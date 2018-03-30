Adobe Is Helping Some 60 Companies Track People Across Devices (neowin.net) 11
Neowin reports of Adobe's recent announcement of its new Marketing Cloud Device Co-op initiative: The announcement of the new solution for tracking customers across devices was made at the Adobe Summit this week in Las Vegas to a digital marketing conference. According to an Adobe blog post released earlier this month citing Forrester, consumers are increasingly accessing multiple devices before making a purchase decision -- an average of 5.5 connected devices per person. This behavior creates a challenge for retailers, who cannot easily target people in their marketing campaigns, ultimately depending on Facebook or Google to track people instead of devices. Both Facebook and Google are able to do this job because of the massive amount of users logged into their ecosystems regularly, so most retailers have been opting to use those platforms as a way to reach potential customers. But Adobe's approach is to provide a platform agnostic solution acting as a glue between the world's biggest brands' own data management platforms.
In order for Device Co-op to work, each company that has joined the initiative will provide Adobe with "cryptographically hashed login IDs" and HTTP header data, which Adobe claims will completely hide the customer's identity. This data will be used to create groups of devices used by the same person or household, which will then be made available to all the members of the initiative so they can target people on different devices, instead of creating one customer profile per device, as can be seen from the example given in the image above. Until now, some 60 companies have joined the Adobe initiative, including brands such as Subway, Sprint, NFL, Lenovo, Intel, Barnes & Noble, and Subaru. Also, preliminary measurements made by Adobe indicate that Device Co-op could link up to 1.2 billion devices worldwide, based on the amount of accesses seen by current members. But it is important to note that the initiative is currently collecting data of U.S. and Canada users only. Adobe is claiming the initiative will not disclose a user's identity to its members, including any personal data, but, given the recent Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal, many will be skeptical of those claims. Thankfully, Adobe is allowing users to completely opt out all of their devices from the services via this website.
In order for Device Co-op to work, each company that has joined the initiative will provide Adobe with "cryptographically hashed login IDs" and HTTP header data, which Adobe claims will completely hide the customer's identity. This data will be used to create groups of devices used by the same person or household, which will then be made available to all the members of the initiative so they can target people on different devices, instead of creating one customer profile per device, as can be seen from the example given in the image above. Until now, some 60 companies have joined the Adobe initiative, including brands such as Subway, Sprint, NFL, Lenovo, Intel, Barnes & Noble, and Subaru. Also, preliminary measurements made by Adobe indicate that Device Co-op could link up to 1.2 billion devices worldwide, based on the amount of accesses seen by current members. But it is important to note that the initiative is currently collecting data of U.S. and Canada users only. Adobe is claiming the initiative will not disclose a user's identity to its members, including any personal data, but, given the recent Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal, many will be skeptical of those claims. Thankfully, Adobe is allowing users to completely opt out all of their devices from the services via this website.
Marketing (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Hyper targeted ads suck. I search for some tool and now all I see is those ads? It was a cursory search.
I've bought many more things from ads that target a demographic where I visit online. Camping ads on a camping forum. Tech ads on Slashdot, etc.
Re: (Score:1)
It's the only way to stop the madness.
Opt out? (Score:4, Insightful)
Thankfully, Adobe is allowing users to completely opt out all of their devices from the services
Why not opt in? If the service is valuable to me I'd want to opt in, wouldn't I?
Re: (Score:2)
Thankfully, Adobe is allowing users to completely opt out all of their devices from the services
Why not opt in? If the service is valuable to me I'd want to opt in, wouldn't I?
Oh come on, you know the answer. The service is extremely valuable, just not to you.
But again, don't fool yourself. It's not smoke and mirrors to the average consumer, who will think this is fabulous. It's just that you are not the average consumer.
Inside, most Facebook users *know* nothing is for free and Facebook is making money on them and their "demographic". They just don't really care.
Good news (Score:2)
Use a different device to search for the best price.
Buy on a very different device.
Use a few different computers to spread out shopping. Make ads and tracking difficult.