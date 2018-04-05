Facebook Was in Talks With Top Hospitals Until Last Month To Share Data of Most Vulnerable Patients (cnbc.com) 48
Facebook was in talks with top hospitals and other medical groups as recently as last month about a proposal to share data about the social networks of their most vulnerable patients, CNBC reported on Thursday. From the story: Facebook was intending to match it up with user data it had collected, and help the hospitals figure out which patients might need special care or treatment. The proposal never went past the planning phases and has been put on pause after the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal raised public concerns over how Facebook and others collect and use detailed information about Facebook users. "This work has not progressed past the planning phase, and we have not received, shared, or analyzed anyone's data," a Facebook spokesperson told CNBC. But as recently as last month, the company was talking to several health organizations, including Stanford Medical School and American College of Cardiology, about signing the data-sharing agreement.
Hashing and anonymity
If it can be matched up with real-world profiles, it's no longer anonymous. If the hashing DOESN'T work correctly, the wrong people could be labeled with health conditions, and God forbid this data is re-sold to insurance corepirations.
This seems like a HIPAA nightmare, and if this goes forward, this needs to be slapped with a restraining order by HHS. This is a borderline criminal idea and should be treated as such.
Hashing and anonymity
Does he want to "destroy or slow down the growth" of these companies, or bend them to his will?
He didn't seem to have any "hatred for the tech industry" when it comes to what Robert & Rebekah Mercer are doing with Cambridge Analytica.
The definition of a useful idiot, in fact!
Frankly, Obama was less authoritarian, or at least in the right places.
He made an attempt to fix the corporate-infested parasitic US health insurance system. He hired Holder as AG, who (at least temporarily) rolled back civil forfeiture, also known as legalized theft by police. He pushed for sentencing reform and wasn't always on the side of law enforcement or the military. He chose to allow states to have their own marijuana policy.
Obama was a welcome change from the Bush era, though he didn't go far en
Re: (Score:3)
Indeed, HIPAA will do nothing to protect your privacy in these situations.
HIPAA prevents your Medical Provider, Insurance company, or other covered entity from RELEASING or DISTRIBUTING your medical records/Protected Health Information. It does NOTHING to restrain them from GATHERING or IMPORTING records/data about you from other sources such as Facebook.
Facebook is not a covered entity under HIPAA, because they aren't any kind of medical provider ---- so they aren't regulated in any way by HIPAA; t
Hashing and anonymity
Yeah, that's not going to happen. [wikipedia.org]
He's one of those Russian spy trolls sent here to make Democrats look even dumber, ensuring Trump is reelected in 2020.
Don't feed the trolls.
Facebook versus HIPAA
Jenny Johnson is currently in Virginia Mason hospital, room 1231! If you know Jenny, click "Like" to send her your best wishes.
I'll text her instead. The number is still 867-5309, right?
On the Bright Side
On the bright side, such an agreement could work towards furthering our understanding of the root causes of a variety of medical and psychological problems.
Facebook is nothing but an ad-funded spy network. It gathers information about billions of people. If there is any good to come from that colossal invasion of privacy, it would be preventative care.
Any such study can be undertaken with customer permission.
Medical studies on unwilling subjects conducted by various authoritarian governments also helped us understand things like radiation poisoning, starvation, and hypothermia. The ends don't justify the means.
On the bright side, such an agreement could work towards furthering our understanding of the root causes of a variety of medical and psychological problems.
slashdot story, 2019: ".... the study concluded that the root cause of the psychological and medical problems so endemic in society was: Facebook. in the opinion of the professionals consulted (those professionals willing to work ethically with the handful of *voluntarily* submitted and properly anonymised sources of data for the purposes of the study) they noted in particular that it was severely cognitively dissonant for people to know that their privacy was being regularly and routinely violated, yet t
Facebook is nothing but an ad-funded spy network. It gathers information about billions of people. If there is any good to come from that colossal invasion of privacy, it would be preventative care.
Um... doesn't the first sentence preclude the possibility of the last?
Computers made me a luddite.
I stay with my same old doctor because he refuses to put patient records down on anything but paper. Doesn't take insurance. Voting and health care need to go back-to-the-future and use paper! They should damn sure not be networked. That's how the Iranians hid their nuclear reactor for two years before Israel blew it up. They used paper. When they stopped and a scientist traveled through Europe with a laptop, they snagged it and found out. Networked computers are one of the least secure places to put any in
Then again, electronic medical records systems IF PROPERLY IMPLEMENTED can reduce error and make sure records are legible. BTW, the computers don't have to be networked to the outside world. Perfectly feasible to run everything on an airgapped Ethernet network with encrypted daily backup to a set of rotating SSD cartridges. Hardware is cheap in 2018, cloud or client/server isn't the only viable solution.
We already know there are many ways to breach air gaps. Merely getting the required update for whatever database/billing/etc. software you run will involve you breaching the air gap. And of course, modern Intel CPUs come with built in, ON CPU WiFi / cell connections (yes, the antennas are good enough, no, you don't have control over it).
And no, hardware is NOT cheap in 2018. And it won't be cheap in 2118. Cheap is relative. Remember - you're comparing to paper.
Re: (Score:3)
from New Hampshire: A doctor who won't use a computer loses her license to practice medicine [cnn.com]
Re: (Score:3)
Remember
Q told us "MZ" (Zuck the Cuck) would be stepping down from his position (willingly or not).
When Q is proven to be correct yet again, what will you blue pillers do?