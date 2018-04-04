Outgoing White House Emails Not Protected by Verification System (axios.com) 20
The security advocacy group Global Cyber Alliance tested the 26 email domains managed by the Executive Office of the President (EOP) and found that only one fully implements a security protocol that verifies the emails as genuinely from the White House. From a report: Of the 26 domains, 18 are not in compliance with a Department of Homeland Security directive to implement that protocol. Imagine the havoc someone could cause sending misinformation from a presidential aide's account: Such fraudulent messages could be used in phishing campaigns, to spread misinformation to careless reporters, or to embarrass White House employees by sending fake tirades under their names.
Imagine the havoc someone could cause sending misinformation from a presidential aide's account:
Imagine the havoc someone could cause sending misinformation from the President's Twitter account!
...on second thought, not much imagination required.
It's e-mail, it's never going to be 'secure' (Score:5, Interesting)
There is this checklist that pops up here on Slashdot once in a while. There is no way of making e-mail secure. Yes, I could send an e-mail from obama@whitehouse.gov from my personal e-mail server and nobody would be able to prevent it. There are ways of verifying, but all parties have to agree on the method of verification and how that is done depends on whether you're Yahoo, Microsoft or Google
I was under the impression pretty much everyone recognizes SPF these days.
Not strictly true - that SPF records says to treat a failed result as suspicious, not to reject it, so email servers will accept it and usually treat it as having a higher spam rating.
Your front door isn't truly secure, it can be knocked down. Does that mean you shouldn't lock it? Does that mean the President shouldn't lock his doors?
Personally, I feel like even if a problem can't be entirely avoided, it makes sense to put a reasonable amount of effort into reducing the chances of that problem occurring. Seems like most folks agree considering how often people lock their doors. I suspect you agree, too, but decided to throw logic out the window on this one for whatever reason. The fact t
but all parties have to agree on the method of verification
That's why we have standards, and the applicable standard is called DMARC, which involves implementing a SPF policy in the DNS zone, DKIM message signing, and a DKIM policy in the DNS zone, and signing the DNS zone using DNSSEC.
How would this be any different than normal?
you would think the IT staff at the White House of all places would be experts on security
What we really need is a true military branch dedicated to cybersecurity, and actually put them in charge of some aspects of all government IT.
There already is, it's the NSA, but their goals are the opposite of what you describe.
".... send fake tirades..."
How could anyone tell them from the real thing? I mean, unless the fake ones contained, like, real data or real science.