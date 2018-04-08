Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Says Data From 87 Million Users Could Be Stored In Russia (cnn.com) 40
PolygamousRanchKid shares a report from CNN: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie says the data the firm gathered from Facebook could have come from more than 87 million users and could be stored in Russia. Wylie added that his lawyer has been contacted by U.S. authorities, including congressional investigators and the Department of Justice, and says he plans to cooperate with them. Aleksander Kogan, a Russian data scientist who gave lectures at St. Petersburg State University, gathered Facebook data from millions of Americans. He then sold it to Cambridge Analytica, which worked with President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. "I know that Facebook is now starting to take steps to rectify that and start to find out who had access to it and where it could have gone, but ultimately it's not watertight to say that, you know, we can ensure that all the data is gone forever," he said.
A lie repeated 1000 times becomes truth (Score:4, Insightful)
Although unproven — indeed, unprovable, because there is no such crime — the "collusion" allegations must be repeated on the daily basis until they become accepted by the mainstream. To the point, where the low information voter [wikipedia.org] just says: "Well, everyone knows it — just google it or something".
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
the left's neo-mccarthyism is absolutely horrifying. you see people screaming "Treason! HANG THEM!" about basically anything the media tells them to.
you see people screaming "Treason! HANG THEM!" about basically anything the media tells them to.
You're right - we've seen the President tweet out basically anything mentioned on Fox & Friends.
Of course Russia (Score:4, Insightful)
It's red scare time. Witch hunts always find someone in league with Russia these days. We need shadowy villains and conspiracy stories. Reality doesn't have the same appeal.
Witch hunts always find someone in league with Russia these days.
Indictments built upon solid evidence indicate it's not a witch hunt. Only those who delude themselves still think Russia didn't meddle with the election of our president.
We need shadowy villains and conspiracy stories. Reality doesn't have the same appeal.
Oh, so I guess the reality is that a former spy and his daughter just ate a bad pizza and not a poison that is exclusive to Russia?
It sure seems like you think the ends justify the means by denying the means ever happened.
Even worse... (Score:5, Insightful)
So Cambridge Analytica... (Score:1)
...had to exploit the system that Facebook created to get data. Ok. When are people going to get pissed that Facebook has willingly been sharing much more extensive data with Democrats for years? These crocodile tears are getting really old.
So where are the sanctions against the UK for criminally interfering in US elections. So accuse Russia, sanction Russia, evidence proves just thirteen Russian trolls, no apologise, no reversal of sanctions and oh look, the UK are the culprits and there are UK government and MI6 fingerprints all over it, so how about sanctions against the UK. Doesn't make any difference, they are going backward fast, the other people's money scam is failing as other people's money is now leaving. Would the US have invaded Ir
I've never created a Facebook account but Facebook created one for me and leaked out all my personal info to the World?
If they created a profile without you giving them the data, then they didn't "leak" anything that wasn't already out there.
The Russians already have the data from the RNC and DNC so why not Facebook as well?
Oh no, the data might even be stored in (gasp) Russia!
Russia would be a safer place than the usual store of data, which seem to be publicly accessible S3 buckets.
And in other news... (Score:2)
Analysis of a Recent Facebook company announcement:
Buried in a company announcement was acknowledgement that nearly all [commondreams.org] of its users have been targeted to some degree.
That makes about 2 billion users whose privacy was leaked.
Also, Facebook was trying to collect patient data [cnbc.com] from hospitals:
The idea was to build profiles of people that included their medical conditions, information that health systems have, as well as social and economic factors gleaned from Facebook.
Also also, Diamond and Silk (two pro-Trump bloggers from the election cycle) were deemed unsafe for the community [facebook.com] by facebook. Their followers no longer receive a notice when they make a new post.
From Facebook:
"This decision is final and it is not appeal-able in any way." (Note: This is the exact wording that FB emailed to [Diamond and Silk].)
It's interesting (Score:2)
Lately whenever Slashdot posts a story that shows Russia in a bad light, Slashdot starts having trouble with its nginx gateway.
There is now more than one copy of said data, and nobody knows exactly how many copies or who has them.
In post-Soviet Russia data stores you (Score:2)
