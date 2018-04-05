Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


The FCC Is Refusing To Release Emails About Ajit Pai's 'Harlem Shake' Video (vice.com) 6

Posted by BeauHD from the bad-video-ideas dept.
bumblebaetuna writes from a report via Motherboard: On the eve of the net neutrality repeal, just as tensions and public debate over the issue were reaching a fever pitch, someone in the FCC decided it would be a good idea to have chair Ajit Pai ridicule legitimate concerns of internet users with a video featuring an outdated meme and a pizzagate conspiracy theorist. Now, citing the infamous b5 FOIA exemption, the Federal Communications Commission is refusing to release emails related to the planning of the video. The b5 exemption is supposed to protect "inter-agency or intra-agency memorandum or letters which would be privileged in civil litigation," but each agency interprets that meaning differently.

