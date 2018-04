Backpage Founders Charged With Money Laundering, Aiding Prostitution

Federal authorities have charged the two founders of classified site Backpage.com , along with five other employees, with laundering money and facilitating prostitution. According to The Washington Post , the Justice Department claims Backpage took "consistent and concerted action" to knowingly allow ads for illegal sex work. The indictment alleges that "virtually every dollar flowing into Backpage's coffers represents the proceeds of illegal activity." The Verge reports:These federal chargers are reportedly unrelated to the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act , a bill that would make website operators liable for illegal content posted to their sites. The bill is currently awaiting Trump's signature.