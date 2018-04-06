Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Three Execs Get Prison Time For Pirating Oracle Firmware & Solaris OS Update (bleepingcomputer.com) 19

Posted by msmash from the tough-luck dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Three of four TERiX executives were sentenced to prison yesterday for a scheme through which they created three fake companies to pirate Oracle firmware patches and Solaris OS updates. By doing this, the execs avoided paying a per-server fee for every Oracle product their company serviced, instead paying for one patch/update alone.

Court documents show that Oracle was aware of the scheme and eventually connected the dots between the fake companies and TERiX when one of the execs downloaded files from Oracle's servers via one of the fake company's accounts from a TERiX IP address. Oracle filed a complaint with the FBI, but also a civil suit. A judge awarded Oracle damages last year totaling $57.423 million. The judge also barred TERiX from servicing Oracle products.

  • I'd like to be a fly on the wall in cell block D (Score:5, Funny)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @06:55PM (#56395397)
    TERiX CEO: So, what are you in for?

    Cellmate: I stabbed my mother to death, then fed her remains to a pack of coyotes that live in my neighborhood. And you?

    TERiX CEO: I gave away firmware and OS software patches without paying the necessary service royalties to Oracle.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dgatwood ( 11270 )

      TERiX CEO: So, what are you in for?

      Cellmate: I stabbed my mother to death, then fed her remains to a pack of coyotes that live in my neighborhood. And you?

      TERiX CEO: I gave away firmware and OS software patches without paying the necessary service royalties to Oracle.

      Cellmate: Man, and I thought I was evil.

      FTFY.

    • only if you do money laundering you go that place. In the other one more like

      I ripped off A bunch of old people with my phone scam

  • Fake billing old people is a much safer crime.

  • I think there is a difference between profiting off of distributing pirated software, as this was the case, and normal piracy (especially media piracy). I'm not upset with this outcome.

  • Never steal from the Mafia (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you steal from the Oracle you get hurt.

  • This gets prison time? The entire US Economy was crashed in 2008 by people lying about the value of derivatives and _this_ is what we send people to jail for?
    • As long as you can afford to pay for an expensive enough group of lawyers to make it happen... What is really sad about this is that they could have used some of these $57.423 million to fund an open source project/startup to develop a replacement, but now I guess Larry will be buying another yacht.

  • Yet one more reason why I won't do business with Oracle. These updates and firmware use to be free, now they're throwing people in prison because they got free updates that fixed Oracle's shitty products. Screw HPE too... Dell still offers free unencumbered firmware updates.

  • If you cannot afford to pay for Oracle firmware, say to them "I have n customers on Oracle, how about I get these patches for free or I will go to SQLServer, DB/2, postfix, mariadb etc...". And just work the deal

