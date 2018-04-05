Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Online Gaming Could Be Stalled by Net Neutrality Repeal, ESA Tells Court (arstechnica.com) 23

Posted by msmash from the fighting-back dept.
A video game industry lobby group is joining the lawsuit that seeks to reinstate net neutrality rules in the US, saying that the net neutrality repeal could harm multiplayer online games that require robust Internet connections. From a report: The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) yesterday filed a motion for leave to intervene so that it can support the case against the Federal Communications Commission. The lawsuit, filed by a mix of Democratic state attorneys general, tech companies such as Mozilla, and consumer advocacy groups, seeks to reverse the FCC's December 2017 vote to eliminate net neutrality rules. The ESA said its members will be harmed by the repeal "because the FCC's Order permits ISPs to take actions that could jeopardize the fast, reliable, and low-latency connections that are critical to the video game industry."

  • ISP fast lane fee, console online subscription , App store fee, gaming tax, GPU cryptocurrency tax. Gaming is going to get more expensive, and a lot of fees for less game play.

    • And?.. (Score:2)

      by mi ( 197448 )

      Gaming is going to get more expensive

      If you wanted to present some horrible nightmare scenario, you failed...

  • This seems entirely backwards..... (Score:3)

    by Gregory Eschbacher ( 2878609 ) on Thursday April 05, 2018 @03:36PM (#56388697)

    I would prefer my ISP to prioritize gaming traffic ahead of other traffic: Youtube / Netflix / Facebook / bittorrent don't have the same latency requirements as online games. In fact, it makes sense to me that gamers should prefer a net neutrality repeal because it would now allow prioritization of that.

    With complete net neutrality, traffic isn't supposed to be discriminated against when in fact it is a situation like this where it makes sense.

    The counter-argument is "OH well, this will force ISPs to invest in improving network connections for all content", etc, etc. But that confuses ping latency with bandwidth.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )
      That sucks for the indy game developer though, because their traffic would get relegated to the slow lane until they got big enough to be able to afford to pay for it. With high latency, their games might not ever become popular enough for them to get big because the latency would interfere with play enjoyment.

    • I would prefer my ISP to prioritize gaming traffic ahead of other traffic: Youtube / Netflix / Facebook / bittorrent don't have the same latency requirements as online games.

      Yup.

      In fact, it makes sense to me that gamers should prefer a net neutrality repeal because it would now allow prioritization of that.

      Nope.

      NN is not about banning the prioritizing one protocol over another. That's normal and has been going on since the Internet was started. NN is about preventing, for example, EA from paying extr

  • What argument is there in support of "net neutrality", which would not apply to "road neutrality" and "parking neutrality": abolishing all laws and road-signs treating trucks, as well as business-owned vehicles, apart from cars and personal pleasure-vehicles?

  • Geez Guys, it's kinda' a shame you couldn't pull your heads out'a your backside and TAKE A STAND about this issue when it could have counted.
    Instead, you whine and moan because your cash cow got slam-dunked, and you suddenly realize that this issue - net neutrality - had a serious impact on YOU, and YOUR CA$H FLOW, and NOW you want to take a stand!
    Sorry, but even if I get flame-bait / troll on this post, I just can't tolerate this type of 'Geez, this is BAD' after-the-fact type of response from an agent tha

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )

      Perhaps you have failed to notice that the FCC are not game developers.

      It's not the people ever who wanted neutrality repealed that are complaining here..

  • In the debate very little people worry about the serious stuff that happens over the net that eding Net Neutrality could effect.
    Business to Business communications over Web Services.
    Business VPN's linking offices.
    VoiP phone services.
    Transferring Health Care information from your Primary care to the hospital securely.

    There is a lot of stuff, from small organizations who will probably get throttled or cut, without the resources to get all the ISPs to allow then to get a pass.

    The internet isn't just about your

