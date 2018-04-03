Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Ask Slashdot: What Would Happen If Everything On the Internet Was DRM Protected? 70

Posted by msmash from the man's-search-for-meaning dept.
dryriver writes: The whole Digital Rights Management (DRM) train started with music and films, spread horribly to computer and console games (Steam, Origin), turned a lot of computer software you could once buy-and-use into DRM-locked Software As A Service or Cloud Computing products (Adobe, Autodesk, MS Office 365 for example) that are impossible to use without an active Internet connection and account registration on a cloud service somewhere. Recently the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) appears to have paved the way for DRM to find its way into the world of Internet content in various forms as well. Here's the question: What would happen to the Internet as we know it if just about everything on a website -- text, images, audio, video, scripts, games, PDF documents, downloadable files and data, you name it -- had DRM protection and DRM usage-limitations hooked into it by default?

Imagine trying to save a JPEG image you see on a website to your harddisk, and not only does every single one of your web browsers refuse the request, but your OS's screen-capture function won't let you take a snapshot of that JPEG image either. Imagine trying to copy-and-paste some text from a news article somewhere into a Slashdot submission box, and having browser DRM tell you 'Sorry! The author, copyright holder or publisher of this text does not allow it to be quoted or re-published anywhere other than where it was originally published!'. And then there is the (micro-)payments aspect of DRM. What if the DRM-fest that the future Internet may become 5 to 10 years from now requires you to make payments to a copyright holder for quoting, excerpting or re-publishing anything of theirs on your own webpage? Lets say for example that you found some cool behind-the-scenes-video of how Spiderman 8 was filmed, and you want to put that on your Internet blog. Except that this video is DRM'd, and requires you to pay 0.1 Cent each time someone watches the video on your blog. Or you want to use a short excerpt from a new scifi book on your blog, and the same thing happens -- you need to pay to re-publish even 4 paragraphs of the book. What then?

  • That would be my first thought.

    • Nope, nobody wins because the internet would be effectively unusable. We'd all have to go back to the library for our information. Nobody would have enough money to pay the bastards whatever they wanted for the DRM unlock, so... the internet would be unusable.

      • Nobody would have enough money to pay the bastards whatever they wanted for the DRM unlock, so... the internet would be unusable.

        DRM does not mean that every single thing needs to be paid for. It just means that the consumer cannot freely copy the content and use it somewhere else.

      • Nope, nobody wins because the internet would be effectively unusable. We'd all have to go back to the library for our information. Nobody would have enough money to pay the bastards whatever they wanted for the DRM unlock, so... the internet would be unusable.

        Oh, I think I can imagine a workable concept for the DRM laden future Internet. We all get charged 10 cents per gigabyte that we download, stream or otherwise consume by our ISPs. The ISPs, already logging everything we do anyway pay all rights holders from the money collected. Done.

    • and, you know, it would take me until I die to read through my shelves again and the stacks in the library.

  • What if all men were made of straw? (Score:5, Funny)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @02:55PM (#56374369)
    >> What Would Happen If Everything On the Internet Was DRM Protected?

    What if all men were made of straw?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      A better question would be "what if most of the present intenet was DRM-protected?" I'd note that there are plenty of sites that use some JS BS to try to stop you from saving images. The answer of course is "people who cared about that would use the rest of the internet".

      What do you do now if you don't want to consume DRM video? You stick with YouTube and torrents and avoid Netflix et al.

  • reminds me of another question (Score:5, Funny)

    by tomhath ( 637240 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @02:55PM (#56374371)

    When my daughter was about 5 years old she asked me "What would happen if a monster ate the whole world?".

    This Ask Slashdot question makes about as much sense as my daughter's.

    • +1

      As far as answering your daughter's question: Well honey, eventually the monster would poop it out and it would look exactly like the world we live in now.
    • A co-worker of mine had a phrase/rhetorical question for such situations:

      If cats had machine guns would dogs still chase them?

      In technical meetings if someone started asking absurd what-if questions he would trot it out. There was one project where the customer was notorious for bringing up such situations over trivial things where it got used a lot. People here still refer to such discussion when they crop up as cats with machine guns.

  • ... start cracking the DRM, burning home-made DVDs and selling them on street corners. And then police would shoot black people for selling these DVDs.

  • screen-capture blocking = ADA lawsuit

  • they'll require a backdoor to everything.

  • I would make my own Internet. I would not be alone.
    We would have the DRinternet and the FRinternet.
    It would be good. You would know that anything on FRinternet is free from DRM.
    So, the whole of wikipedia would be there for a start.
    Anyone who wanted to be on FRinternet would have to let go of any DRM.
    I would ensure that the domain services are separate so that by design one cannot link to the DRinternet from the FRinternet.

    Isn't it called TOR?

  • Then people would stop using the Internet and everybody wins.

  • Yeah, I'm going there... what if every road required you to display your drivers license in the windshield to be scanned every time you go anywhere?

    • Yeah, I'm going there... what if every road required you to display your drivers license in the windshield to be scanned every time you go anywhere?

      Then we would rename "driver's license" with the term "license plate," since that's what a license plate is.

  • Download as much as you can NOW. Music, TV-series, Movies. Stock up on HDD's (dirt cheap). You will never be sorry. And neither will your friends be...

  • I think most people forget that you post content too. Write a story, a good blog article, take a nice photograph. Wouldn't it be swell if you actually got paid for something that people make popular?

    So let's take the recent pay-with-computer-cycles as a decent example of a future ubiquitous micropayments convenience. Download a jpeg? Pay by waiting through ten seconds of computer cycles. You'll survive with short wait times for things that you find interesting.

    Of course, when thousands of others downlo

    • Hold on. You think you or I would get to profit from a setup like this?

      Hahahahaha

      • I create more content than I consume. Sorry if you don't. But if you're consuming and not contributing, I'm totally fine with you not profiting. In short, if it's not worth anything to you (neither money, nor time, nor trade) then you really shouldn't be wasting your time with it. Spend that time with your family, you'll feel better.

  • Make your own internet? (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Seven Spirals ( 4924941 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @03:16PM (#56374539)
    I've thought about that scenario, too. It'd just be way too easy for the gubment to ban Wifi, WiMax (already licensed anyway), and packet radio for purposes of building your own network. That way only the politician's handlers can decide who gets access to the-one-and-only-Internet. Don't you think they'd just cut off the DIY avenue pretty quick? I mean, that's almost as dangerous as pirate radio. We simply can't have people just, you know, saying whatever they want. You think there is some kind of universal law protecting free speech? What? What is this burst dependent you speak of? Oh...... first amendment?.. Yeah, we don't do that anymore.

  • Since they insist I'm just an owner of a license, I'd sue them for the free replacement of the vinyl data device that they gave me to be able to listen to the 'Dark Side Of The Moon' in 1973 since it wasn't as permanent as they claim.

  • Really? (Score:4, Informative)

    by JediJorgie ( 700217 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @03:28PM (#56374595)

    > The whole Digital Rights Management (DRM) train started with music and films

    How can I take any of it seriously when they start with a statement like that? Computer games had DRM, (often based on looking up things in the manual) long before folks with dealing with digital music and video.

  • ... and move to some alternative that would presumably pop up roughly 20 minutes into the internet going total DRM.

    Coming to think of it that would probably be exactly what the world needs to finally move to some namecoin driven namecoin driven mesh network alternative to the intarweb.

  • Imagine trying to copy-and-paste some text from a news article somewhere into a Slashdot submission box, and having browser DRM tell you 'Sorry! The author, copyright holder or publisher of this text does not allow it to be quoted or re-published anywhere other than where it was originally published!'.

    Now imagine ... reading the text from that news article, one sentence at a time... and then typing it into a text editor. Good lord! People are using their brains as COPY BUFFERS!

    Everyone line up for your mandatory lobotomies!

  • Think of it as "everything on home computers." If you take control of the home computers, you can DRM everything on the Internet. What would be the best way to do that? With walled-garden computing, of course. Remember that when the original iPhone launched, iOS didn't have a clipboard or download capability.

  • If you're disliking DRM-loaded media, then there's obviously a market for DRM-free media (or the alternative, DRM-lite which comments if you violate the DRM but still allows the user to utilize the content.)

    It may seem hard, but still possible.

    Imagine trying to copy-and-paste some text from a news article somewhere into a Slashdot submission box, and having browser DRM tell you 'Sorry! The author, copyright holder or publisher of this text does not allow it to be quoted or re-published anywhere other than w

  • Spiderman 8? Well, aren't you the idealist?

    Considering how frequently they just summarily reboot the Spiderman franchise, clearly the movie of which you speak will actually be identified as the fourth Spiderman 1... and it'll be a total Anime-styled CGI remake of the 2002 Tobey Maguire Spiderman, which means that it'll be an absolute hit everywhere except for the megalopolis of Japan -- where the locals will have finally outgrown such childish things in favor of the more refined and artistic animation style

  • I would take a picture, and load it to Facebook with my DRM. For Facebook to show it to another user, or another user to open it, the browser would need to contact my PC for verification.

