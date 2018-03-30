Airbnb To Share Information With Authorities On Guests In China (gizmodo.co.uk) 13
Airbnb has notified users in China that, as required by law, their information will soon be automatically logged with the government. Bloomberg reports: This week, it sent an email to hosts declaring it may disclose their information at any time -- those with concerns were given a link to deactivate their listing. Airbnb -- which had previously resisted comparisons to what it calls the hotel cartel -- is abiding by Chinese regulations governing the lodging industry. Hotels there keep tabs on guests and are obliged to report their information to the authorities -- which in turn becomes a useful tool for surveillance. Airbnb's approach automates the process, so travelers' data is directly transmitted to the government.
"Like all businesses operating in China, Airbnb China must comply with local laws and regulations," said Airbnb spokesman Jake Wilczynski. "The information we collect is similar to information hotels in China have collected for decades." Previously, the onus was mostly on Airbnb hosts to submit passport and other required traveler information. The company said in its email to hosts that it will comply with requests from authorities for information when asked.
Why is the Chinese government so paranoid anyway? (Score:2)
Let's assume they decided NOT to be paranoid, and to NOT collect all this information, require Apple to host Chinese iCloud in China, and so on.
Is there a real chance their government would be overthrown? Is their paranoia based on actual threats to their government or is it just paranoia for paranoia sake?
I'd love to hear input from actual Chinese citizens on this because I'm very curious.
Re:From what I gather (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
It's not about overthrowing the government. It's about catching government officials who haven't submitted the proper bribes and kowtows to their superiors. When Officer X, behind on his payments, is on a "business trip" without leaving his home town, his AbnB can be raided and caught with one or more of his mistresses/boyfriends/whatever and hung out to dry as an example to others.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I's not paranoia; its total control.
This is same reason that the American State Dept. wants to know everything about the online life of those wishing American visas.
My immediate response is that Airbnb should not do business in China, but it's only a matter of time before this requirement is internationally standard.
Same as hotels (Score:2)
"The information we collect is similar to information hotels in China have collected for decades."
This seems like a non-story. Or am I missing something I should be outraged about?
Effective Chinese Government (Score:2)
In the US, Uber and AirBnB ignore the laws of cities they deal with, then bitch and moan about how cities want to enforce laws and how they may put their drivers/renters out of work. And people on Slashdot say "how can you stand in the way of progress?"
Meanwhile, in China, the laws just get enforced because the government can stand up to corporations.
Now, China has worse laws. But it's nice to see at least some countries can wield governmental power.