traffic, making the state the second to finalize a proposal aimed at thwarting moves by federal regulators to relax net neutrality requirements. The bill stops short of actually putting new requirements on internet service providers in the state, but blocks the state from doing business with providers that offer preferential treatment to some internet content or apps, starting in 2019. The move follows a December vote by the Federal Communications Commission repealing Obama-era rules that prohibited such preferential treatment, referred to generally as throttling, by providers like AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon. Brown's signature makes the state the second to enact such legislation, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. It also stakes out the state's claim to a moderate approach, compared to others: Five weeks to the day before Brown, Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill in his state to directly regulate providers there. The prohibition, which restricts with whom the state may contract for internet services, applies to cities and counties, but exempts areas with only a single provider.

  • Fair Weather Federalists (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How long before supposed Federalists are commenting about the overreach of state regulations?

      You're confused. This is actually a perfect example of how federalism should operate. Ironically, it took the election of Donald Trump for the left to embrace federalism.

      • Agreed. I live in Oregon, so this concerns me, and not residents of other states.

        If Comcast, CenturyStink, Frontier, Charter, and suchlike throw a fit, that affects us, though it's unclear how they will react.

        Now coho.net (a small wireless ISP) specifically blocks/bans BitTorrent packets (they say as much on their customer page [coho.net], so it'll be interesting to see how they respond...)

      • There is still the general problem that States can't make money like the feds. However State rights have been hindered by both political parties. Politically I am more of a Whig [modernwhig.org] myself. Where the idea that each state has different needs, cultures, and sensitivities. Each state should have more control of what it does and what laws are passed.
        The problem isn't too much regulation or too little. But regulations that are passed across a country that goes from ocean to ocean and has multiple climates from tund

  • Win for the good guys (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We need more states to take this type of action.

  • They didn't actually impose any rules on a carrier. Just said they wouldn't give "state business" to a carrier. Big deal.

