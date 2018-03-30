Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Coffee Requires Cancer Warning, California Judge Rules

Scientists haven't rendered a verdict on whether coffee is good or bad for you but a California judge has. He says coffee sellers in the state should have to post cancer warnings. From a report: The culprit is a chemical produced in the bean roasting process that is a known carcinogen and has been at the heart of an eight-year legal struggle between a tiny nonprofit group and Big Coffee. The Council for Education and Research on Toxics wanted the coffee industry to remove acrylamide from its processing -- like potato chip makers did when it sued them years ago -- or disclose the danger in ominous warning signs or labels. The industry, led by Starbucks, said the level of the chemical in coffee isn't harmful and any risks are outweighed by benefits. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle said Wednesday that the coffee makers hadn't presented the proper grounds at trial to prevail.

  • the coffee makers hadn't presented the proper grounds

    So what do they do with all their waste product?

  • Proper grounds. I see what you did there.

  • When are they putting a label on the Welcome to Los Angeles sign on the freeway. Plenty of nasties in that air.

  • everything is a carcinogen in california...

    • everything is a carcinogen in california...

      Makes you wonder if it's not California? Perhaps they should just put [May Cause Cancer] warnings on all the "Welcome to California" signs.

  • Putting too many warning labels has the habit of making people numb to actual dangers and warning labels.
  • And why's that? Because the more coffee is roasted, the more carcinogen it has. And why Starbucks? Before heavily roasting coffee is a way to give ordinary cheap beans a stronger flavor.

  • I really wish we could stop with foods being either "good" or "bad" for you. My guess is even if you actually get the science to say if something is good or bad, the chances are that it's really only very marginally good or bad for you at reasonable/non-OCD intake levels, not so good or bad that it will swing the health of a normal person.

    Even foods/beverages that are demonstrably good or bad for you aren't either in very small amounts. Sugar isn't good for you, but if I ate a glazed donut once a year? I

  • Oxygen is a known carcinogen. I have it on good authority that bottled water manufacturers knowingly include oxygen in their water with no care for the impact on the citizens of our state.
  • Don't we need really fat 'cancer' labels on cars then - and I mean every car, even the electric ones (tires)?
    No wait, they got an even fatter lobby. :-(

