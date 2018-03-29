Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Under Armour Says 150 Million MyFitnessPal Accounts Were Hacked (fortune.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Under Armour said about 150 million user accounts for its MyFitnessPal nutrition tracker were breached earlier this year. From a report: An unauthorized party stole data from the accounts in late February, Under Armour said on Thursday. It became aware of the breach earlier this week and took steps to alert users about the incident, the company said.

  • It became aware of the breach earlier this week and took steps to alert users about the incident, the company said.

    ...took steps to alert users about the incident... sounds a whole lot less definitive, and somewhat shy of reassuring, than saying they "...alerted users about the incident..."

    • Yeah, that's total bullshit. I actually had a MyFitnessPal account at one point, and this is the first I heard of the breach. I didn't even know that Under Armour owned them now!

    • I sure wasnâ(TM)t alerted. Glad I stopped uploading my data to it. I also realized Iâ(TM)ve still got my defunct Facebook account linked to a few services (including Slashdot) so I might as well unlink them while Iâ(TM)m at it.

  • in this particular case you are not the ass.

    assume if you have an online account it is or will be hacked. then decide what information to share and if online is worth it.

  • So you have 150 Million users. That's a lot of people. Distribute them over 10 different systems, each with different OBSTACLES to being hacked in place - i.e. each needs to be hacked in a slightly different way for anyone to get inside. A successful hack of 1 system would mean only 15 Million are exposed at one time. If you detect the hack as it happens, you can quickly take the other 9 systems offline, make changes to security, and so on and so forth, possibly saving 135 Million customers records from exp

    • Uh... how about just distribute the accounts to the devices... all 150 million of them. Not everything needs to be connected these days.

    • Have fun setting up and managing 10 different systems. Enjoy having to bloat your app to be able to know how to work with 10 different systems rather than 1. Have a great time with different bugs across different systems. There's a reason companies don't do this.

  • unacceptable! (Score:4, Funny)

    by supernova87a ( 532540 ) <kepler1&hotmail,com> on Thursday March 29, 2018 @07:12PM (#56350061)
    Great, now Russian operatives know how many times I can squat 75 pounds before needing to treat myself to 3 cookies.
    • 42 times. You eat 4, not 3 cookies afterwards. And you wear underwear that is too tight when you squat. Na Zdorovie! =)

  • How do they even have 150M accounts? Do 2% of people on Earth have MyFitnessPal accounts?

    • Russian intelligence set up 133 Million fake MyFitnessPal accounts, so it could syphon Billions out of the U.S. economy. Except of course that the guy who filled in "Field Action Request Form 47-P-154-X-110-U-A-4" typed MyFitnessPal on the mechanical typewriter, rather than PayPal. Putin had him punished by having him thrown out of a plane over the Baltic, with a Sodomov A-47 mechanical fitness tracker shoved up his r*ctum.

