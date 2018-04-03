Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Ask Slashdot: What Would Happen If Everything On the Internet Was DRM Protected? 37

Posted by msmash from the man's-search-for-meaning dept.
dryriver writes: The whole Digital Rights Management (DRM) train started with music and films, spread horribly to computer and console games (Steam, Origin), turned a lot of computer software you could once buy-and-use into DRM-locked Software As A Service or Cloud Computing products (Adobe, Autodesk, MS Office 365 for example) that are impossible to use without an active Internet connection and account registration on a cloud service somewhere. Recently the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) appears to have paved the way for DRM to find its way into the world of Internet content in various forms as well. Here's the question: What would happen to the Internet as we know it if just about everything on a website -- text, images, audio, video, scripts, games, PDF documents, downloadable files and data, you name it -- had DRM protection and DRM usage-limitations hooked into it by default?

Imagine trying to save a JPEG image you see on a website to your harddisk, and not only does every single one of your web browsers refuse the request, but your OS's screen-capture function won't let you take a snapshot of that JPEG image either. Imagine trying to copy-and-paste some text from a news article somewhere into a Slashdot submission box, and having browser DRM tell you 'Sorry! The author, copyright holder or publisher of this text does not allow it to be quoted or re-published anywhere other than where it was originally published!'. And then there is the (micro-)payments aspect of DRM. What if the DRM-fest that the future Internet may become 5 to 10 years from now requires you to make payments to a copyright holder for quoting, excerpting or re-publishing anything of theirs on your own webpage? Lets say for example that you found some cool behind-the-scenes-video of how Spiderman 8 was filmed, and you want to put that on your Internet blog. Except that this video is DRM'd, and requires you to pay 0.1 Cent each time someone watches the video on your blog. Or you want to use a short excerpt from a new scifi book on your blog, and the same thing happens -- you need to pay to re-publish even 4 paragraphs of the book. What then?

  • That would be my first thought.

  • What if all men were made of straw? (Score:4, Funny)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @02:55PM (#56374369)
    >> What Would Happen If Everything On the Internet Was DRM Protected?

    What if all men were made of straw?

  • reminds me of another question (Score:3)

    by tomhath ( 637240 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @02:55PM (#56374371)

    When my daughter was about 5 years old she asked me "What would happen if a monster ate the whole world?".

    This Ask Slashdot question makes about as much sense as my daughter's.

    • +1

      As far as answering your daughter's question: Well honey, eventually the monster would poop it out and it would look exactly like the world we live in now.

  • ... start cracking the DRM, burning home-made DVDs and selling them on street corners. And then police would shoot black people for selling these DVDs.

  • screen-capture blocking = ADA lawsuit

  • they'll require a backdoor to everything.

  • I would make my own Internet. I would not be alone.
    We would have the DRinternet and the FRinternet.
    It would be good. You would know that anything on FRinternet is free from DRM.
    So, the whole of wikipedia would be there for a start.
    Anyone who wanted to be on FRinternet would have to let go of any DRM.
    I would ensure that the domain services are separate so that by design one cannot link to the DRinternet from the FRinternet.

    Isn't it called TOR?

  • Then people would stop using the Internet and everybody wins.

  • Yeah, I'm going there... what if every road required you to display your drivers license in the windshield to be scanned every time you go anywhere?

    • Yeah, I'm going there... what if every road required you to display your drivers license in the windshield to be scanned every time you go anywhere?

      Then we would rename "driver's license" with the term "license plate," since that's what a license plate is.

  • Download as much as you can NOW. Music, TV-series, Movies. Stock up on HDD's (dirt cheap). You will never be sorry. And neither will your friends be...

  • I think most people forget that you post content too. Write a story, a good blog article, take a nice photograph. Wouldn't it be swell if you actually got paid for something that people make popular?

    So let's take the recent pay-with-computer-cycles as a decent example of a future ubiquitous micropayments convenience. Download a jpeg? Pay by waiting through ten seconds of computer cycles. You'll survive with short wait times for things that you find interesting.

    Of course, when thousands of others downlo

  • I've thought about that scenario, too. It'd just be way too easy for the gubment to ban Wifi, WiMax (already licensed anyway), and packet radio for purposes of building your own network. That way only the politician's handlers can decide who gets access to the-one-and-only-Internet. Don't you think they'd just cut off the DIY avenue pretty quick? I mean, that's almost as dangerous as pirate radio. We simply can't have people just, you know, saying whatever they want. You think there is some kind of universa

  • Since they insist I'm just an owner of a license, I'd sue them for the free replacement of the vinyl data device that they gave me to be able to listen to the 'Dark Side Of The Moon' in 1973 since it wasn't as permanent as they claim.

  • > The whole Digital Rights Management (DRM) train started with music and films

    How can I take any of it seriously when they start with a statement like that? Computer games had DRM, (often based on looking up things in the manual) long before folks with dealing with digital music and video.

