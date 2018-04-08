Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Says Data From 87 Million Users Could Be Stored In Russia (cnn.com) 143

Posted by BeauHD from the there's-more-where-that-came-from dept.
PolygamousRanchKid shares a report from CNN: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie says the data the firm gathered from Facebook could have come from more than 87 million users and could be stored in Russia. Wylie added that his lawyer has been contacted by U.S. authorities, including congressional investigators and the Department of Justice, and says he plans to cooperate with them. Aleksander Kogan, a Russian data scientist who gave lectures at St. Petersburg State University, gathered Facebook data from millions of Americans. He then sold it to Cambridge Analytica, which worked with President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. "I know that Facebook is now starting to take steps to rectify that and start to find out who had access to it and where it could have gone, but ultimately it's not watertight to say that, you know, we can ensure that all the data is gone forever," he said.

  • Even worse... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by king neckbeard ( 1801738 ) on Sunday April 08, 2018 @11:45PM (#56404351)
    Even worse, it could be stored in America.

  • ...had to exploit the system that Facebook created to get data. Ok. When are people going to get pissed that Facebook has willingly been sharing much more extensive data with Democrats for years? These crocodile tears are getting really old.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by arbiter1 ( 1204146 )
      They exploited the system that Hillary camp exploited as well during 2016 campaign, that was pioneered by the Obama camp and FB let them have the data (which could be seen as a campaign contribution in direct violation of campaign finance laws)
      • Using non American citizens in management positions, as was obviously the case, is a textbook campaign finnance violation. They are now under yet another investigation [cnbc.com]

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by rtb61 ( 674572 )

          So where are the sanctions against the UK for criminally interfering in US elections. So accuse Russia, sanction Russia, evidence proves just thirteen Russian trolls, no apologise, no reversal of sanctions and oh look, the UK are the culprits and there are UK government and MI6 fingerprints all over it, so how about sanctions against the UK. Doesn't make any difference, they are going backward fast, the other people's money scam is failing as other people's money is now leaving. Would the US have invaded Ir

          • Im with you on the hold them accountable part, there are no indictments related to CA and no punishments whatsoever. Those 13 Russian trolls, some weren't employed after 2015. It's ridiculous because the damage CA did was obviously thousands to millions of times worse than a few troll posts and a redo of the gay putin meme. In fact msnbc let up on the Russia collusion hype right as the CA story broke probably out of fear people would start demanding just those sanctions. The real problem is if they sta
        • You mean like using a foreign national as a senior adviser? Perhaps a UK citizen named Christopher Steele, hired by the Clinton Campaign?

  • Part of a set (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The Russians already have the data from the RNC and DNC so why not Facebook as well?

  • Oh no, the data might even be stored in (gasp) Russia!

    Russia would be a safer place than the usual store of data, which seem to be publicly accessible S3 buckets.

  • And in other news... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Monday April 09, 2018 @12:12AM (#56404417) Homepage Journal

    Analysis of a Recent Facebook company announcement:

    Buried in a company announcement was acknowledgement that nearly all [commondreams.org] of its users have been targeted to some degree.

    That makes about 2 billion users whose privacy was leaked.

    Also, Facebook was trying to collect patient data [cnbc.com] from hospitals:

    The idea was to build profiles of people that included their medical conditions, information that health systems have, as well as social and economic factors gleaned from Facebook.

    Also also, Diamond and Silk (two pro-Trump bloggers from the election cycle) were deemed unsafe for the community [facebook.com] by facebook. Their followers no longer receive a notice when they make a new post.

    From Facebook:

    "This decision is final and it is not appeal-able in any way." (Note: This is the exact wording that FB emailed to [Diamond and Silk].)

  • Lately whenever Slashdot posts a story that shows Russia in a bad light, Slashdot starts having trouble with its nginx gateway.

  • There is now more than one copy of said data, and nobody knows exactly how many copies or who has them.

  • COULD Be (Score:3)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Monday April 09, 2018 @01:51AM (#56404641)

    The data COULD also be stored in North Korea. Or on a laptop in someone's basement. Or in a locked filing cabinet in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying "Beware of the Leopard".

    • Or in a locked filing cabinet in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying "Beware of the Leopard".

      Actually, this "could" is the problem right there.

      In spookier organizations . . . or in companies with sensitive data . . . the data is compartmentalized. Access is based by someone having a "need to know", and accesses are logged. This is used for accountability and traceability purposes. If the identity of a spy is compromised . . . who knew the true name . . . ? This is how internal moles are caught.

      In the case of Facebook, they don't seem to have any idea who "could" have had access to their data.

  • That's actually not the problem... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Casandro ( 751346 ) on Monday April 09, 2018 @02:52AM (#56404745)

    ... at the current diplomatic climate, none of that data could hurt me. The far bigger problem is that that data is likely also stored at Facebook servers where administrations that could actually hurt me, can access it.

  • If Trump's name didn't somehow get attached to this story, the Cambridge Analytica whistle blower would have been only a small blip on the landscape of the news media.

    Attach Trump or Putin name to any story, however dry or souped up it may be, and the media will immediately pick and run with it.

  • The real problem here is morons on facebook taking quizzes to see what type of pizza or what species of cat they are and they grant some Cambridge sub-brand has access to their entire life's history. I blame the people first.

  • Aleksander Kogan, a Russian data scientist who ... (Score:5, Informative)

    by qaz123 ( 2841887 ) on Monday April 09, 2018 @05:39AM (#56405073)

    Aleksander Kogan, a Russian data scientist who gave lectures at St. Petersburg State University

    They are making it sound like he is a Russian data scientist because he gave a few lectures at St. Petersburg State University.
    His parents moved to the United States when he was seven. He's obviously a citizen of the US and therefore an American data scientist.

    • His parents moved to the United States when he was seven. He's obviously a citizen of the US and therefore an American data scientist.

      *turns on TV* "Breaking news. New evidence of Russian spies infiltrating America and walking among us. Story at 11".

  • I find it hilarious that Democrats started hating Russians approximately the moment they stopped being communist.

    • That is not true. Under Obama there were even cases where the Democrats ridiculed Republicans who demonized Russia. Obama certainly was not enthusiastic about escalating tensions with Russia until the end.
      Clinton herself supported the 'let's not degrade relations too much' reset initiative in 2009 and she's on the far hawkish side of the spectrum. Afterwards she went all out though and I'm certain that's out of self interest.
      If there's one article I'd recommend on the deterioration of ties iwth Russia it wo

  • Where does the data come from? Facebook. This is like bringing a phone book from the US to Russia and tell them the data comes from Russia.

