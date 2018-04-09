Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Crime Businesses The Almighty Buck The Internet United States

Backpage Founders Charged With Money Laundering, Aiding Prostitution (theverge.com) 232

Posted by BeauHD from the illegal-activity dept.
Federal authorities have charged the two founders of classified site Backpage.com, along with five other employees, with laundering money and facilitating prostitution. According to The Washington Post, the Justice Department claims Backpage took "consistent and concerted action" to knowingly allow ads for illegal sex work. The indictment alleges that "virtually every dollar flowing into Backpage's coffers represents the proceeds of illegal activity." The Verge reports: Law enforcement agencies seized Backpage's servers last week, and co-founder Michael Lacey was charged in a sealed 93-count indictment, which has now been revealed. Lacey, as well as his co-founder James Larkin, were already charged with violating California money laundering laws, although a judge threw out state-level pimping charges. Beyond Lacey and Larkin, the Backpage indictment includes charges against the site's chief financial officer, operations manager, assistant operations manager, and marketing director. It also charges the executive vice president of one of Backpage's parent companies. Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer, who was previously charged with pimping in California, was not charged in this indictment. The Justice Department claims Backpage's owners tried to cover up the fact that most of its "adult services" ads involved prostitution, and that Backpage allowed child sex traffickers to keep ads on the site as long as they deleted age-related keywords. The indictment also claims that Backpage disguised payments for illegal services by having customers funnel money to foreign bank accounts or apparently unrelated companies, or by transferring funds into cryptocurrency. These federal chargers are reportedly unrelated to the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act, a bill that would make website operators liable for illegal content posted to their sites. The bill is currently awaiting Trump's signature.

Backpage Founders Charged With Money Laundering, Aiding Prostitution More | Reply

Backpage Founders Charged With Money Laundering, Aiding Prostitution

Comments Filter:

  • Some bad (Score:4, Insightful)

    by viperidaenz ( 2515578 ) on Monday April 09, 2018 @10:41PM (#56409923)

    Money laundering: bad
    Child sex trafficking: bad
    Prostitution: not bad. Get with the times USA, It's legal elsewhere.

    • Re:Some bad (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 09, 2018 @10:45PM (#56409939)

      The money laundering is probably because they were 'knowingly' accepting dirty money from the prostitutes for ads

      As far as child sex trafficking goes, that has become the rallying call of the new anti-prostitution racket because whenever we punish adults for doing adult things... it is 'for the children'

      • I am curious about the money laundering part. There have been issues in the past with porn sites and other "naughty" companies being able to accept credit cards or Paypal for payment. That spawned a set of companies to act as middlemen to "launder" the payments to keep the anti-porn companies from seeing who the money is going to.

        So I'm wondering whether BP was accepting payments for ads from companies that had their money with these alternative processors, or doing laundering in the traditional sense. I

    • Re:Some bad (Score:5, Interesting)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Tuesday April 10, 2018 @01:11AM (#56410349)

      Money laundering: bad

      Money laundering is "bad" only if the money came from harmful sources. Otherwise it is just another tool of government oppression.

      Child sex trafficking: bad

      "Child sex" and "trafficking" are very frequently appended as additional charges, even when there is no plausible justification. They carry severe penalties, so can be used to coerce plea deals when the government otherwise has a weak case, and they mean extra federal dollars targeted at these crimes, even when there are no convictions. So your tax dollars are paying for malicious prosecutions.

      Prostitution: not bad. Get with the times USA, It's legal elsewhere.

      It is also legal in some American jurisdictions, such as some counties in Nevada. So I am surprised that "facilitating prostitution" is a federal crime. I thought the feds stayed out of prostitution enforcement.

      Is Stormy Daniels on Backpage?

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by SuricouRaven ( 1897204 )

        Money laundering even of legal income is still an issue when used as part of a larger tax evasion scheme.

        • Legal earned money is already 'laundered' otherwise it would be legally earned ...

          • Confusing terminology, but the point should be clear: Even if you didn't do anything illegal to earn the money, you might still want to keep it hidden from the government so you can avoid tax. You might even want to launder it into appearing to come from another, less-taxed source.

      • ... I am surprised that "facilitating prostitution" is a federal crime.

        It's not, nor was Backpage charged with that.
        The summary of the article tries to imply that it is, but that's just the usual bullshit media distortion.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mysidia ( 191772 )

        So I am surprised that "facilitating prostitution" is a federal crime

        This is like "facilitating sex" or "facilitating an abortion".... it should be Unconstitutional for the same basic reason that Roe v. Wade. Rejects criminalization of abortions. Prostitution between consenting adults is as private a matter as sex which the state has no compelling interest in restricting; similar to the way in which they cannot restrict sexual acts based on biological gender.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by AbRASiON ( 589899 ) *

      Money laundering is welcome in Canada and Australia for Chinese locusts, snapping up all available property.

    • "Money laundering" isnt even a crime on its own. Its a bull shit pile-on crime latched on to a normal crime.

      * stealing
      * breathing while stealing
      * having a heartbeat while stealing

      > Child sex trafficking: bad
      > Prostitution: not bad. Get with the times USA, It's legal elsewhere.

      If the feds suspected this why are the arresting website owners and not the sex traffickers?

      • If the feds suspected this why are the arresting website owners and not the sex traffickers?

        Well, see, in Neo-America, charging someone with a crime that they, personally, never committed is par for the course.

        Kinda like when a cop shoots a thief, and they charge the thief's accomplice with murder.

        • All who participated in the violent felony are responsible for all deaths as a result. This includes other criminals shot by police or even bystanders accidentally shot by police shooting at the criminal.

          Don't wanna be charged with murder? Don't commit a crime with the risk of death.

          • All who participated in the violent felony are responsible for all deaths as a result.

            Theft isn't a violent felony; theoretically, a cop shooting a criminal who shot at him isn't a felony either.

            Don't wanna be charged with murder? Don't commit a crime with the risk of death.

            In Neo-America, merely interacting with a police officer can carry the risk of death; ask the estate of Philandro Castille.

      • It is most certainly a crime if I launder YOUR money for you.

  • Mixed up bullsnot (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 09, 2018 @10:42PM (#56409925)

    The prosecutors want to claim that the Back Page people were enabling the exploitation of children, but it is regressive laws on prostitution that allow abuse of sex workers in the black market.

    When is our society going to crawl out of the dark ages and provide a safe workplace for sex workers? It is only when the trade is out in the open that people who exploit others can be removed through laws that protect sex workers instead of marginalizing them.

    Back Page was actually providing a way for sex workers to operate without criminals managing them.

    • Re:Mixed up bullsnot (Score:5, Insightful)

      by CRC'99 ( 96526 ) on Tuesday April 10, 2018 @12:03AM (#56410187) Homepage

      Up next, eBay gets charged for facilitating the sale of stolen goods...

    • Back Page was actually providing a way for sex workers to operate without criminals managing them.

      It was also providing a way for criminals that "manage" sex workers to more efficiently sell them. And it's not just regressive laws that allow pimps, it's also the fact that it is cheaper and easier to coerce the vulnerable with drugs/threats/violence than to deal with people that demand their rights.

      Why can't we get it in our heads that the real world does not operate according to a narrative. BackPage was both empowering for independent sex workers (a good thing) and empowering for violent pimps (a bad t

  • Brilliant job morons (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 09, 2018 @10:50PM (#56409965)

    They also forced down Preferred411, the site that reviewed sex workers and verified the johns. The site kept things safer for everyone - the customers got to avoid scams and muggings, while the girls could verify their clients weren't psychopaths or serial killers.

    Now it's much worse for everybody, don't be surprised if violent crime goes up. Thanks for saving us politicians.

    • "Now it's much worse for everybody, don't be surprised if violent crime goes up."

      Win for law enforcement and government. They get more stuff to protect us from and justify their existence.

  • Due Process (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Teppy ( 105859 ) on Monday April 09, 2018 @10:57PM (#56409991) Homepage
    So they've charged them with various crimes, and a jury may or may not convict them. But the trial hasn't happened yet - what right does the government have to take down their website and business just in case they get a conviction? Isn't the whole point of "innocent until proven guilty" that you get your day in court before any punishment happens?

    • Re:Due Process (Score:5, Informative)

      by omnichad ( 1198475 ) on Monday April 09, 2018 @11:45PM (#56410137) Homepage

      It's called a preliminary injunction.

    • innocent until proven guilty has not now nor has it ever meant you get to keep operating what they consider an illegal enterprise. Should it be later found in court they were operating legally then the government would need to make restitution but it does not need to wait till then to get a court order to take down the site.

      • Re:Due Process (Score:5, Insightful)

        by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Tuesday April 10, 2018 @01:32AM (#56410419)

        the government would need to make restitution

        Upon failure to convict, the government returns the physical property, but is under no obligation to "make restitution". They can return the computers with their drives wiped, or even disassembled. The do not pay for, or repair, anything damaged in seizure or storage. Plenty of innocent people have their businesses and lives destroyed in spite of acquittals.

    • Re: Due Process (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Reverend Green ( 4973045 ) on Tuesday April 10, 2018 @12:36AM (#56410263)

      Alas my bother, you're daydreaming. That "innocent until proven guilty" trope is a pure fairy tale. A story, like Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny, that we tell to little kids.

      Unless you've been living under a rock, you know we have by far the largest Gulag in the world. Some people claim it's second only to Stalin's Gulag as the largest prison population in all history - but I have not verified that claim. And by Uncle Sam's own statistics, well over 90% of the souls interred in our prison and torture camps were coerced into giving false confessions ("plea bargaining").

      In Soviet America, accusation is guilt. The accused may well be smarmy hacks. But unless they have a LOT of money, you can be damned sure they won't get a fair trial.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mitreya ( 579078 )

      what right does the government have to take down their website and business just in case they get a conviction? Isn't the whole point of "innocent until proven guilty"

      I believe the trick is in claiming that property (website, hardware, cash, etc.) does not get those rights. So you are innocent until proven guilty but your seized property is not afforded the same rights. And if you need that property/cash to defend yourself or keep the business running ... too bad.
      Oliver had done a great coverage on civil forfeiture. [youtube.com]

  • Big fuck you to the first amendment (Score:3, Interesting)

    by rahvin112 ( 446269 ) on Tuesday April 10, 2018 @12:20AM (#56410225)

    This case is a big fuck you to the first amendment. Yea their business model involved allowing a site where prostitutes could advertise their services. But that's called free speech, either we have it or don't. To try to force on them the charges for people posting on the site is a broad overreach and attempt to punish a website owner for the actions and speech of others.

    I hope to god these guys can afford good lawyers and get this case thrown out for the broad overreach that it is. Talk about a political prosecution, congress punched a hole in the law to target these guys, a hole that's going to be used to go after a hell of a lot more site operators.

    Everyone should be shocked by what the Trump administration and Congress is doing here.

    • it's not free speech when it's a crime. That's called 'aiding and abetting'.

      That said, Trump was elected partly by the evangelicals. This is him doing the bidding of those folks. So you're right, we shouldn't be surprised. Though I am a bit surprised how much power evangelicals wield in 2018, especially given how small a percentage of the population they are...

      • Re:Much as I hate to say it (Score:5, Insightful)

        by fafalone ( 633739 ) on Tuesday April 10, 2018 @12:53AM (#56410321)
        Like SESTA being passed 97-2 in the Senate, this is a massively bipartisan attack on liberty. The campaign against Backpage in particular was predominantly led by Kamala Harris, the (D) CA AG (now Senator), who is a hero to the progressive left, who fully supports this nonsense just as strongly as the religious right (for different reasons, but the outcome is the same: women are not permitted to make this choice). There's a laundry list of things to pin on the right, but like the surveillance state and war on drugs, this massive violation of liberty is brought to you by bipartisan consensus because both (D) and (R) are branches of the Authoritarian Party.

      • I despise Trump as much as anyone, but the blame for this cannot be pinned on him. It's a law that is promoted as a tool to protect children from abuse - it's a guaranteed pass, truly bipartisan, regardless of how badly-written it may be. Some things are just politically unopposable, which is why they make excellent excuses to achieve a less popular agenda. Like making sure prostitutes cannot organise and ply their trade in safety. Events would have played out no differently were Hillary in the oval office.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by jythie ( 914043 )
          I will actually be curious to see what happens when the law come up in court since the actual forward to it makes it really explicit that it is intended to be applied to forced prostitution of children. A good lawyer could argue that trying to apply it to self employed sex workers using a service is a gross misapplication of it.

        • If you despise Trump then he has been successful in winning you over. He thrives on people despising him. The guy is literally a genius at self-promotion and marketing. Way above the talents of anyone in those fields.

      • The tax-free, money laundering evangelicals? Money Talks.

      • "Though I am a bit surprised how much power evangelicals wield in 2018,"

        It is easy to grok. You have mega-churches with pastors who are very politically involved, with parishioners who will gladly accept being told who to vote for, in fact they expect it. All of them vote religiously (sort of a pun). So when you are a politician you count on these people because their vote can swing a county or state and all you have to do is gain the support of one person to lock down hundreds or thousands of solid vote

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It has nothing to do with the first amendment. You have never had freedom of speech when it pertains to aiding and abetting illegal activity. This is not to say I agree that this should be a crime or that prostitution in general should be criminal, but it is and hence this falls squarely under those laws, freedom of speech does not apply.

  • .. the way it is today, this is it. This is what a theocracy looks like in its infancy. Be afraid, my fellow humans, and fight while you have the opportunity.

    30 years passes in the blink of an eye.

  • Prostitution among consenting adults should be legal.

Slashdot Top Deals

Pound for pound, the amoeba is the most vicious animal on earth.

Close