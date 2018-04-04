Outgoing White House Emails Not Protected by Verification System (axios.com) 8
The security advocacy group Global Cyber Alliance tested the 26 email domains managed by the Executive Office of the President (EOP) and found that only one fully implements a security protocol that verifies the emails as genuinely from the White House. From a report: Of the 26 domains, 18 are not in compliance with a Department of Homeland Security directive to implement that protocol. Imagine the havoc someone could cause sending misinformation from a presidential aide's account: Such fraudulent messages could be used in phishing campaigns, to spread misinformation to careless reporters, or to embarrass White House employees by sending fake tirades under their names.
SubjectsSuck (Score:2)
Imagine the havoc someone could cause sending misinformation from a presidential aide's account:
Imagine the havoc someone could cause sending misinformation from the President's Twitter account!
...on second thought, not much imagination required.
It's e-mail, it's never going to be 'secure' (Score:4, Interesting)
There is this checklist that pops up here on Slashdot once in a while. There is no way of making e-mail secure. Yes, I could send an e-mail from obama@whitehouse.gov from my personal e-mail server and nobody would be able to prevent it. There are ways of verifying, but all parties have to agree on the method of verification and how that is done depends on whether you're Yahoo, Microsoft or Google
Re: (Score:2)
I was under the impression pretty much everyone recognizes SPF these days.
misinformation from a presidential aide's account (Score:2)
How would this be any different than normal?