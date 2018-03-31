Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Electronic Frontier Foundation

The EFF Hosts a 'John Perry Barlow Symposium' Next Saturday (eff.org) 4

Posted by EditorDavid from the electronic-frontiers dept.
An anonymous reader writes: The EFF is announcing "a celebration of the life and leadership of the recently departed founder of EFF, John Perry Barlow," to be held next Saturday at the Internet Archive in San Francisco from 2:00 to 6:00. The event will also be streamed live on the Internet Archive's YouTube channel.

Confirmed speakers include Edward Snowden, Cory Doctorow, EFF co-founders John Gilmore and Mitch Kapor, and Shari Steele, the executive director of the Tor Project (and a former EFF executive director).

The EFF Hosts a 'John Perry Barlow Symposium' Next Saturday More | Reply

The EFF Hosts a 'John Perry Barlow Symposium' Next Saturday

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Entropy requires no maintenance. -- Markoff Chaney

Close