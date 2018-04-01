Our Devices May Listen More Attentively, Patents Filed By Google and Amazon Suggest (nytimes.com) 28
Amazon and Google, the leading sellers of smart speakers, say their AI-powered assistants record and process audio only after users trigger them by pushing a button or uttering a phrase like "Hey, Alexaâ or âoeO.K., Google." But each company has filed patent applications, many of them still under consideration, that outline an array of possibilities for how devices like these could monitor more of what users say and do (the link may be paywalled), The New York Times reports. From the report: That information could then be used to identify a person's desires or interests, which could be mined for ads and product recommendations. In one set of patent applications, Amazon describes how a "voice sniffer algorithm" could be used on an array of devices, like tablets and e-book readers, to analyze audio almost in real time when it hears words like "love," "bought" or "dislike." A diagram included with the application illustrated how a phone call between two friends could result in one receiving an offer for the San Diego Zoo and the other seeing an ad for a Wine of the Month Club membership.
Some patent applications from Google, which also owns the smart home product maker Nest Labs, describe how audio and visual signals could be used in the context of elaborate smart home setups. One application details how audio monitoring could help detect that a child is engaging in "mischief" at home by first using speech patterns and pitch to identify a child's presence, one filing said. A device could then try to sense movement while listening for whispers or silence, and even program a smart speaker to "provide a verbal warning." A separate application regarding personalizing content for people while respecting their privacy noted that voices could be used to determine a speaker's mood using the "volume of the user's voice, detected breathing rate, crying and so forth," and medical condition "based on detected coughing, sneezing and so forth."
A quick test of the Google voice function on my Samsung reveals that "Not okay Google" and "Okay Beagle" both open the phone's ears.
Since accents, dialects, sleep or drink in your voice, and speaking with your mouth full probably all alter pronunciation enough for there to be some wide parameters in the voice recognition software, have a voice activated snoop powered on at your own peril.
"A device could then try to sense movement while listening for whispers or silence, and even program a smart speaker to "provide a verbal warning."
Or it could listen for political heresy and provide a warning, like "Shut up and support Big Brother."
This stuff needs to be disabled by every end-user until there is some oversight or regulation on what information companies can gather.
No, every end user needs to feed audio into "this stuff" from movies, TV, radio stations, and loud public locations. They need to do this until the data is hopelessly poisoned and the advertards end up chasing their tails and wasting billions on advertising to movie characters, popular songs, and random strangers.
Of course, we know this will never happen, just as we know that Facebook is only taking a temporary hit and will be back to business as usual within a year. 'Cause the average citizen just doesn't
HAL: I’m sorry, Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that.
DAVE: What’s the problem?
HAL: You haven't finished your homework yet.
