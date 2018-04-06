Three Execs Get Prison Time For Pirating Oracle Firmware & Solaris OS Update (bleepingcomputer.com) 57
An anonymous reader writes: Three of four TERiX executives were sentenced to prison yesterday for a scheme through which they created three fake companies to pirate Oracle firmware patches and Solaris OS updates. By doing this, the execs avoided paying a per-server fee for every Oracle product their company serviced, instead paying for one patch/update alone.
Court documents show that Oracle was aware of the scheme and eventually connected the dots between the fake companies and TERiX when one of the execs downloaded files from Oracle's servers via one of the fake company's accounts from a TERiX IP address. Oracle filed a complaint with the FBI, but also a civil suit. A judge awarded Oracle damages last year totaling $57.423 million. The judge also barred TERiX from servicing Oracle products.
Jailtime, another great reason to avoid oracle (Score:1)
Seriously, now I need to go get an insurance policy to pay out if Oracle sticks me with criminal charges? Sounds like this should have been purely a civil matter.
I'd like to be a fly on the wall in cell block D (Score:5, Funny)
Cellmate: I stabbed my mother to death, then fed her remains to a pack of coyotes that live in my neighborhood. And you?
TERiX CEO: I gave away firmware and OS software patches without paying the necessary service royalties to Oracle.
Not CEO, just EO - cannon fodder.
FTFY.
only if you do money laundering you go that place. In the other one more like
I ripped off A bunch of old people with my phone scam
Should have just defrauded pensioners (Score:2)
Fake billing old people is a much safer crime.
I mean, they profited off of it. (Score:5, Insightful)
Guess you are the typical snowflake who thinks that nobody should be punished for "non violent" crimes.
Re: I mean, they profited off of it. (Score:1)
Never steal from the Mafia (Score:1)
If you steal from the Oracle you get hurt.
What the *Bleep*? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:What the *Bleep*? (Score:4, Interesting)
The problem is what people did to fuck up the economy in 2008 wasn't illegal. He who has the gold makes the rules.
bill clinton paved the way by repealing the Glass_Steagall act https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] bill clinton basically allowed wallstreet investment banks to use people's private money to gamble with, the Glass Steagall act should be restored
Not relevant for a number of reasons:
1) What a president signs, a president owns. See George H. W. Bush and "read my lips".
2) The vote may have barely passed or even lost without the president whipping support for it
3) Going back to #1, if a president vetos a bill and Congress overrides, then that's 100% on Congress.
Corporations are people. Money is free speech. And they are free to contribute to municipal, state and federal elections. I can only wonder how many direct attorneys received generous contributions from companies like Oracle.
Kiss my ass Oracle. (Score:1)
Yet one more reason why I won't do business with Oracle. These updates and firmware use to be free, now they're throwing people in prison because they got free updates that fixed Oracle's shitty products. Screw HPE too... Dell still offers free unencumbered firmware updates.
If you cannot afford (Score:3)
And just work the deal
Or even better, do what we did: Tell Oracle to fuck off, and move everything to PostgreSQL.
That will just further alienate Oracle's customers and hasten the demise of Solaris and SPARC
Come on. This is Oracle we are talking about. Like MS before them their customers are on lockin with P-SQL specific code and financial stuff they can't get rid of. Why bother to be nice?
Amazingly bad publicity? (Score:2, Funny)
Hmm..
When I was eight-year-old, we lived in a large hut made of uncooked brick, seven siblings of us plus our father, our mother, an aunt and three cousins.
One week-end our dad set up a rogue Windows Update server to proxy our updates on the LAN, WSUS something, but without paying for the Windows Server 2003 or 2008 license. The next couple of weeks allowed us actual Windows XP security while saving a lot of Internet bandwith among our computers. It was great. We celebrated with a tournament of 4-player MS
Your littlr story is cute, but has nothing to do with the crime comitted.
The company in question took Sun/Oracle updates that require customers to pay Sun/Oracle for and SOLD them to hundreds of clients as if they were selling legal copies bought from Sun/oracle.
Kinda like walking into a record store and buying records pressed while-you-wait from bootlegs.
I can't wait to hear what Oracle does to all the company's clients without support contracts.
Quite easy. Send their lawyers over with scary threatening letters of injunctions to shutdown all the illegal Oracle Servers
... unless of course they sign a contract with no discount of course plus a legal fee surcharge for having to pay the lawyers to threaten you.
Oracle is more evil than MS (Score:2)
I have been saying this for a few years now ever since the Java lawsuit against Google that no one is a bigger threat to innovation, FOSS, and software development freedom than Oracle.
Their products suck, buggy, ultra expensive, and require contracts which are leased rather than rented with SAAS with all sorts of stipulations.
MS on the other hand is moving in the other direction but still have a ways to go. Windows being free for non commercial use is one example and unlike Oracle their products are at leas