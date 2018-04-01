Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Cloudflare Launches 1.1.1.1 Consumer DNS Service With a Focus On Privacy (betanews.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
BrianFagioli writes: Today, Cloudflare announces a new consumer DNS service with a focus on privacy. Called '1.1.1.1.' it quite literally uses that easy-to-remeber IP address as the primary DNS server. Why announce on April Fool's Day? Because the IP is four ones and today's date is 4/1 -- clever. The secondary server is 1.0.0.1 -- also easy to remember.

The big question is why? With solid offerings from Google and Comodo, for instance, does the world need another DNS service? The answer is yes, because Cloudflare intends to focus on both speed, and more importantly, privacy.

