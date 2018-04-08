Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Says Data From 87 Million Users Could Be Stored In Russia (cnn.com) 143
PolygamousRanchKid shares a report from CNN: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie says the data the firm gathered from Facebook could have come from more than 87 million users and could be stored in Russia. Wylie added that his lawyer has been contacted by U.S. authorities, including congressional investigators and the Department of Justice, and says he plans to cooperate with them. Aleksander Kogan, a Russian data scientist who gave lectures at St. Petersburg State University, gathered Facebook data from millions of Americans. He then sold it to Cambridge Analytica, which worked with President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. "I know that Facebook is now starting to take steps to rectify that and start to find out who had access to it and where it could have gone, but ultimately it's not watertight to say that, you know, we can ensure that all the data is gone forever," he said.
Maybe you should post stuff when you have actual information rather than bare speculation?
The actual information is that a) Chris Wylie is saying that the database wasn't protected against copying so likely all the data scientists at CA had partial or full copies and b) the data scientist responsible made repeated trips to Russia so there are likely disks in Russia with large amounts of the data.
We know that the other people around this have been lying - they claimed they had no data for Brexit, then it turned out that they used a front company (Aggregate IQ and others) to hold the data for cert
Maybe you should post stuff when you have actual information rather than bare speculation?
LOLwut?
And kill the 24-hr cable news industry, not to mention wiping out a significant percentage of non-pr0n websites, social media, and creating a massive drop in general internet traffic!?
Oh, noes...!
Strat
A lie repeated 1000 times becomes truth (Score:5, Insightful)
Although unproven — indeed, unprovable, because there is no such crime — the "collusion" allegations must be repeated on the daily basis until they become accepted by the mainstream. To the point, where the low information voter [wikipedia.org] just says: "Well, everyone knows it — just google it or something".
Fox News Lawyer Lied. (Score:5, Insightful)
I know the Fox News lawyer said collusion isn't a crime. It is. It's acting as a unregistered foreign agent, the crime facing Manasfort, and Collusion to the crimes they commit. i.e. if he colluded with the hacking, he's guilty of the hacking.
And while you might want to go lah lah lah and pretend there is no problem with a candidate conspiring with Russia to seize power over the USA, even spelling out what he did makes it indefensible.
Fox News may sell out the US, but how many of their viewers would sell out the US? How many of their sponsors?
If the NRA funnelled money to Trump from Russia, likewise that's a crime too. Election finance rules prevent candidates from receiving foreign money. NRA insists it has two separate funds, and only pays political donations from the legal fund, but that just confirms the foreign money they receive, or there would be no 'other' fund. To receive money in one fund and pay it from another is laundering money. A crime.
Likewise the shell company property purchases, after he got the nomination a load of shell companies bought up his properties, going from 4% of sales to 70% of sales. Again money laundering of campaign finances is a crime.
Cohen supposidly paid the porn star from a mortgage. This is bullshit, no lawyer takes out a mortgage to pay off his clients hush money. However there is a money laundering technique where a sock puppet takes out a loan, and receives smaller payments mixed in with other payment to repay the loan with profit. Do you think the FBI don't know how that works?
"Low information voter".... yet the mainstream press is providing the micro details of what he did and how he did it. Only Fox tries to shut down the information.
If, if, if. Meanwhile, the DNC actually colluded to shove Bernie out of the election and worked with others to falsely smear Trump via Russia.
Russia if you're listening... (Score:2, Insightful)
And there's the other trick, "the other guy did it worse", or "they're all at it, so why punish [my guy]". An attempt to lessen the perceive importance of a crime by pretending its common and accepted.
When Russia kills opposing *American* politicians in the USA, and Trump Mk II is saying "Russia if you're listening, here a list of politicians who should be killed".... I'm sure we'll see the same thing from Fox News, "the other guy wanted more killed", "colluding to murder politicians with Putin is not a cri
... "the other guy did it worse", or "they're all at it, so why punish [my guy]".
What about "they're all at it, so we should punish ALL OF THEM?"
I think that the real problem is that the "Democrats" and "Republicans" are fully invested in maintaining their duopoly, and the overwhelming majority are playing along.
You mean that "Fox News lawyer" named Alan Dershowitz [wikipedia.org], a self-proclaimed liberal, ardent supporter of Hillary Clinton and Barak Obama, and tenured constitutional law professor at Harvard? The guy who does a ton of CNN appearances too? Who's consistently pointed out there are NO statutes about collusion in the first place, let alone the fact that there are zero facts so far to support any wrongdoing? You mean that guy?
Let's ignore him, he says something you don't like. We'll accept the legal expertise of
The collusion seems easy to prove (Score:2)
Although unproven --; indeed, unprovable,
...
What is so unprovable? Either FaceBook gave the Russians access to the US data or they did not. FaceBook / Russia collusion seems evident given the summary
;-)
Soooo...el Presidente Tweetie claiming there was no collusion repeated often enough will make it so? And it is not clear there was or was not a crime committed...errr...unless you were in on all the memos and have been communicating with Mueller. Hey, if you have, could you plunk down here the his conclusions that no crime was committed. You seem so knowledgeable.
The crime is breaking US election rules. Multiple people have already admitted to doing that, under oath.
does the chant "lock her up" ring a bell
<HILLARY>Well, there weren't any email servers.
Oh, wait. There weren't any email servers with classified data on them.
Hmm, make that there weren't any email servers with data marked classified on them....
Damn. How about there weren't any email servers with classification markings removed because I ordered them removed. [cbsnews.com]
Oh, and those not-classified emails that weren't marked and I never told anyone to remove the marking from? That were on servers that never existed? I never told my no-security-clear [nypost.com]
I mean, you've got lying to investigators ( https://www.wsj.com/articles/l... [wsj.com] )
mishandling classified information: https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
destruction of evidence, (there have been literally hundreds of thousands of high profile cases, pick one you like from your favorite search engine!)
you could always say she didn't know, or intend to mishandle them i suppose ( https://www.theguardian.com/us... [theguardian.com] )
but at the end of the day, she should be in prison five or six times over just on the things she's ope
Re:A lie repeated 1000 times becomes truth (Score:5, Insightful)
you see people screaming "Treason! HANG THEM!" about basically anything the media tells them to.
You're right - we've seen the President tweet out basically anything mentioned on Fox & Friends.
The Russian trolls and their alt right dupes are here in droves. Hi comrades!
don't spoil it. Let them live in this bubble.
Re:Of course Russia (Score:5, Insightful)
Witch hunts always find someone in league with Russia these days.
Indictments built upon solid evidence indicate it's not a witch hunt. Only those who delude themselves still think Russia didn't meddle with the election of our president.
We need shadowy villains and conspiracy stories. Reality doesn't have the same appeal.
Oh, so I guess the reality is that a former spy and his daughter just ate a bad pizza and not a poison that is exclusive to Russia?
It sure seems like you think the ends justify the means by denying the means ever happened.
This reads just like Joe McCarthy's defenders wrote it. The reason McCarthyism is bad isn't because Communist spies didn't exist.
The existence of evil doesn't justify witch hunts. Witch hunts are bad, in part, because they aren't factual and they start with the assumption of guilt.
What makes this a witch hunt? (Score:5, Insightful)
The Red Scare with McCarthy had major congressional force backing it, and congress seems to be asleep at the switch this time around, and sometimes running interference for Trump particularly through the actions of Rep. Nunes, as opposed to focusing on measures to secure electoral and other infrastructure. If you are going to invoke McCarthyism, you are going to want to show how it is a relevant comparison deeper than the pure surface similarity of being freaked out by the Russians.
You think Mueller's running a witch hunt? Because the work he's shown so far with the guilty pleas and indictments suggests otherwise. I know we've always been at war with Eastasia, but Mueller is a Republican, and was W Bush's pick to run the FBI, and was almost unanimously granted an extension to his 10 year term in Obama's first term. His background doesn't suggest him being any sort of political inquisitor.
I'm sorry, but from the other side of the fence these accusations of "witch hunt" really sound like cries of deflection and denial, there's an obvious amount of dirt in public view and the usual suspects want nothing more than to sweep it under the rug. Personally, I think a lot of these guys are guilty as hell, but ultimately I want the truth to come out and let the chips fall where they may. When you got guys like Hannity running interference for obvious crooks like Paul Manafort, who would be a total crook due to his work in Ukraine and for other dictators even if he had never met Trump, that's pretty clear indication that the truth and honest enforcement of the law is not the desired end from that side.
List:
- Presumption of guilt.
- The fact that it still goes on a year later after finding zero evidence of the collusion it was formed to investigate.
- Investigative team full of motivated partisans
- Unprofessional FBI leaders and agents, including one who was fired for lying about press leaks.
- The phony "conspiracy against the United States" charges against people who are impossible to actually prosecute — so you never need to actually prove the charges. No charges against anyone on laws relating to
You have to admit though, it's pretty funny to see Democrats, who for years made fun of conservatives for saying that Russia was a serious threat, now saying emphatically that Russia meddled and that Russia is threatening our democracy. Remember when Obama made fun of Romney for even bringing up Russia as a threat, making a flippant reply about the 1980s wanting their foreign policy back? Yeah, well who's laughing now? I suppose that we conservatives will have to satisfy ourselves with saying we told you so
You have to admit though, it's pretty funny to see Democrats, who for years made fun of conservatives for saying that Russia was a serious threat, now saying emphatically that Russia meddled and that Russia is threatening our democracy. Remember when Obama made fun of Romney for even bringing up Russia as a threat, making a flippant reply about the 1980s wanting their foreign policy back? Yeah, well who's laughing now? I suppose that we conservatives will have to satisfy ourselves with saying we told you so about Russia.
This is such an odd reaction and I've seen plenty of similar reasoning, but are you guys really thinking this through logically? Let's step through it.
The initial premise, that the Democrats underestimated the Russians a few years back despite the calls of some of the conservatives like Romney, and that ultimately that bit the Democrats in the ass when Russia made a serious play on them, is sensible enough for the starting point of an argument. However, a consequence of accepting that premise should be to
Not necessarily a witch hunt but in this case yes it is. The avalanche of accusations against Trump and Russia are the equivalent of throwing shit against the wall and finding out what sticks. And so in fact is the council of investigation. There are a few people accused of lying now. Well that's a big deal is it, these people lie as they breathe. The purpose of the council is to apply pressure. Now there's an indictment for a russian tro
Porton Down manufacturers Novichoks. As does the United States and Iran. In fact any country can make it. So no, it is not exclusive to Russia.
So much for solid evidence. Thanks for proving you're a troll.
Shadowy villains and conspiracy stories? People have already been charged and have PLEADED GUILTY.
You're right I'm sure we're all imagining it
Only the guilty take pleas ... (Score:1)
Shadowy villains and conspiracy stories? People have already been charged and have PLEADED GUILTY.
You're right I'm sure we're all imagining it
Yes, because a plea bargain could never indicate a victim of coercion, only a guilty person ever takes a plea. Its never about the cost and uncertainty of a trial; the uncertainty of the entire government against what you can afford in terms of legal representation and investigation/discovery.
In half of those cases, they're also demanding that they be overturned because the judge should have recused themselves, or that information on the 302's was fabricated. Interesting thing, when you change evidence and break the chain - isn't it? In most countries we call that a "severe miscarriage of justice."
Re: (Score:1)
Will this year's Yuri's Night not be politically correct? as in https://www.flickr.com/photos/... [flickr.com]
Yuri gets a pass. He was part of that rare component of the Soviet system that accomplished something good and worthwhile, space exploration and research.
Even worse... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:How big is the file (Score:1)
Its probably being tormented by now
:(
Well, at the very least it's annoyed about being pulled back and forth around the globe.
Re:Even worse... (Score:5, Insightful)
Even worse, it could be stored in America.
This is, in fact, the correct answer . . . and you win the Internet for a week.
Your invitation to the Royal Wedding is in the mail.
Does Facebook have any deals with the NSA that allows them to mine their user data . . . ?
Without another Snowden . . . we will never know for sure . . .
So Cambridge Analytica... (Score:1)
...had to exploit the system that Facebook created to get data. Ok. When are people going to get pissed that Facebook has willingly been sharing much more extensive data with Democrats for years? These crocodile tears are getting really old.
So where are the sanctions against the UK for criminally interfering in US elections. So accuse Russia, sanction Russia, evidence proves just thirteen Russian trolls, no apologise, no reversal of sanctions and oh look, the UK are the culprits and there are UK government and MI6 fingerprints all over it, so how about sanctions against the UK. Doesn't make any difference, they are going backward fast, the other people's money scam is failing as other people's money is now leaving. Would the US have invaded Ir
I've never created a Facebook account but Facebook created one for me and leaked out all my personal info to the World?
If they created a profile without you giving them the data, then they didn't "leak" anything that wasn't already out there.
Google victim (Score:2)
I've never created a Facebook account but Facebook created one for me and leaked out all my personal info to the World?
That's what you get for using gmail, Google had all that data and sold it to Facebook so they could create your account.
;-)
Part of a set (Score:1)
The Russians already have the data from the RNC and DNC so why not Facebook as well?
Not Russia! (Score:1)
Oh no, the data might even be stored in (gasp) Russia!
Russia would be a safer place than the usual store of data, which seem to be publicly accessible S3 buckets.
And in other news... (Score:4, Interesting)
Analysis of a Recent Facebook company announcement:
Buried in a company announcement was acknowledgement that nearly all [commondreams.org] of its users have been targeted to some degree.
That makes about 2 billion users whose privacy was leaked.
Also, Facebook was trying to collect patient data [cnbc.com] from hospitals:
The idea was to build profiles of people that included their medical conditions, information that health systems have, as well as social and economic factors gleaned from Facebook.
Also also, Diamond and Silk (two pro-Trump bloggers from the election cycle) were deemed unsafe for the community [facebook.com] by facebook. Their followers no longer receive a notice when they make a new post.
From Facebook:
"This decision is final and it is not appeal-able in any way." (Note: This is the exact wording that FB emailed to [Diamond and Silk].)
It's interesting (Score:2)
Lately whenever Slashdot posts a story that shows Russia in a bad light, Slashdot starts having trouble with its nginx gateway.
I'm gonna ruin your day with this revelation. (Score:1)
There is now more than one copy of said data, and nobody knows exactly how many copies or who has them.
In post-Soviet Russia data stores you (Score:2)
N/T
COULD Be (Score:3)
The data COULD also be stored in North Korea. Or on a laptop in someone's basement. Or in a locked filing cabinet in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying "Beware of the Leopard".
Or in a locked filing cabinet in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying "Beware of the Leopard".
Actually, this "could" is the problem right there.
In spookier organizations . . . or in companies with sensitive data . . . the data is compartmentalized. Access is based by someone having a "need to know", and accesses are logged. This is used for accountability and traceability purposes. If the identity of a spy is compromised . . . who knew the true name . . . ? This is how internal moles are caught.
In the case of Facebook, they don't seem to have any idea who "could" have had access to their data.
That's actually not the problem... (Score:4, Interesting)
... at the current diplomatic climate, none of that data could hurt me. The far bigger problem is that that data is likely also stored at Facebook servers where administrations that could actually hurt me, can access it.
It would have never been a "scandal" if (Score:1, Troll)
If Trump's name didn't somehow get attached to this story, the Cambridge Analytica whistle blower would have been only a small blip on the landscape of the news media.
Attach Trump or Putin name to any story, however dry or souped up it may be, and the media will immediately pick and run with it.
Don't forget (Score:2)
Aleksander Kogan, a Russian data scientist who ... (Score:5, Informative)
Aleksander Kogan, a Russian data scientist who gave lectures at St. Petersburg State University
They are making it sound like he is a Russian data scientist because he gave a few lectures at St. Petersburg State University.
His parents moved to the United States when he was seven. He's obviously a citizen of the US and therefore an American data scientist.
His parents moved to the United States when he was seven. He's obviously a citizen of the US and therefore an American data scientist.
*turns on TV* "Breaking news. New evidence of Russian spies infiltrating America and walking among us. Story at 11".
wow (Score:1)
That is not true. Under Obama there were even cases where the Democrats ridiculed Republicans who demonized Russia. Obama certainly was not enthusiastic about escalating tensions with Russia until the end.
Clinton herself supported the 'let's not degrade relations too much' reset initiative in 2009 and she's on the far hawkish side of the spectrum. Afterwards she went all out though and I'm certain that's out of self interest.
If there's one article I'd recommend on the deterioration of ties iwth Russia it wo
Follow it upstream (Score:2)
Where does the data come from? Facebook. This is like bringing a phone book from the US to Russia and tell them the data comes from Russia.
So FaceBook collaborated with Russia (Score:5, Interesting)
"Aleksander Kogan, a Russian data scientist who gave lectures at St. Petersburg State University, gathered Facebook data from millions of Americans."
I'm really not a fan of the current methods that the Russian government employs to divide and conquer the West, but I also don't see much of a problem here.
How is it that we have a senior editor of a site like Slashdot, the guy who gets to exercise editorial control over what is posted, a guy who I doubt could have gotten himself into the monastery (alt.sysadmin.recovery) if his life depended on it, who posts crap like that that gets modded down to invisible troll levels and who is completely unashamed in his bullshit and bias?
Seriously.
