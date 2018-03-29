Under Armour Says 150 Million MyFitnessPal Accounts Were Hacked (fortune.com)
Under Armour said about 150 million user accounts for its MyFitnessPal nutrition tracker were breached earlier this year. From a report: An unauthorized party stole data from the accounts in late February, Under Armour said on Thursday. It became aware of the breach earlier this week and took steps to alert users about the incident, the company said.
