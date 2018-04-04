CenturyLink Fights Billing-Fraud Lawsuit By Claiming That It Has No Customers (arstechnica.com) 100
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: CenturyLink is trying to force customers into arbitration in order to avoid a class-action lawsuit from subscribers who say they've been charged for services they didn't order. To do so, CenturyLink has come up with a surprising argument -- the company says it doesn't have any customers. While the customers sued CenturyLink itself, the company says the customers weren't actually customers of CenturyLink. Instead, CenturyLink says they were customers of 10 subsidiaries spread through the country. CenturyLink basically doesn't exist as a service provider -- according to a brief CenturyLink filed Monday.
"That sole defendant, CenturyLink, Inc., is a parent holding company that has no customers, provides no services, and engaged in none of the acts or transactions about which Plaintiffs complain," CenturyLink wrote. "There is no valid basis for Defendant to be a party in this Proceeding: Plaintiffs contracted with the Operating Companies to purchase, use, and pay for the services at issue, not with CenturyLink, Inc." CenturyLink says those operating companies should be able to intervene in the case and "enforce class-action waivers," which would force the customers to pursue their claims via arbitration instead of in a class-action lawsuit. By suing CenturyLink instead of the subsidiaries, "it may be that Plaintiffs are hoping to avoid the arbitration and class-action waiver provisions," CenturyLink wrote.
No, that's not true. Limited liability. You can sue for anything you like, but the owners of a limited liability corporation are not going to lose a lawsuit. They very well might need to go after the individual subsidiaries.
No, that's not true. Limited liability. You can sue for anything you like, but the owners of a limited liability corporation are not going to lose a lawsuit.
That all depends. Limited liability is not zero liability: the shareholders of a company that is sued might be required to pay back dividends or other payment they received of the company's profits to cover liability: particularly if it becomes deemed transfer in conjunction with fraudulent actions or a crime.
There are situations where the courts can pierce the corporate veil and hold the parent company or investors responsible in excess of their investment; for example, especially, if the parent company was intermingling assets of their multiple subsidiaries, or if the parent or operating companies were significantly undercapitalized with major assets being transferred to the parent or vice-versa (eg a corporate structure that is an alter-ego of one or more of its owners organized only to act
as a 'shield').
Only if CenturyLink actively manages their subsidiaries day-to-day operation do they pierce the veil (or whatever the term is) of the subsidiary arrangement. We have CenturyLink, nee Level 3, nee TW Telecom for our office fiber. The only communication I have that says CenturyLink is the announcement of the merger.
That said, the announcement says:
What a strange statement.
Limited liability doesn't mean unlimited liability, and courts most certainly can peal away at subsidiaries to get to the actual entity (person or corporation) who controls those subsidiaries. There's the whole concept of legal control of a company, and just because a corporation sets up a bunch of subsidiary companies, particularly where that corporation controls a majority stake, or as it sounds like in this case, holds all the ownership, the courts are almost certain to dispose of any notion that these s
Well, I did hedge in my comment with "they very well might". If there is some criminal or nefarious intent proved, then yes a court might pierce the shield. But that might be a harder fight than suing the subsidiaries and getting the arbitration clause thrown out.
This is hardly the first time someone has tried a shell game, and I have no idea why their attorneys would even imagine the court would long entertain such an argument.
Simple, they bill by the hour.
John Roberts
I firmly believe that the senior executives, board members and majority shareholders should be legally bound to stand for any crimes committed by the company, and have to spend the time in prision. Including death penalty.
Guess how many "unsafe" products would be released? Zero
Guess how many people's lives would be ruined by intentional stock price short-calls. Zero
They want the money with none of the sweat, blood or tears or fears.
They can't have it.
IANAL but this is corporate law 101: The company responsible is always the company whose name and branding is on the materials that the company's customers interact with. There are many examples of case law confirming this, including a SCOTUS ruling.
CenturyLink's name and branding was plastered all over the materials used to purchase the service. CenturyLink's branding was plastered all over the billing statements. This applies regardless of whether the materials are physical or online. Either CenturyLink's
I work at CenturyLink, don't come into our offices shooting! I had nothing to do with whatever it is our company does.
You've just given me an idea! >:D
no, only kidding. I had to look up who CenturyLink are - a US internet/telecoms service provider. How did the US telecoms industry evolve into the embodiment of most of the points on the Hare Psychopathy Checklist?
You've just given me an idea! >:D
no, only kidding. I had to look up who CenturyLink are - a US internet/telecoms service provider. How did the US telecoms industry evolve into the embodiment of most of the points on the Hare Psychopathy Checklist?
They didn't; telcos have always operated this way, starting way back when Ma Bell still had a monopoly.
Open secret: USA - home of capitalism- does not have much in the way of actual competition for telco's on a regional basis.
See all 'last mile'.
I feel sorry for you.
Time for a Judge with a Daedric Gavel (Score:1)
Everybody in the C level should do TIME for this kind of garbage.
in fact if they lose the suit then their PERSONAL assets should be forfeited and then split between the injured parties (with a reasonable cut for the lawyers).
Everybody in the C level should do TIME for this kind of garbage.
While I agree that it is asinine, prison time is a bit over the top.
in fact if they lose the suit then their PERSONAL assets should be forfeited and then split between the injured parties (with a reasonable cut for the lawyers).
Um, no. This would eliminate the entire idea behind corporations, limited liability companies, and basically the entire legal system behind corporate law. Doing so would put the entire legal system into chaos.
If that were to come to pass, then at some point everyone at a company could become culpable. I'd rather not be imprisoned for working at a company that someone somewhere did that I had no idea was even happening.
Who defines the r
Prison time for corporate misconduct is not handed out enough.
Look at it like this... If I knock over a liquor store, and steal a couple hundred dollars, I'd go to jail for 20 years (give or take). I'd be a convicted felon, and I'd never get anything more than a minimum wage job. Basically, my life would be over.
If I'm a C-level executive and play fast/loose with the law, I can steal millions of dollars; from hundreds or thousands of people -- and unless I embarrass the establishment (like Madoff), I might
If I'm a C-level executive and play fast/loose with the law, I can steal millions of dollars; from hundreds or thousands of people -- and unless I embarrass the establishment (like Madoff), I might get probation, or a few years of parole/supervised release.
Don't aim your sights too low! If you do it right . . . you will get a government bailout!
The C-Level folks at CenturyLink have already stashed their cash in the Cayman Islands. And they have their bags packed, in case any Feds do eventually come looking for them.
The trick about running a scam, is to know when to cut loose and bail out. That was Madoff's mistake . . . he got too greedy, and stayed around too long.
While I agree that it is asinine, prison time is a bit over the top.
No it isn't. Time and time again asshats like this use the "corporate card" to shield themselves from shit like this. They get away with all kinds of shit and laugh while hiding behind corporate laws and lawyers. It's more than time we stripped them of assets and send their ass to prison.
We are more than happy to lock up some kid that robs a liquor store for $50 bucks for 20 years. But IF we send one of these fuckers to prison its for 6 months even though they stole millions. Bull fuckign shit. lock them up and let them rot.
If you as an individual Citizen are found to be participating in a scheme to file false invoices with Big Corp you most certainly can be criminally prosecuted and jailed - we have had two publicized cases along those lines in our metro area this year alone and one resulted in a 20-year sentence for the perp. But when Big Corp knowingly and deliberately changes customers' accounts without the customers' permission and bills th
Also, good luck actually pinning any of these activities on anyone at the C level. I agree that someone should be punished for this,
They claim they get the big bux because the buck stops with them. If they negligently let the legal team make whatever crazy move it wants without supervision, and compound their negligence by not correcting the situation after the fact, why should they be absolved?
Limited Liability Corporations can do this. (Score:5, Insightful)
Now nearly 200 years later, the "corporations are people" crowd has steadily usurped the rights and liberties meant for real people in flesh and blood to these corporations. No criminal liability. Assets flow one way, Liabilities flow the other way, so no civil liability either. Perverse arguments like "spending money = speeach" and "corporations can have religious belief" has made mockery of our society.
We can't clone ourselves, and transfer liabilities to the clone and keep assets with us. We can not clone ourselves, transfer the salary earned by the clone to us, call it "carried interest" and pay lower taxes. But corporations can do all these and more.
Unless we limits the rights of the corporations commensurate with the liabilities they carry, we are doomed.
Spot on. At the very least, people active in the running of the business should not have limited liability - it completely defeats the whole libertarian ideal of individual responsibility. I can understand the desire to encourage passive investment, but I don't see any upside in limiting the liability of active investors.
All the decisions that proclaim that "corporations are people" are based on lies. A lie that Congress intended this and then a lie that the Supreme Court had already decided this.
who will be criminally responsible for the criminal acts of a corporation
Corporations do not commit criminal acts, only people do. Behind every "this product from Acme corp caused x deaths" was a decision made by a PERSON. The way one holds a corporation responsible is by opening the employees to criminal liability. Every corporate criminal conviction should see at least one actual person do prison time because a person or group of people consciously made a decision to act a certain way.
They should use this photo for their company (Score:2)
Weasels are great animals that keep vermin populations under control. How about this one instead: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Weasels are great animals
So, you're a lawyer?
They'll get away with it too (Score:3, Insightful)
Capitalism. And a government that has been bought and paid for by those big ass corporations.
You realize that those two things are diametrically opposed? I mean, you admit that one of the problems is the government. Government interference in a market is a socialism thing.
So you're saying the real answer is just "greed and abuse of power", with no particular reference to an economic system?
Capitalism. And a government that has been bought and paid for by those big ass corporations.
You realize that those two things are diametrically opposed?
If he had said "and a government that doesn't let corporations pay for influence," yes, they would be.
... a government that has been bought and paid for by those big ass corporations.
Government interference in a market is a socialism thing.
The first is corporations controlling government. The second is government trying to control corporations. While you're right that the second would be closer to socialism, what actually exists is much closer to the first, which is plutocracy (or corporatocracy).
Capitalism. And a government that has been bought and paid for by those big ass corporations.
You realize that those two things are diametrically opposed? I mean, you admit that one of the problems is the government. Government interference in a market is a socialism thing.
No, not just socialism. Any form of government is going to have something to say about how markets work and what is or is not allowed.
The topic wasn't government influence in a market so much as it was about corporations writing the rules. That's either corporatism aka facism or that's corruption - which is possible in socialism, democracy, or any other form of government.
I should have said crony capitalism; that's closer to what the OP was complaining of than fascism is.
Government interference in a market is a socialism thing.
Can also be a fascist state thing. Lots of ways you can have government controlled markets that have nothing to do with right-left political spectrum.
Capitalism. And a government that has been bought and paid for by those big ass corporations.
You realize that those two things are diametrically opposed? I mean, you admit that one of the problems is the government. Government interference in a market is a socialism thing.
It is a crony capitalism thing. Also, a fascism thing. Markets and trade do not exist without laws of some kind to regulate them. A "regulation free" economy is a fantasy - it has never existed (even ancient economies had regulations for fair weights and measures). Given that laws and regulations must exist, who writes the laws and enforces the regulations becomes a subject of political contention. When businesses, and the rich, are in a position to dictate how they are written and administered you get cron
Including breaking up monopolies, prosecuting false advertising, and requiring companies to clean up their messes? Are these all "socialism things"?
I voted Democratic, it got worse. I voted Republican, it got worse.
I voted third party - things got worse, but I had nothing to do with it, so I sleep better at night.
You threw your vote away by not playing by the rules of our 2-party society. Maybe you are rebelling against a flawed system, but by your choice to vote 3rd party the system effectively excluded you from participating in democracy.
P.S. I was registered as LP [lp.org] for many years. So I'm not really judging you quite as harshly as I sounded.
Not true. You have a choice between two flavors of bought-and-sold career politicians. Trump's win in 2016 shows that a bunch of people can come out of the woodwork, vote for an established party, and surprise the pollsters. Hillary was so confident and ran such a weak campaign because she sorely underestimated the effectiveness of the free coverage that Trump received in exchange for his bombastic soundbites.
touche' but I'm too honest to be a successful politician, seriously. I wish people would take the time to better understand a topic at a deeper level then what can be explained in the 30 second sound bite. But most people don't.
So you reacted to the Democrats being insufficiently left wing by voting for the right-wing party?
That, right there is why this country is fucked, over the long term.
They may or may not get away with this. But let's say they do, then that opens up a whole host of possibilities for other law suits, including things like 'truth in advertising'...e.g. CL claiming they are selling me Telco services & that they have a large user base in advertisments etc. Here's CL's homepage, http://www.centurylink.com/home/, let them try to argue that this isn't advertising their services but rather some 3rd party's.
If you google 'CenturyLink LLC' this is what you get: http://www.centu
No customers? (Score:3)
That would explain a lot regarding what they refer to as "customer service"...
It makes perfect sense if they are taking customer service advice from Darl McBride, Stephen Elop, and Prenda Law.
No, just from the George Carlin School of "Customer Service".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Improper tax collection too (Score:2)
They do improper tax collection, too. They list X% tax = $Y value, however absolutely no line item or combination of line items with X% would equal $Y value. Even worse, is that they list multiple percentages for various taxes, and each would have a completely different and arbitrary base value if you calculated it out, none of which actually exist on the bill. I have countless other billing issues with them too. They wouldn't do shit over the phone, even after several months. I even went directly into one
I have a simple answer for ya. CenturyLink runs Washington State's 911 service. Fuck with CL, you're literally fucking with people's lives.
Simple to disprove (Score:2)
Stand up in court, show the monthly bill. If it says CenturyLink on it, then it is CenturyLink. Pretty simple way to disprove this arguement.
Ambiguity is usually resolved against the drafter (Score:4, Interesting)
The argument that they don't have customers is not nearly as clear as they suggest -- what matters is what is in the contract, not how they actually provide services through affiliates.
Read through, for example, the digial phone subscriber terms of service [centurylink.com] that contains the dispute resolution clause involved in those products.
Does it identify the corporate entity that is on the other side of the transaction? (hint: "In this agreement, we use the terms 'we,' 'us' or 'our' to mean CenturyLink.")
Does it mention any local or operating company? (hint: run a word search)
Does the notice section clarify any of this?
Does the agreement contain an "integration clause" that says that all other information or representations are to be disregarded? (hint: section 8. H.)
So who is to say that the CenturyLink holding company is not a party to the subscriber agreement? Who might have drafted the agreements (which apparently are identical no matter which operating company serves the customer)?
If you look at the basic agreements, only the High-Speed Internet and Internet Access Services Residential Terms and Conditions (updated in fall 2017l) actually specifies that the agreement for that product is with a particular affiliate providing services. Both the digital phone and TV service agreements do not. Earlier versions of the internet agreements may not have as well...
This isn't going to get them a quick dismissal without judicial findings of fact...
Which is likely part of their plan. To keep dragging this out until it doesn't matter or the people behind it give up. And considering that a lot of their customers are the elderly, the second might happen a lot quicker than the former.
A simple improvement. (Score:3)
Corporations should not be allowed to own other corporations.
One layer of obfuscation and liability protection is sufficient for legitimate businesses.
That can be really hard to make work, even for smaller organizations. There are real reasons why you have a holding company beyond liability protection that are quite difficult to avoid. Operations in multiple states is an easy one, but there are regulatory barriers in many industries that require a firewall between groups which are difficult to achieve without separate corporate structures. It can also make it hard to spin off or acquire another line of business.
Operations in multiple states is an easy one, but there are regulatory barriers in many industries that require a firewall between groups which are difficult to achieve without separate corporate structures. It can also make it hard to spin off or acquire another line of business.
One could argue that limiting the size and scope of how big and individual entity can get would be a good thing though.
Agreed 100%!
Originally, corporations could NOT own other corporations but I'm not sure what year that got hijacked.
This whole "I want to reap the benefits of a company but not have _any_ responsibility for when they are liable" has gotten WAY out of hand.
The fact that corporations are treated like people in the eyes of the Law just makes things worse.
Some interesting reading:
https://www.npr.org/2014/07/28... [npr.org]
http://reclaimdemocracy.org/co... [reclaimdemocracy.org]
https://consumerist.com/2014/0... [consumerist.com]
Also watch the documentary The Corporation [thecorporation.com]
truer words were never spoken... (Score:2)
>That sole defendant, CenturyLink, Inc., is a parent holding company that has no customers, provides no service...
Got that right.... as a former customer.
A Modest Proposal (Score:2)
You pick a corporation like Centurylink. You get it's CEO and the board of directors and you shackle them all to the wall of a damp basement. You take the CEO and put him in a small glass tank with poisonous snakes. Post the video.
I guarantee we'll start seeing better behavior from our corporate overlords, and almost everyone will be a lot happier. I'm not suggesting mass executions, but simply making examples out of a handful of crooked corporate executives. The world would be a better place.
Lawyer joke? (Score:2)
Nonexistent customers vs nonexistent service billed? Is that a lawyer joke?