Google Seeks To Limit 'Right To Be Forgotten' By Claiming It's Journalistic

"In the first 'right to be forgotten' case to reach England's High Court, two men are fighting to keep their past crimes out of Google's search results, and the tech giant is fighting back by claiming it's 'journalistic.'" Chava Gourarie reports via Columbia Journalism Review: The case, which is actually two nearly identical cases, involves two businessmen who were both convicted of white-collar crimes in the '90s, and requested that Google delist several URLs referencing their convictions, including news articles. When Google denied their requests, they sued under a 2014 European Union ruling which established the right of individuals to have information delisted from search indexes under certain conditions. In its defense, Google has argued that it should be protected under an exception for journalism because it provides access to journalistic content. Even as a legal sleight of hand, the argument is quite a departure from Google's customary efforts to present itself as a disinterested arbiter of information, a position that has become more untenable with time.
Gareth Corfield, a reporter for The Register who covered the cases from the courtroom, said it's disingenuous of Google to put on the mantle of journalism only when it suits them. "They've gone through great lengths to say they don't make any editorial judgement in processing results," Corfield said, but "it now wants you to believe it is on a par with journalism." As the first case to test the "right to be forgotten" in England's High Court, its outcome will likely set some ground rules in the roiling debate between personal privacy and freedom of expression on the internet. Google's sudden identification with journalism may be a legal gambit, but it could have far-reaching effects across the landscape of data protection laws.
No one cares about it on this small of a level. This isn't some big company, or some huge meaningful event. These people served their time. They shouldn't have it hang over them for the rest of their lives.
I guess Corfield never heard of "Pleading the Alternative".
Hint: This is a legal proceeding. "Disingenuosity" has nothing to do with it.
Once the billyclubs, handcuffs, writs, bailiffs, and judges are in play It's all about applying the law and interpretations of it in an internally consistent manner that makes you fit into a "within the law" category - no matter how round the hole and square the peg.
The thing I really don't like about "The right to be forgotten" is that it potentially serves to erase history that would be really valuable or informative many years hence. I kind of feel like "Right to be Forgotten" should be paired with some kind of time-sealed government run vault (hey, I'm rolling my own eyes here, just can't think of a better way to express this idea), into which all of the "forgotten" data would go and be kept more permanently until tit did not matter what was inside.
In this case, these are people who served their time, and in the past would have been allowed to try to rebuild their lives and become productive members of society.
In today's world, they're forever branded by a private enterprise, that is universally used for looking up names. The right to be forgotten is a very important thing to maintain society's ability to let private citizens actually do the time they owe to the society, and then be able to reintegrate.
There are places with "clean slate" laws, where criminal convictions are hidden from nearly anyone, providing they're not too bad (usually violent and sexual crimes, sometimes any prison sentence)
The only way to access them is by the person who committed them, when they need to supply it for immigration to counties that don't have those laws.
The easy access to past crimes that would have been covered by these clean slate laws undermines them and that's the reason for the "right to be forgotten" laws in the
You have no right to know about "criminal shit that was done" if person in question served their time and you don't have very specific special needs and people committed very limited array of crimes that carry high risk of recidivism.
See, that's the way our justice system works. If you commit a crime, we don't brand people with burning irons, or the modern google version of the same thing. Instead we let them do their time, and then work on reintegrating them into the society. Right to be forgotten in this