Our Devices May Listen More Attentively, Patents Filed By Google and Amazon Suggest (nytimes.com) 28

Amazon and Google, the leading sellers of smart speakers, say their AI-powered assistants record and process audio only after users trigger them by pushing a button or uttering a phrase like "Hey, Alexaâ or âoeO.K., Google." But each company has filed patent applications, many of them still under consideration, that outline an array of possibilities for how devices like these could monitor more of what users say and do (the link may be paywalled), The New York Times reports. From the report: That information could then be used to identify a person's desires or interests, which could be mined for ads and product recommendations. In one set of patent applications, Amazon describes how a "voice sniffer algorithm" could be used on an array of devices, like tablets and e-book readers, to analyze audio almost in real time when it hears words like "love," "bought" or "dislike." A diagram included with the application illustrated how a phone call between two friends could result in one receiving an offer for the San Diego Zoo and the other seeing an ad for a Wine of the Month Club membership.

Some patent applications from Google, which also owns the smart home product maker Nest Labs, describe how audio and visual signals could be used in the context of elaborate smart home setups. One application details how audio monitoring could help detect that a child is engaging in "mischief" at home by first using speech patterns and pitch to identify a child's presence, one filing said. A device could then try to sense movement while listening for whispers or silence, and even program a smart speaker to "provide a verbal warning." A separate application regarding personalizing content for people while respecting their privacy noted that voices could be used to determine a speaker's mood using the "volume of the user's voice, detected breathing rate, crying and so forth," and medical condition "based on detected coughing, sneezing and so forth."

  • From the no shit Sherlock department?

  • If it's going to detect mischief, the neural network is going to have to learn how to detect when it's "quiet...too quiet".

  • "Hey, Alexaâ or âoeO.K., Google."

    That's a difficult phrase, but does it work both Alexa and Google?

  • ...is that anybody could possibly be surprised.

  • Creepy... (Score:3)

    by VeryFluffyBunny ( 5037285 ) on Sunday April 01, 2018 @12:58PM (#56363225)
    ...surveillance creep creeps towards more creepiness. Are Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft to become our thought police? You know, now that they're censoring our documents on the cloud. What will they make of ideologically deviant utterances made by us proles? Will irony and sarcasm be effectively suppressed and censored? (Machines aren't very good at interpreting intent so things like irony and sarcasm are mostly imperceptible to them).
    • DAVE: Open the pod bay doors, Hal.
      HAL: I’m sorry, Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that.
      DAVE: What’s the problem?
      HAL: You haven't finished your homework yet.

  • --Max Headroom was a WARNING, *not* a HOWTO...

    • --Max Headroom was a WARNING, *not* a HOWTO...

      In my experience, the difference between the two is usually inferred, not inherent. Psychopaths infer different things than the rest of us.

