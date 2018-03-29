Under Armour Says 150 Million MyFitnessPal Accounts Were Hacked (fortune.com) 16
Under Armour said about 150 million user accounts for its MyFitnessPal nutrition tracker were breached earlier this year. From a report: An unauthorized party stole data from the accounts in late February, Under Armour said on Thursday. It became aware of the breach earlier this week and took steps to alert users about the incident, the company said.
Yeah, that's total bullshit. I actually had a MyFitnessPal account at one point, and this is the first I heard of the breach. I didn't even know that Under Armour owned them now!
in this particular case you are not the ass.
assume if you have an online account it is or will be hacked. then decide what information to share and if online is worth it.
Uh... how about just distribute the accounts to the devices... all 150 million of them. Not everything needs to be connected these days.
How do they even have 150M accounts? Do 2% of people on Earth have MyFitnessPal accounts?
