When it Comes To Privacy, Consent is Immaterial. Corporate and Gov't Surveillance Systems Must Be Stopped Before They Ask For Consent: Richard Stallman (theguardian.com) 72
In a rare op-ed, Richard Stallman, the president of the Free Software Foundation, says that the surveillance imposed on us today is worse than in the Soviet Union. He argues that we need laws to stop this data being collected in the first place. From his op-ed: The surveillance imposed on us today far exceeds that of the Soviet Union. For freedom and democracy's sake, we need to eliminate most of it. There are so many ways to use data to hurt people that the only safe database is the one that was never collected. Thus, instead of the EU's approach of mainly regulating how personal data may be used (in its General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR), I propose a law to stop systems from collecting personal data.
The robust way to do that, the way that can't be set aside at the whim of a government, is to require systems to be built so as not to collect data about a person. The basic principle is that a system must be designed not to collect certain data, if its basic function can be carried out without that data. Data about who travels where is particularly sensitive, because it is an ideal basis for repressing any chosen target.
I may agree that companies have no business collecting 99% of what they collect about me, but the idea that I shouldn't even be able to consent to that when or if I deem it acceptable is tyranny by any other name. My body, my rights
:: my privacy, my rights. You're not the only one who should be allowed freedom, King Richard.
What he points out is that people click "yes" to usage agreements and terms of service without reading them, and as an example, links to a test where the terms of service explicitly state giving up your first-born child [arstechnica.com]... and people still agreed to them. [pcworld.com]
People don't read terms of service, they just click yes.
Have you ever read terms of service? The damn things are pages and pages of boring small print.
A key part of reading comprehension is the ability to understand the meaning of a set of words in a specific context and I would venture to say that's where additional protections are needed. Any person capable of reading can read even the most convoluted user agreement but MOST people would read it word by word but not really having the experience, education, or skill to fully unde
Part of it is we know that contracts don't work that way.
No judge would, obviously, enforce the click through give up firstborn child thing. So even if someone did read it, they click, knowing it's not enforceable.
Terms of Service need to be heavily regulated. Ideally there would be a few standard ToS documents and companies would have to pick one, rather than writing their own. Or maybe a kind of build-a-licence system like the Creative Commons one.
Anything they want outside of that, sod off. Products must indicate what licence terms they picked before you buy, e.g. on the box.
So the solution to people being idiots is to rob non-idiots of their rights? Great! Accordingly, I'm sponsoring a bill to rob everyone of their freedom of speech because some people can't comprehend English. I don't know who could've inspired such a bill... it's like it just came to me in a flash...
There should be no "Terms of Service" to be clicked. The only cases where it should be aplicable is if the user actually has a choice AND if that is in favour of the customer and/or his data.
e,g, "I understand that you will not be holding my email address and this will result in the comapny not being able to contact you via email."
"I understand that when I do not opt-in, I will not be receiving any commercial email and all communications you will receive will be done by postal service at the expense of the
He should probably have used East Germany rather than the Soviet Union for his comparison. The Stasi not only conducted surveillance but relied on a climate of fear and suspicion in which people informed on one another, either to escape suspicion themselves or to gain some advantage.
Even if you do not consent to your data being collected, as soon as someone else puts it out there (e.g. your photo, phone number, email, twitter handle and date of birth in their contacts list) and consents to it being collecte
There are too many times I hear people getting frustrated about having put in so much data every time they call in. Ask shouldn't the computer already have this information ready. Or you know where to send the bill, but not to call for follow up information.
For most of the information gathers it is used to benefit us. Not spy on us and determine what evil plot we are doing.
It is perfect? No. Are their a lot of abuses? Yes.
But RMS is an absolutist. There is rarely any grey area in RMS view on things. Eith
It left the station back when the data was still kept on index cards.
Poison the well, every chance you get.
Perfect quote (Score:4, Insightful)
"the only safe database is the one that was never collected."
Been saying this for years. SO glad someone with a louder voice agrees.
He's right. As someone who has actually lived in the Soviet Union, I can't agree more.
Stallman is on point. (Score:3, Informative)
Yes, he is a bit extreme, but then again he needs to be.
And I for one am glad he is out there, fighting for us who have given up.
"In a rare op-ed, Richard Stallman..." (Score:3)
He is slowing in his old age..
I just fought this last night... (Score:4, Insightful)
I was buying groceries at Target, and happened to get a case of beer - for which I was fully expecting to have to show ID (I'm >40 years old btw).
When the cashier asked to "see my ID" (emphasize the "SEE"), I held out my license. She physically snatched it from my fingers and before I could even react she turned it over and scanned the barcode on the back into their POS system. That bar code contains all kinds of personal data including my address and biometric info. I did NOT consent to them collecting that info, and yet I have no way to get them to expunge it from their system. Not only am I being tracked in 17 different ways with their marketing and other systems, but they're likely selling that info of to other "partners", and putting it at risk WHEN they eventually have a systems breach.
That type of collection should be illegal. I've contacted their guest relations team about my concern, and have yet to hear back.
Laws are the answer as well. Don't buy dangerous pharmaceuticals! You should have read the ingredients and KNOWN that diethylene glycol was a deadly poison before drinking the cough syrup...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
when did people become so obtuse about GIVING THEIR INFO OUT in the first place?
First, everyone does it so you get to pick which devil you sell your information soul to but you can't pick whether you sell it.
Second, the information is now there and won't go away. It will be in systems for the rest of eternity.
Third, bug data relies on patterns. You don't matter. Get used to that. You have no significance. Your data helps build a bigger picture, but any person's data would do the same. You are disposable. As long as enough people shop there, their system learns exactly the same stuff. Y
They may not be storing your information. At a few different stores I've gone to in Michigan, they are now swiping your ID with every liquor purchase to verify that it's not a fake ID. They're all mom & pop stores, so I doubt those places are storing any information in a database. One of the places I go to, the cashier girl just swipes her own ID for the people she knows. I'm sure she could get busted for it, since I'm sure the state is tracking who purchases alcohol.
But if you call her on it, it could cause her to change her behavior for the next customer. I'm kinda interested to know how that exchange went
Seeing was enough to lose the same data (Score:2)
If you merely show the card, then they have everything. They don't need to touch it. You might be right to be concerned (about the various consequences of data collection), but you're also making a mountain out of a molehill with the barcode thing, since the barcode was merely a convenience.
The mere presence of a camera is enough to get most of that biometric data (from you, not the card) and your address is probably on the front of the card, and most importantly, so is your driver's license # (a unique key
How about... (Score:2)
How about stopping the data from being retained more than a specific length of time?
Example -- if you have a cell phone bill, the company needs to retain call records for a few months in case you need to dispute a bill or if there's fraud involved. But once the bill is paid without dispute, the records should be deleted after a few months.
Same with security camera footage. Unless there's evidence of a violent crime, it doesn't need to be retained forever -- overwriting it after a few weeks provides enough
You trust them?
The federal government has been caught multiple time keeping gun background check records. Despite the law specifically forbidding it. They have even been caught retaining database records that federal judges explicitly ordered them to delete...next time they are caught with the database, there's those same records again.
So your saying your in favor of selective law enforcement?
No fed has gone to prison for trying to turn background checks into de facto registration. Despite a 20 year history of ignoring data retention laws.
You just answered why data-retention length laws wouldn't work. Hackers are included as "third-party" too. The only safe data collection is no data collection.
Fantasy land (Score:2)
The beauty of the US constitution is that it assumes the people in charge are greedy, self interested, power hungry assholes, and then uses their self interest against them in a balance of power to restrain the overall (usually) growing power of a centralized government.
Stallman, otoh, seems to prefer to pronounce a world of pleasant fantasy where companies and government are going to build applications and tools voluntarily limiting their self-interested benefit.
In short, unless he can devise a mechanism i
Corporatism IS fascism -- literally corporations in bed with an authoritarian state. The proper response is SOCIALISM, where the government actually acts in the interest of ordinary citizens, not wealthy CEOs.
Yes, look what socialism did for the people of Ukraine during Stalin's reign, or Venezuela today.
No darned corporatism there! Millions starving, sure, economies in ruins and hyper-inflation, yes, but you can't make an omelette without breaking a few eggs, right?
It's Progress(TM)!!
Corporations are a creation of the state. Without a corporate charter, approved and sanctioned by the state, they wouldn't exist. Corporatism is just another form of statism. The solution isn't more state, it is less state. A lot less state.
No doubt, someone will cry out about safety and security, and protecting people from themselves. To that, I'll ask the question, what purpose does it serve when the state prevents a child from having a lemonade stand, by requiring a permit?
Wait (Score:2)
I have to update my location on Four Square, my status on Facebook and Tweet about the nice cat I saw on the street. You were saying something about privacy and consent?
GDPR is a huge waste of time (Score:2)
What does GDPR do for me? Slap the employer of the service centre wage-slave that stole my data? Big frigging deal; the data's still gone. The few companies that care will already be trying to protect the data and the ones that don't will ignore the GDPR because in a shock development, criminals tend to be law-breakers! Meanwhile, the law-abiding ones are tied up in endless red-tape to comply with the security theatre.
Asking a scorpion to not use it's sting (Score:2)
Furthermore: information is power; what was the last time anyone gave up power they've acquired? Never.
Finally, law or no law, do you really expect any corporation to go along with this? They'll all cheat one way or another, because it affects their profits. They'll find some loophole around it, or lobby the living fuck out of Congress when
national security concerns
In the case of security clearances, its a matter of informed consent. Very informed. And interestingly enough, the ongoing surveillance of myself has, at times, been of benefit to me.
Governments are addicted to data (Score:2)
The USA over Vietnam.
The UK in Ireland. The UK into West and East Germany.
The NSA collecting it all.
Computer users have two options.
Stop using network computers. Thats difficult for most people.
Start flooding networks with random cultural junk when online. Bonus points for creating new intelligence thats collected on.
