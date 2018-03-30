Huawei Commits To Bringing Its Products To the US Despite Government Security Concerns (phonedog.com) 23
Within the last few months, AT&T and Verizon have reportedly decided not to sell Huawei's flagship smartphone due to pressure from the U.S. government, with Best Buy opting to stop offering all Huawei products. Despite all of this, though, the company isn't giving up its U.S. ambitions. PhoneDog reports: Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, says that Huawei will continue working to establish itself in the U.S. and earn consumers' trust. Yu's statement to CNET: "We are committed to the U.S. market and to earning the trust of U.S. consumers by staying focused on delivering world-class products and innovation. We would never compromise that trust." Yu went on to say that the security concerns that the U.S. government has about Huawei are "based on groundless suspicions and are quite frankly unfair." He added that Huawei is open having a discussion with the heads of the CIA, FBI, and NSA so long as it is based on facts.
A Country That Doesn't Trust Its Own Citizens... (Score:3)
A country that Doesn't Trust its own Citizens..
Are you talking about the US or China here?
Don't spy on me! (Score:2)
Unless you want to sell my information for marketing research and advertisement, then that's OK. (apparently)
Their first step should be a requirement to have an American company be their partner in order to do business here. This includes manufacturing the product here as well.
What domestic brand even makes their phone here? They can just have a US subsidiary based here and they'd really be no different from Apple or Samsung.
It doesn't matter if you trust Huawei (Score:2)
As long as the people who run the company are subject to the laws of China, they will do what the government of China tells them to. This includes updates that spy on users, and lying about it.
And the government of China cannot be trusted.
