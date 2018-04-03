Ask Slashdot: What Would Happen If Everything On the Internet Was DRM Protected? 70
dryriver writes: The whole Digital Rights Management (DRM) train started with music and films, spread horribly to computer and console games (Steam, Origin), turned a lot of computer software you could once buy-and-use into DRM-locked Software As A Service or Cloud Computing products (Adobe, Autodesk, MS Office 365 for example) that are impossible to use without an active Internet connection and account registration on a cloud service somewhere. Recently the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) appears to have paved the way for DRM to find its way into the world of Internet content in various forms as well. Here's the question: What would happen to the Internet as we know it if just about everything on a website -- text, images, audio, video, scripts, games, PDF documents, downloadable files and data, you name it -- had DRM protection and DRM usage-limitations hooked into it by default?
Imagine trying to save a JPEG image you see on a website to your harddisk, and not only does every single one of your web browsers refuse the request, but your OS's screen-capture function won't let you take a snapshot of that JPEG image either. Imagine trying to copy-and-paste some text from a news article somewhere into a Slashdot submission box, and having browser DRM tell you 'Sorry! The author, copyright holder or publisher of this text does not allow it to be quoted or re-published anywhere other than where it was originally published!'. And then there is the (micro-)payments aspect of DRM. What if the DRM-fest that the future Internet may become 5 to 10 years from now requires you to make payments to a copyright holder for quoting, excerpting or re-publishing anything of theirs on your own webpage? Lets say for example that you found some cool behind-the-scenes-video of how Spiderman 8 was filmed, and you want to put that on your Internet blog. Except that this video is DRM'd, and requires you to pay 0.1 Cent each time someone watches the video on your blog. Or you want to use a short excerpt from a new scifi book on your blog, and the same thing happens -- you need to pay to re-publish even 4 paragraphs of the book. What then?
The government and business wins? (Score:2)
I just assume the NSA has so many backdoors already they won't really benefit much from whatever additional monitoring possibilities DRM offers.
The backdoors that may exist cannot be legally used in court to prosecute somebody. If the entire Internet has DRM, then that allows law enforcement to legally and easily track user browsing and use it in court.
Nope, nobody wins because the internet would be effectively unusable. We'd all have to go back to the library for our information. Nobody would have enough money to pay the bastards whatever they wanted for the DRM unlock, so... the internet would be unusable.
Nobody would have enough money to pay the bastards whatever they wanted for the DRM unlock, so... the internet would be unusable.
DRM does not mean that every single thing needs to be paid for. It just means that the consumer cannot freely copy the content and use it somewhere else.
Nope, nobody wins because the internet would be effectively unusable. We'd all have to go back to the library for our information. Nobody would have enough money to pay the bastards whatever they wanted for the DRM unlock, so... the internet would be unusable.
Oh, I think I can imagine a workable concept for the DRM laden future Internet. We all get charged 10 cents per gigabyte that we download, stream or otherwise consume by our ISPs. The ISPs, already logging everything we do anyway pay all rights holders from the money collected. Done.
back to books, to hell with the Internet (Score:2)
and, you know, it would take me until I die to read through my shelves again and the stacks in the library.
Re:Iâ(TM)ll continue going hiking (Score:4, Interesting)
I'd take up/have time for more hobbies, one of which includes finding places to explore in the warmer months. If the Internet and tech in general weren't as "free" (in quote on purpose) as they are now, I'd just do other things unless there was a crack/hack available.
Too late to stuff that genie back in the (DRM) bottle anyway.....
What if all men were made of straw? (Score:5, Funny)
What if all men were made of straw?
A better question would be "what if most of the present intenet was DRM-protected?" I'd note that there are plenty of sites that use some JS BS to try to stop you from saving images. The answer of course is "people who cared about that would use the rest of the internet".
What do you do now if you don't want to consume DRM video? You stick with YouTube and torrents and avoid Netflix et al.
reminds me of another question (Score:5, Funny)
When my daughter was about 5 years old she asked me "What would happen if a monster ate the whole world?".
This Ask Slashdot question makes about as much sense as my daughter's.
Re: (Score:3)
As far as answering your daughter's question: Well honey, eventually the monster would poop it out and it would look exactly like the world we live in now.
If cats had machine guns would dogs still chase them?
In technical meetings if someone started asking absurd what-if questions he would trot it out. There was one project where the customer was notorious for bringing up such situations over trivial things where it got used a lot. People here still refer to such discussion when they crop up as cats with machine guns.
Re: (Score:3)
This is an underrated argument. If everything was effectively DRM'd, we would have to find solutions that weren't painful for legitimate customers or for society as a whole. There would have to be some mechanism where fair use could actually, well, be used. There would have to be some mechanism to demonstrate who a legitimate rightsholder was to qualify for the DRM, so takedown mechanisms that can be abused today wouldn't need to exist in the same way. Copyright durations would have to be sensible and there
People would just ... (Score:1)
As far as I can tell, there's not even TFA on this "submission". La. Zy.
I have a feeling that dryriver's day job isn't paying well enough for him/her (I hope it's a him with that nickname otherwise eww) to keep his Wordpress blog up, and he's posting here in the hopes that there will be enough comments for SlashDot to make the (poor) decision to put him on the payroll. Then he can go back his quest for 100 followers on drireever.wordpress.com or wherever else it is he us
Re: (Score:3)
There's a fine balance between not enough DRM, where copyright holders can't live off their work, and too much DRM that's so expensive and so annoying that people massively turn to piracy and ruin the copyright holders.
The right balance is where the return for copyright holders is maximized. Even greedy bastards like the MPAA/RIAA know it and turn a blind eye to massive copyright infringements that they would much rather didn't happen.
So the OP's point is moot: the internet will never be completely DRM-lock
Oh please, the idea that DRM deters piracy is a fallacy. It never has, which is why publishers have been doubling down trying insanely complicated and powerful DRM systems like Denuvo in an attempt to make it so strong that it might actually do something. If publishers were smart they'd make their works affordable and DRM-free for maximum profitability. DRM is a symptom of nonsensical, emotion-based business superstitions.
screen-capture blocking = ADA lawsuit (Score:2)
screen-capture blocking = ADA lawsuit
since DRM is enforced by the FBI (Score:1)
I'd make my own internet. (Score:2)
I would make my own Internet. I would not be alone.
We would have the DRinternet and the FRinternet.
It would be good. You would know that anything on FRinternet is free from DRM.
So, the whole of wikipedia would be there for a start.
Anyone who wanted to be on FRinternet would have to let go of any DRM.
I would ensure that the domain services are separate so that by design one cannot link to the DRinternet from the FRinternet.
Isn't it called TOR?
What if.. (Score:2)
Internet and Roads (Score:2)
Yeah, I'm going there... what if every road required you to display your drivers license in the windshield to be scanned every time you go anywhere?
Yeah, I'm going there... what if every road required you to display your drivers license in the windshield to be scanned every time you go anywhere?
Then we would rename "driver's license" with the term "license plate," since that's what a license plate is.
Advice (Score:2)
You'd start earning money (Score:2)
I think most people forget that you post content too. Write a story, a good blog article, take a nice photograph. Wouldn't it be swell if you actually got paid for something that people make popular?
So let's take the recent pay-with-computer-cycles as a decent example of a future ubiquitous micropayments convenience. Download a jpeg? Pay by waiting through ten seconds of computer cycles. You'll survive with short wait times for things that you find interesting.
Of course, when thousands of others downlo
Hold on. You think you or I would get to profit from a setup like this?
Hahahahaha
Re: (Score:3)
I create more content than I consume. Sorry if you don't. But if you're consuming and not contributing, I'm totally fine with you not profiting. In short, if it's not worth anything to you (neither money, nor time, nor trade) then you really shouldn't be wasting your time with it. Spend that time with your family, you'll feel better.
Make your own internet? (Score:3, Interesting)
Well (Score:2)
Since they insist I'm just an owner of a license, I'd sue them for the free replacement of the vinyl data device that they gave me to be able to listen to the 'Dark Side Of The Moon' in 1973 since it wasn't as permanent as they claim.
Really? (Score:4, Informative)
> The whole Digital Rights Management (DRM) train started with music and films
How can I take any of it seriously when they start with a statement like that? Computer games had DRM, (often based on looking up things in the manual) long before folks with dealing with digital music and video.
I would use the internet less ... (Score:2)
... and move to some alternative that would presumably pop up roughly 20 minutes into the internet going total DRM.
Coming to think of it that would probably be exactly what the world needs to finally move to some namecoin driven namecoin driven mesh network alternative to the intarweb.
Just.. imagine... (Score:2)
Imagine trying to copy-and-paste some text from a news article somewhere into a Slashdot submission box, and having browser DRM tell you 'Sorry! The author, copyright holder or publisher of this text does not allow it to be quoted or re-published anywhere other than where it was originally published!'.
Now imagine
... reading the text from that news article, one sentence at a time... and then typing it into a text editor. Good lord! People are using their brains as COPY BUFFERS!
Everyone line up for your mandatory lobotomies!
Don't think of it as "everything on the Internet" (Score:2)
Think of it as "everything on home computers." If you take control of the home computers, you can DRM everything on the Internet. What would be the best way to do that? With walled-garden computing, of course. Remember that when the original iPhone launched, iOS didn't have a clipboard or download capability.
DRM free media (Score:2)
If you're disliking DRM-loaded media, then there's obviously a market for DRM-free media (or the alternative, DRM-lite which comments if you violate the DRM but still allows the user to utilize the content.)
It may seem hard, but still possible.
Spiderman 8?? (Score:2)
Spiderman 8? Well, aren't you the idealist?
Considering how frequently they just summarily reboot the Spiderman franchise, clearly the movie of which you speak will actually be identified as the fourth Spiderman 1... and it'll be a total Anime-styled CGI remake of the 2002 Tobey Maguire Spiderman, which means that it'll be an absolute hit everywhere except for the megalopolis of Japan -- where the locals will have finally outgrown such childish things in favor of the more refined and artistic animation style
Wouldn't that work both ways? (Score:2)