Intel Tells Users to Uninstall Remote Keyboard App Over Unpatched Security Bugs
Intel has decided that instead of fixing three security bugs affecting the Intel Remote Keyboard Android app, it would be easier to discontinue the application altogether. BleepingComputer: The company announced its decision on Tuesday, following the discovery of three security bugs that affect all versions of the Intel Remote Keyboard. This is an Android application that Intel launched in 2015 to allow users to wirelessly control Intel NUC and Intel Compute Stick single-board computers. The bugs, discovered by three different researchers, when exploited, allow a nearby network attacker to inject keystrokes into remote keyboard sessions, and also execute malicious code on the user's Android device.
