Cloudflare Launches 1.1.1.1 Consumer DNS Service With a Focus On Privacy (betanews.com) 24
BrianFagioli writes: Today, Cloudflare announces a new consumer DNS service with a focus on privacy. Called '1.1.1.1.' it quite literally uses that easy-to-remeber IP address as the primary DNS server. Why announce on April Fool's Day? Because the IP is four ones and today's date is 4/1 -- clever. The secondary server is 1.0.0.1 -- also easy to remember.
The big question is why? With solid offerings from Google and Comodo, for instance, does the world need another DNS service? The answer is yes, because Cloudflare intends to focus on both speed, and more importantly, privacy.
Like their wireless lan controllers.
Who is Ian?
Dell IPMI
So the old maxim that the Internet routes around the damage is true!
I think you're confusing it with 10.x.x.x. Although I've seen others type 1 or 100 due to typos, no self respecting network admin would do that though.
I think you're confusing it with 10.x.x.x.
I don't think they are. For example: https://supportforums.cisco.co... [cisco.com]
This is the lowest IP number on the internet. Why isn't it worth more money, With a shortage of IPv4 addresses you would think getting the number 1 ip address would be worth millions.
1.0.0.0 is the lowest valid IP address. 0.0.0.0/8 are reserved for link local addressing
This DNS stops ISPs from knowing sites you visit? (Score:4, Informative)
"What many Internet users don't realize is that even if you're visiting a website that is encrypted -- has the little green lock in your browser -- that doesn't keep your DNS resolver from knowing the identity of all the sites you visit. That means, by default, your ISP, every wifi network you've connected to, and your mobile network provider have a list of every site you've visited while using them," says Cloudflare.
How does this stop ISPs from knowing which sites you visit? Once Cloudfare's DNS serves up the IP address (instead of your ISP's DNS), you still need to send/receive traffic from that IP address, which the ISP can easily monitor. The only way to prevent this is to use a VPN, while making sure to use your VPN's DNS as well.
On the surface, yes. But, there are a number of options available for transport privacy that do not require using a VPN (provided you actually trust Cloudflare not to use your data and are savvy enough to setup one of the options) https://developers.cloudflare.... [cloudflare.com]
Their priorities make the service an interesting alternative to Quad9: https://www.globalcyberallianc... [globalcyberalliance.org]
Are they also going to offer DNS over TLS?
Works faster than level 3, hello Cloudflare.
Not casting aspersions, but I've yet to see a reason why I (or anyone) should trust CF. The "KPMG" 'audit' reason is absolutely not sufficient, too.
The service is free and lures folks in with "fast". When a service is free, you're the product (see recent FB kerfuffle).
And, no IPv6 endpoint seems like a big missing component when "competitors" have it.