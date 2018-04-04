Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Courts Network The Internet United States Technology

CenturyLink Fights Billing-Fraud Lawsuit By Claiming That It Has No Customers (arstechnica.com) 100

Posted by BeauHD from the not-expected dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: CenturyLink is trying to force customers into arbitration in order to avoid a class-action lawsuit from subscribers who say they've been charged for services they didn't order. To do so, CenturyLink has come up with a surprising argument -- the company says it doesn't have any customers. While the customers sued CenturyLink itself, the company says the customers weren't actually customers of CenturyLink. Instead, CenturyLink says they were customers of 10 subsidiaries spread through the country. CenturyLink basically doesn't exist as a service provider -- according to a brief CenturyLink filed Monday.

"That sole defendant, CenturyLink, Inc., is a parent holding company that has no customers, provides no services, and engaged in none of the acts or transactions about which Plaintiffs complain," CenturyLink wrote. "There is no valid basis for Defendant to be a party in this Proceeding: Plaintiffs contracted with the Operating Companies to purchase, use, and pay for the services at issue, not with CenturyLink, Inc." CenturyLink says those operating companies should be able to intervene in the case and "enforce class-action waivers," which would force the customers to pursue their claims via arbitration instead of in a class-action lawsuit. By suing CenturyLink instead of the subsidiaries, "it may be that Plaintiffs are hoping to avoid the arbitration and class-action waiver provisions," CenturyLink wrote.

CenturyLink Fights Billing-Fraud Lawsuit By Claiming That It Has No Customers More | Reply

CenturyLink Fights Billing-Fraud Lawsuit By Claiming That It Has No Customers

Comments Filter:

  • Corporations are people too! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    In this case, all these corporations are the same person using different alibis. With human-like rights come human-like responsibilities.

    • No, that's not true. Limited liability. You can sue for anything you like, but the owners of a limited liability corporation are not going to lose a lawsuit. They very well might need to go after the individual subsidiaries.

      • Re:Corporations are people too! (Score:5, Informative)

        by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @04:37PM (#56383399)

        No, that's not true. Limited liability. You can sue for anything you like, but the owners of a limited liability corporation are not going to lose a lawsuit.

        That all depends. Limited liability is not zero liability: the shareholders of a company that is sued might be required to pay back dividends or other payment they received of the company's profits to cover liability: particularly if it becomes deemed transfer in conjunction with fraudulent actions or a crime.

        There are situations where the courts can pierce the corporate veil and hold the parent company or investors responsible in excess of their investment; for example, especially, if the parent company was intermingling assets of their multiple subsidiaries, or if the parent or operating companies were significantly undercapitalized with major assets being transferred to the parent or vice-versa (eg a corporate structure that is an alter-ego of one or more of its owners organized only to act
          as a 'shield').

        • Only if CenturyLink actively manages their subsidiaries day-to-day operation do they pierce the veil (or whatever the term is) of the subsidiary arrangement. We have CenturyLink, nee Level 3, nee TW Telecom for our office fiber. The only communication I have that says CenturyLink is the announcement of the merger.

          That said, the announcement says:

          I am very excited to share with you that CenturyLink and Level 3 are now one combined company. This means that you now have access to one of the largest global ne

      • Limited liability doesn't mean unlimited liability, and courts most certainly can peal away at subsidiaries to get to the actual entity (person or corporation) who controls those subsidiaries. There's the whole concept of legal control of a company, and just because a corporation sets up a bunch of subsidiary companies, particularly where that corporation controls a majority stake, or as it sounds like in this case, holds all the ownership, the courts are almost certain to dispose of any notion that these s

        • Well, I did hedge in my comment with "they very well might". If there is some criminal or nefarious intent proved, then yes a court might pierce the shield. But that might be a harder fight than suing the subsidiaries and getting the arbitration clause thrown out.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by lengel ( 519399 )

          This is hardly the first time someone has tried a shell game, and I have no idea why their attorneys would even imagine the court would long entertain such an argument.

          Simple, they bill by the hour.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sphealey ( 2855 )

          = = = This is hardly the first time someone has tried a shell game, and I have no idea why their attorneys would even imagine the court would long entertain such an argument. = = =

          John Roberts

    • IANAL but this is corporate law 101: The company responsible is always the company whose name and branding is on the materials that the company's customers interact with. There are many examples of case law confirming this, including a SCOTUS ruling.

      CenturyLink's name and branding was plastered all over the materials used to purchase the service. CenturyLink's branding was plastered all over the billing statements. This applies regardless of whether the materials are physical or online. Either CenturyLink's

  • Please, no violence! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I work at CenturyLink, don't come into our offices shooting! I had nothing to do with whatever it is our company does.

    • You've just given me an idea! >:D

      no, only kidding. I had to look up who CenturyLink are - a US internet/telecoms service provider. How did the US telecoms industry evolve into the embodiment of most of the points on the Hare Psychopathy Checklist?

      • You've just given me an idea! >:D

        no, only kidding. I had to look up who CenturyLink are - a US internet/telecoms service provider. How did the US telecoms industry evolve into the embodiment of most of the points on the Hare Psychopathy Checklist?

        They didn't; telcos have always operated this way, starting way back when Ma Bell still had a monopoly.

        • Open secret: USA - home of capitalism- does not have much in the way of actual competition for telco's on a regional basis.
          See all 'last mile'.

    • Its says something about the people and the culture in the USA when THAT is a real concern.

      I feel sorry for you.

  • Everybody in the C level should do TIME for this kind of garbage.

    in fact if they lose the suit then their PERSONAL assets should be forfeited and then split between the injured parties (with a reasonable cut for the lawyers).

    • Everybody in the C level should do TIME for this kind of garbage.

      While I agree that it is asinine, prison time is a bit over the top.

      in fact if they lose the suit then their PERSONAL assets should be forfeited and then split between the injured parties (with a reasonable cut for the lawyers).

      Um, no. This would eliminate the entire idea behind corporations, limited liability companies, and basically the entire legal system behind corporate law. Doing so would put the entire legal system into chaos.

      If that were to come to pass, then at some point everyone at a company could become culpable. I'd rather not be imprisoned for working at a company that someone somewhere did that I had no idea was even happening.

      Who defines the r

      • Prison time for corporate misconduct is not handed out enough.

        Look at it like this... If I knock over a liquor store, and steal a couple hundred dollars, I'd go to jail for 20 years (give or take). I'd be a convicted felon, and I'd never get anything more than a minimum wage job. Basically, my life would be over.

        If I'm a C-level executive and play fast/loose with the law, I can steal millions of dollars; from hundreds or thousands of people -- and unless I embarrass the establishment (like Madoff), I might

        • If I'm a C-level executive and play fast/loose with the law, I can steal millions of dollars; from hundreds or thousands of people -- and unless I embarrass the establishment (like Madoff), I might get probation, or a few years of parole/supervised release.

          Don't aim your sights too low! If you do it right . . . you will get a government bailout!

          The C-Level folks at CenturyLink have already stashed their cash in the Cayman Islands. And they have their bags packed, in case any Feds do eventually come looking for them.

          The trick about running a scam, is to know when to cut loose and bail out. That was Madoff's mistake . . . he got too greedy, and stayed around too long.

      • Re:Time for a Judge with a Daedric Gavel (Score:5, Insightful)

        by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @06:13PM (#56383935) Homepage

        While I agree that it is asinine, prison time is a bit over the top.

        No it isn't. Time and time again asshats like this use the "corporate card" to shield themselves from shit like this. They get away with all kinds of shit and laugh while hiding behind corporate laws and lawyers. It's more than time we stripped them of assets and send their ass to prison.

        We are more than happy to lock up some kid that robs a liquor store for $50 bucks for 20 years. But IF we send one of these fuckers to prison its for 6 months even though they stole millions. Bull fuckign shit. lock them up and let them rot.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sphealey ( 2855 )

        = = = While I agree that it is asinine, prison time is a bit over the top. = = =

        If you as an individual Citizen are found to be participating in a scheme to file false invoices with Big Corp you most certainly can be criminally prosecuted and jailed - we have had two publicized cases along those lines in our metro area this year alone and one resulted in a 20-year sentence for the perp. But when Big Corp knowingly and deliberately changes customers' accounts without the customers' permission and bills th

    • The C level executives don't have anything to do with whatever half-cocked legal argument their team of lawyers decides to bring before the court. They only care about minimizing their exposure to the risk of a class action lawsuit. They don't really care how the lawyers do it so long as it works and aren't fit to judge for themselves the legal merit of their legal counsel.

      Also, good luck actually pinning any of these activities on anyone at the C level. I agree that someone should be punished for this,

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by sjames ( 1099 )

        They claim they get the big bux because the buck stops with them. If they negligently let the legal team make whatever crazy move it wants without supervision, and compound their negligence by not correcting the situation after the fact, why should they be absolved?

  • Limited Liability Corporations can do this. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @04:23PM (#56383289) Journal
    This is the insidious things of "corporations are people" crowd. Back in 1820s when Limited Liability Corporation idea was proposed it met with severe resistance because, the question of "who will be criminally responsible for the criminal acts of a corporation?" was not answered. Remember, those days they had debtors prisons and the defaulters went to jail! They wanted owners of corporations to go to jail if they fail to repay their debts.

    Now nearly 200 years later, the "corporations are people" crowd has steadily usurped the rights and liberties meant for real people in flesh and blood to these corporations. No criminal liability. Assets flow one way, Liabilities flow the other way, so no civil liability either. Perverse arguments like "spending money = speeach" and "corporations can have religious belief" has made mockery of our society.

    We can't clone ourselves, and transfer liabilities to the clone and keep assets with us. We can not clone ourselves, transfer the salary earned by the clone to us, call it "carried interest" and pay lower taxes. But corporations can do all these and more.

    Unless we limits the rights of the corporations commensurate with the liabilities they carry, we are doomed.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward
      All these superhuman powers, combined with immortality, makes corporations our new Gods in the USA. Eventually we will all be kneeling to our new overlords. I do not mean that figuratively.

    • Spot on. At the very least, people active in the running of the business should not have limited liability - it completely defeats the whole libertarian ideal of individual responsibility. I can understand the desire to encourage passive investment, but I don't see any upside in limiting the liability of active investors.

    • All the decisions that proclaim that "corporations are people" are based on lies. A lie that Congress intended this and then a lie that the Supreme Court had already decided this.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by es330td ( 964170 )

      who will be criminally responsible for the criminal acts of a corporation

      Corporations do not commit criminal acts, only people do. Behind every "this product from Acme corp caused x deaths" was a decision made by a PERSON. The way one holds a corporation responsible is by opening the employees to criminal liability. Every corporate criminal conviction should see at least one actual person do prison time because a person or group of people consciously made a decision to act a certain way.

  • They'll get away with it too (Score:3, Insightful)

    by bazmail ( 764941 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @04:28PM (#56383319)
    Its weird how Americans really get fucked when it comes to internet service or mobile data/cell service. Whats going on?

    • I voted Democratic, it got worse. I voted Republican, it got worse.

      • I voted third party - things got worse, but I had nothing to do with it, so I sleep better at night.

        • You threw your vote away by not playing by the rules of our 2-party society. Maybe you are rebelling against a flawed system, but by your choice to vote 3rd party the system effectively excluded you from participating in democracy.

          P.S. I was registered as LP [lp.org] for many years. So I'm not really judging you quite as harshly as I sounded.

      • Looks like voting wasn't enough. Are you running yet?

        • touche' but I'm too honest to be a successful politician, seriously. I wish people would take the time to better understand a topic at a deeper level then what can be explained in the 30 second sound bite. But most people don't.

      • So you reacted to the Democrats being insufficiently left wing by voting for the right-wing party?

        That, right there is why this country is fucked, over the long term.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      They may or may not get away with this. But let's say they do, then that opens up a whole host of possibilities for other law suits, including things like 'truth in advertising'...e.g. CL claiming they are selling me Telco services & that they have a large user base in advertisments etc. Here's CL's homepage, http://www.centurylink.com/home/, let them try to argue that this isn't advertising their services but rather some 3rd party's.

      If you google 'CenturyLink LLC' this is what you get: http://www.centu

  • No customers? (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @04:31PM (#56383339)

    That would explain a lot regarding what they refer to as "customer service"...

  • They do improper tax collection, too. They list X% tax = $Y value, however absolutely no line item or combination of line items with X% would equal $Y value. Even worse, is that they list multiple percentages for various taxes, and each would have a completely different and arbitrary base value if you calculated it out, none of which actually exist on the bill. I have countless other billing issues with them too. They wouldn't do shit over the phone, even after several months. I even went directly into one

  • Stand up in court, show the monthly bill. If it says CenturyLink on it, then it is CenturyLink. Pretty simple way to disprove this arguement.

  • Ambiguity is usually resolved against the drafter (Score:4, Interesting)

    by DRJlaw ( 946416 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @04:51PM (#56383491)

    The argument that they don't have customers is not nearly as clear as they suggest -- what matters is what is in the contract, not how they actually provide services through affiliates.

    Read through, for example, the digial phone subscriber terms of service [centurylink.com] that contains the dispute resolution clause involved in those products.

    Does it identify the corporate entity that is on the other side of the transaction? (hint: "In this agreement, we use the terms 'we,' 'us' or 'our' to mean CenturyLink.")

    Does it mention any local or operating company? (hint: run a word search)

    Does the notice section clarify any of this?

    If you want to provide notice to us either because this agreement requires it or
    because you have a matter you want to bring to our attention, you should notify us at the customer
    service telephone number on your bill or write us at 1801 California Street, Suite 900, Denver,
    Colorado 80202, Attn: Legal Department.

    Does the agreement contain an "integration clause" that says that all other information or representations are to be disregarded? (hint: section 8. H.)

    So who is to say that the CenturyLink holding company is not a party to the subscriber agreement? Who might have drafted the agreements (which apparently are identical no matter which operating company serves the customer)?

    If you look at the basic agreements, only the High-Speed Internet and Internet Access Services Residential Terms and Conditions (updated in fall 2017l) actually specifies that the agreement for that product is with a particular affiliate providing services. Both the digital phone and TV service agreements do not. Earlier versions of the internet agreements may not have as well...

    This isn't going to get them a quick dismissal without judicial findings of fact...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by H3lldr0p ( 40304 )

      Which is likely part of their plan. To keep dragging this out until it doesn't matter or the people behind it give up. And considering that a lot of their customers are the elderly, the second might happen a lot quicker than the former.

  • A simple improvement. (Score:3)

    by Kaenneth ( 82978 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @05:01PM (#56383573) Homepage Journal

    Corporations should not be allowed to own other corporations.

    One layer of obfuscation and liability protection is sufficient for legitimate businesses.

    • That can be really hard to make work, even for smaller organizations. There are real reasons why you have a holding company beyond liability protection that are quite difficult to avoid. Operations in multiple states is an easy one, but there are regulatory barriers in many industries that require a firewall between groups which are difficult to achieve without separate corporate structures. It can also make it hard to spin off or acquire another line of business.

      • Operations in multiple states is an easy one, but there are regulatory barriers in many industries that require a firewall between groups which are difficult to achieve without separate corporate structures. It can also make it hard to spin off or acquire another line of business.

        One could argue that limiting the size and scope of how big and individual entity can get would be a good thing though.

    • This would not work well when one corporation has a joint venture with another (e.g., KFC USA used to have a 50:50 JV with Mitsubishi for KFC Japan - KFC Japan was its own corporation owned 50% by each of the two parents). You expand to other countries and the process may repeat itself. There are many other legitimate reasons for a corporation to own, in whole or in part, another corporation.

    • Agreed 100%!

      Originally, corporations could NOT own other corporations but I'm not sure what year that got hijacked.

      This whole "I want to reap the benefits of a company but not have _any_ responsibility for when they are liable" has gotten WAY out of hand.

      The fact that corporations are treated like people in the eyes of the Law just makes things worse.

      Some interesting reading:

      https://www.npr.org/2014/07/28... [npr.org]
      http://reclaimdemocracy.org/co... [reclaimdemocracy.org]
      https://consumerist.com/2014/0... [consumerist.com]


  • >That sole defendant, CenturyLink, Inc., is a parent holding company that has no customers, provides no service...

    Got that right.... as a former customer.

  • You pick a corporation like Centurylink. You get it's CEO and the board of directors and you shackle them all to the wall of a damp basement. You take the CEO and put him in a small glass tank with poisonous snakes. Post the video.

    I guarantee we'll start seeing better behavior from our corporate overlords, and almost everyone will be a lot happier. I'm not suggesting mass executions, but simply making examples out of a handful of crooked corporate executives. The world would be a better place.

  • Nonexistent customers vs nonexistent service billed? Is that a lawyer joke?

Slashdot Top Deals

Computers are not intelligent. They only think they are.

Close