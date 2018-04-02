Gay Dating App Grindr Is Letting Other Companies See User HIV Status, Location Data (buzzfeed.com) 24
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BuzzFeed: The gay hookup app Grindr, which has more than 3.6 million daily active users across the world, has been providing its users' HIV status to two other companies, BuzzFeed News has learned. The two companies -- Apptimize and Localytics, which help optimize apps -- receive some of the information that Grindr users choose to include in their profiles, including their HIV status and "last tested date." Because the HIV information is sent together with users' GPS data, phone ID, and email, it could identify specific users and their HIV status, according to Antoine Pultier, a researcher at the Norwegian nonprofit SINTEF, which first identified the issue.
Grindr was founded in 2009 and has been increasingly branding itself as the go-to app for healthy hookups and gay cultural content. In December, the company launched an online magazine dedicated to cultural issues in the queer community. The app offers free ads for HIV-testing sites, and last week, it debuted an optional feature that would remind users to get tested for HIV every three to six months. But the new analysis, confirmed by cybersecurity experts who analyzed SINTEF's data and independently verified by BuzzFeed News, calls into question how seriously the company takes its users' privacy. SINTEF's analysis also showed that Grindr was sharing its users' precise GPS position, "tribe" (meaning what gay subculture they identify with), sexuality, relationship status, ethnicity, and phone ID to other third-party advertising companies. And this information, unlike the HIV data, was sometimes shared via "plain text," which can be easily hacked.
Plain text can be easily hacked ROFLMAO (Score:3)
Author apparently doesn't understand plain text doesn't need to be hacked, it's already plain text
You have to be literate to understand plain text. I guess that's a skill that even befuddles internet "journalists" now.
Brought to you by BRAWNDO. The thirst mutilator!
Apps have sexual preferences ? (Score:3)
I wasn't aware that apps, or programs, or code in general had sexual preferences. I think they mean the Grindr app used by homosexuals is making data that ignorant people have inappropriately shared available to others which seems like a case of you get what you deserve for over sharing...
Except that Medical Data generally has a higher standard of privacy (HIPPA) which Grindr may well be in violation of. If you're in possession of that data, and you're not the individual to which it applies, you're probably going to have a big problem if you're giving it out freely. In the US for HIPPA, and I'm certain that the EU has even more strict rules.
Who gave it that name? That's a horrible name. It would be like naming a family horse trail vacation company "rash.com".
It's not a dating app, it's a hookup app for male homosexuals. There are people for whom it does in fact matter, and the least problematic group of 'em are those who are deliberately seeking sex partners whose HIV status is the same as theirs.
Part of how you can tell the difference is that hookup apps assume that, basically, you're for various reasons unable or unwilling to hire a sex worker--but you probably should, if you're not willing to even talk enough before having sex to discuss things related to s
Disclosure is part of the law in a number of jurisdictions. Others don't want to have that strange moment when one of the two says, "Oh, BTW, I'm poz.". A lot of poz guys get broken hearts that way. Some guys want to be aware of the status, while it doesn't matter to others.