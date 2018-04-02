Chrome Is Scanning Files on Your Computer, and People Are Freaking Out (vice.com) 63
Some cybersecurity experts and regular users were surprised to learn about a Chrome tool that scans Windows computers for malware. But there's no reason to freak out about it. From a report: Last year, Google announced some upgrades to Chrome, by far the world's most used browser -- and the one security pros often recommend. The company promised to make internet surfing on Windows computers even "cleaner" and "safer" adding what The Verge called "basic antivirus features." What Google did was improve something called Chrome Cleanup Tool for Windows users, using software from cybersecurity and antivirus company ESET.
[...] Last week, Kelly Shortridge, who works at cybersecurity startup SecurityScorecard, noticed that Chrome was scanning files in the Documents folder of her Windows computer. "In the current climate, it really shocked me that Google would so quietly roll out this feature without publicizing more detailed supporting documentation -- even just to preemptively ease speculation," Shortridge told me in an online chat. "Their intentions are clearly security-minded, but the lack of explicit consent and transparency seems to violate their own criteria of âuser-friendly software' that informs the policy for Chrome Cleanup [Tool]." Her tweet got a lot of attention and caused other people in the infosec community -- as well as average users such as me -- to scratch their heads.
what item to buy from the next ad you see with out Google help. Come on Corptizen you want to do all the figuring out yourself and not have Google selects the right choice for you.
Perhaps Google looked at how Microsoft used to handle options relating to Windows Updates and how many Windows PCs ended up in botnets due to being unpatched.
The way Windows 10 handles updates may be annoying but also entirely understandable...
No. It's not understandable AT ALL. Security updates can be mandatory, or at least highly encouraged. Forcing UI and compatibility changes on users without warning, without asking them, is completely unacceptable.
MS's model isn't about security -- it's about control and monetization. The endgame is to gradually replace features with Store programs that require a monthly or annual payment...
Wow..really? Do that many people really use Chrome as their browser of choice?
I know my experience is purely anecdotal, but I don't know any of my peers that use it and I work in IT.
I've pretty much stuck with FireFox since it came out, and use IE when I absolutely have to, and safari when I'm on a mac (or firefox).
I've tried chrome a time or two way back, but at that time it seemed so different than FF (almost no buttons)...so, I never really went back to it...I just mostly use FF an
Blah blah blah yes you're so cool and edgy. Maybe it's a hipster-wannabe thing.
If there's nothing to hide and this is only scanning for viruses, why not notify users and GIVE THEM AN OPTION? Even if it's "only" an anti-virus, having one AV running on top of another tends to slow older hardware down.
From the summary: "Last year, Google announced some upgrades to Chrome..."
Understood, but that still doesn't provide the option to turn it off.
It's worth remembering that the attack that led to the Shadow Brokers leaks involved AV sending scanned files under the guise of virus detections - and that the way it knew what to look for was that "files of interest" were presented as virus signatures.
Do I get to choose when it runs?
Yes.
You chose that, when you installed it.
Don't want it to run . . . uninstall it.
Although, even if you uninstall it . . . it will probably run anyway.
So Chrome is virus scanning without permission. Where does it upload files when it finds something interesting? What else is it doing? Why not crypto mine as well? Perhaps it should enter your bank details and arrange for careful control of your finances. Just in case.
These behaviours are inherently insecure because secrets are involved. Fun times ahead.
So Chrome is virus scanning without permission. Where does it upload files when it finds something interesting? What else is it doing?
Several years ago I ran into Windows 7 or one of Microsofts security products (defender, security essentials) wanting to upload files so that they can be "examined" or whatever. The files it marked were all copyrighted products and it would be copyright infringement to upload them to Microsoft.
So now Google may also be in on this click-ok-to-become-a-criminal game? Good idea Google. Sooner or later the wrong file is going to get uploaded and you folks are going to be in a huge world of government hurt be
An anti-virus that has been running for a year on millions of computers surely has found something by now. If not, then why run it at all?
Any answers, Google?
...For forgiveness than for permission."
Strat
The phrase actually starts with "Easier," not "Better."
Makes a world of difference.
The phrase actually starts with "Easier," not "Better."
Yes, but I'm "speaking in the voice of" a Google exec who needs this thing his people have been working on to be deployed so he gets that bonus.
Makes a world of difference.
It depends on the context. I adapted the quote to fit.
Strat
It's perfectly reasonable to expect a legal framework to restrain what software Google runs on you computer. Installing Chrome shouldn't automatically install (and run) Google's anti-malware. And it certainly shouldn't be built into the application in a hidden way.
It was widely announced and isn't exactly hidden. [chrome] [link only works on Chrome 65]
...isn't exactly hidden. [chrome] [link only works on Chrome 65]
Wait, what...?
That's a rather "elastic" definition of "isn't exactly hidden".
It certainly appears that it "isn't exactly" something well publicized enough beforehand if so many people are surprised.
Strat
Google does not run anything in your computer. You run it. Google gives you an executable and you run it with user privilege.
For a guy using free software you do have lots of demands. Have you considered paying for your software before making all these demands?
Even if it's not actually dangerous, it certainly doesn't do good things for the speed of older hardware or heavily-loaded hardware.
The reduced longevity of a constantly reading spinning platter hard drive comes to mind also.
Dear Google. Dont destroy my hardware. K. TX.
Unicode is hard.
Why the f*ck is my web browser trying to be a virus checker? If i wanted that I would get a virus checker.
This kind of idiocy, however well intended, is why we have computer f*cking about SWAP SWAP SWAP SWAP instead of getting on with useful tasks.
Would be most important to me. Back when, I'd go into the quarantined folder to get my Keygens back out.
I've got AV, and I've got it set up how I want it, I don't need google deciding it needs to screw with my system just because I use their web browser.
At the very least, it needs to be simple to opt out of, which it doesn't seem like it is.
You know they are remotely storing metadata about what it scans.
This; pretty sure Google made the same assurances when they first started scanning everything in your Gmail account... wasn't long before "we're just checking for viruses" turned in to "all your data is belong to us."
Their intentions are clearly security-minded, but the lack of explicit consent and transparency seems to violate their own criteria of âuser-friendly software' that informs the policy for Chrome Cleanup [Tool].
This is the difference between wanted security consciousness and hiding what you're doing to a customer's computer. Communication. If Google had come out and said they would add this to Chrome, before a security researcher came out with this information, no one would have cared or looked twice. It's all about communication. Tell people what you're up to, otherwise, we freak out and assume the worst.
Good analogy, but this is
/., and we do car analogies here. This is like buying Michelin tires than having them rifle through your trunk.
I only use Chrome for accessing sites which require it... or require Flash. Otherwise, I steer clear of Chrome.
It's also an object lesson proving people right who've consistently argued that Chrome (on the Mac, at least) shouldn't be given the default admin permissions it asks for to "keep itself updated". It's true you shouldn't trust any company too much... but you really can't trust an advertising company to not put its hands in the cookie jar if you've placed it conveniently within their reach.
Google acquired Gizmo project, an open SIP Skype alternative, back in 2009. That was also scanning the whole computer for some reason.
In the settings page, chrome://settings/cleanup
The option is "Report details to Google" and it defaults to being Checked. When I uncheck it, then eventually shut down the Chrome process (on Windows), then restart Chrome and verify its status, it remains as Checked.
So, essentially, this option cannot be disabled except MAYBE momentarily. Is it a feature or a bug?
It should be up to the user to decide what a given application has access to outside of standard binaries and user-app-data folder sets. If one wants an app to have access to stuff outside of those, then it should be an OS-level setting, not something the app decides, similar to a fire-wall.
If the app wants to show a tutorial to users for how to config their "folder fire-wall" to allow an app to outside of the sandbox, that's fine, but it should be outside of the app's control still.