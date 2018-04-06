Three Execs Get Prison Time For Pirating Oracle Firmware & Solaris OS Update (bleepingcomputer.com) 19
An anonymous reader writes: Three of four TERiX executives were sentenced to prison yesterday for a scheme through which they created three fake companies to pirate Oracle firmware patches and Solaris OS updates. By doing this, the execs avoided paying a per-server fee for every Oracle product their company serviced, instead paying for one patch/update alone.
Court documents show that Oracle was aware of the scheme and eventually connected the dots between the fake companies and TERiX when one of the execs downloaded files from Oracle's servers via one of the fake company's accounts from a TERiX IP address. Oracle filed a complaint with the FBI, but also a civil suit. A judge awarded Oracle damages last year totaling $57.423 million. The judge also barred TERiX from servicing Oracle products.
I'd like to be a fly on the wall in cell block D (Score:5, Funny)
Cellmate: I stabbed my mother to death, then fed her remains to a pack of coyotes that live in my neighborhood. And you?
TERiX CEO: I gave away firmware and OS software patches without paying the necessary service royalties to Oracle.
only if you do money laundering you go that place. In the other one more like
I ripped off A bunch of old people with my phone scam
Should have just defrauded pensioners (Score:2)
Fake billing old people is a much safer crime.
I mean, they profited off of it. (Score:2)
Never steal from the Mafia (Score:1)
If you steal from the Oracle you get hurt.
What the *Bleep*? (Score:2)
Kiss my ass Oracle. (Score:2)
Yet one more reason why I won't do business with Oracle. These updates and firmware use to be free, now they're throwing people in prison because they got free updates that fixed Oracle's shitty products. Screw HPE too... Dell still offers free unencumbered firmware updates.
If you cannot afford (Score:2)