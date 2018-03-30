'GTA V' Character Doesn't Resemble Lindsay Lohan, Court Rules (rollingstone.com) 22
Actress Lindsay Lohan has failed in her latest attempt to sue the maker of the video game Grand Theft Auto V. From a report: While the court said in an opinion a computer generated image may be considered a "portrait" under current state civil rights law, "the artistic renderings are indistinct, satirical representations of the style, look, and persona of a modern, beach-going young woman that are not reasonably identifiable as the plaintiff." Lohan sued GTA V publisher Take-Two Interactive in 2014 over a NPC in the game called Lacey Jonas. Players encounter her while she's hiding in an alley from the paparazzi. She describes herself as an "actress slash singer" and the "voice of a generation."
Artwork during the game's loading screens depict similar blonde women. One is wearing a red bikini and flashing a peace sign as she takes a selfie. Another wears a fedora and large sunglasses while being frisked by a female police officer. Lohan claimed developer Rockstar Games modelled the character and screens after her, using her "image, likeness, clothing, outfits, clothing line products, and ensemble in the form of hats, hairstyle, and sunglasses" without her permission.
How is this even a case?
I don't know why it matters whether the NPC resembles her or not. They could have made it look even more like her and it wouldn't be a case. The protections for parody are very broad, especially when directed at public figures.
Re:How is this even a case?
Right to parady
I haven't actually played the game, however, I would think that such a character would be covered as a 'political satire' even if they exactly took her image.
Re:
I haven't actually played the game, however, I would think that such a character would be covered as a 'political satire' even if they exactly took her image.
L.L. is a politician? Cool.
Re:
Re:
It's not necessary to be a politician, merely just a well known public figure.
Please check your hubris at the door, Lohan...
You know, she might theoretically have been right about her being the inspiration for that one character... but it seems obvious that the reason she lost is because she got greedy, and pushed the comparison much, much too far. It was the absolute pinnacle of vanity for her to try to claim that basically all of the blond females likewise had to've been "stolen" from her.
Know your limits, people. Push things too far, and you're gonna fall right off the cliff... and ain't nobody gonna try to catch you, either.
Re:
