Huawei Commits To Bringing Its Products To the US Despite Government Security Concerns (phonedog.com) 23

Posted by BeauHD
Within the last few months, AT&T and Verizon have reportedly decided not to sell Huawei's flagship smartphone due to pressure from the U.S. government, with Best Buy opting to stop offering all Huawei products. Despite all of this, though, the company isn't giving up its U.S. ambitions. PhoneDog reports: Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, says that Huawei will continue working to establish itself in the U.S. and earn consumers' trust. Yu's statement to CNET: "We are committed to the U.S. market and to earning the trust of U.S. consumers by staying focused on delivering world-class products and innovation. We would never compromise that trust." Yu went on to say that the security concerns that the U.S. government has about Huawei are "based on groundless suspicions and are quite frankly unfair." He added that Huawei is open having a discussion with the heads of the CIA, FBI, and NSA so long as it is based on facts.

Huawei Commits To Bringing Its Products To the US Despite Government Security Concerns

  • ...expects other countries to put blind trust in its products? Trust us, we'd never lie to you? I for one have never seen any instance of any left-over communist country admitting to any kind of wrongdoing or taking responsibility for any of its questionnable actions at all. What's going to happen when Huawei products do something bad? Oh - of course its all lies, and "we'd never do anything like that".

    • A country that Doesn't Trust its own Citizens..

      Are you talking about the US or China here?

      • The difference between Democracies and Communist countries is free journalism. When something bad happens in a democracy, there is a fair chance that - eventually - the news headlines will read "scandal - our acting govt did XYZ immoral thing". The immoral thing may happen. But there is a fair probability that the citizens will eventually find out about it. How often does that happen in Communist China or Russia or North Korea? Show me a North Korean TV broadcast where Kim "did something immoral".
        • So because the people eventually find out they were fucked over by their government as opposed to remaining ignorant somehow makes it better? don't get me wrong I think China have a lot to answer for, but the hypocrisy here is mind blowing, the US and many other governments have proven repeatedly that they do EXACTLY what you are now worried that the Chinese government "might" do.

  • Unless you want to sell my information for marketing research and advertisement, then that's OK. (apparently)

  • As long as the people who run the company are subject to the laws of China, they will do what the government of China tells them to. This includes updates that spy on users, and lying about it.

    And the government of China cannot be trusted.

