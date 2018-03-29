Google Removes 'Kodi' From Search Autocomplete In Anti-Piracy Effort (torrentfreak.com) 36
Google has banned the term "Kodi" from the autocomplete feature of its search engine because it's "closely associated with copyright infringement." This means that the popular software and related suggestions won't appear unless users type out the full term. TorrentFreak reports: It turns out that Google has recently removed the term "Kodi" from its autocomplete results. While Kodi can be abused through pirate add-ons, the media player software itself is perfectly legal, which makes it an odd decision. Users who type in "Kod" get a list of suggestions including "Kodak" and "Kodiak," but not the much more popular search term Kodi. Similarly, when typing "addons for k" Google suggests addons for Kokotime and Krypton 17.6. While the latter is a Kodi version, the name of the media player itself doesn't come up as a suggestion. Once users type the full Kodi term and add a space, plenty of suggestions suddenly appear, which is similar to other banned terms. Ironically enough, the Kokotime app is frequently used by pirates as well. Also, the names of all of the pirate Kodi addons we checked still show up fine in the autosuggest feature. Unfortunately, Google doesn't document its autocomplete removal decisions, nor does it publish the full list of banned words. However, the search engine confirms that Kodi's piracy stigma is to blame here. In a statement to TorrentFreak, a Google spokesperson said: "Since 2011, we have been filtering certain terms closely associated with copyright infringement from Google Autocomplete. This action is consistent with that long-standing strategy."
Problem solved!
I love how everybody wants the major corporations to police the internet now.
My daughter’s name is Kodi, you insensitive clod!
Not that it actually matters (Score:2)
but has Google removed kodi/spmc/xbmc from the play store?
Otherwise it's just lip service to please some advertiser(s)
I guess there are some people too stupid or in so much of a hurry that if something doesn't autocomplete, they won't know how to actually search for something.
I wouldn't know, I don't use google for searches, haven't for probably 15 years.
Thank goodness for Bing (Score:1)
Kodi's official homepage is returned as the first search result.
Cheers, MS!
Re:Thank goodness for Bing (Score:4, Insightful)
Kodi has nothing to do with piracy. Google is PEDO (Score:1)
This action is so dumb I'm honestly not surprised it came from America. What is the point of attacking Kodi, a media player, for the contents some people use it for? It's like attacking iTunes or Winamp because some people use it to listen to "illegally" downloaded music.
Google is str8 up PEDO and needs to be replaced by a neutral entity that is in no way linked to American government or associated with America's lackeys in Europe and such.
Why didn't they remove the term 'Youtube' (Score:1)
Allah (Score:1)
I'll name my Kodi fork Allah. Go ban that. Then I'll rename to Yahweh, and so on. Heck, maybe call it Googel.
Re: (Score:1)
Kodak? Did you pull that reference from the trunk of your Delorean? Kodak hasn’t been relevant in more than a decade.
So done with google (Score:2)
Switched to DuckDuckGo and Bing (its actually not bad for technical searches).
I just don't know what to do with my gmail address, its my real name and how I'm contacted by people important to me, a vast history of important emails and the login or recovery email for a large number of services. Dumping it is not really an option.
Can't stand iOS so sticking with my 950XL till grim death. Hoping some of the crowd funded non android phones bear fruit.
Will this happen to all generic media player apps? (Score:2)
Because you can use VLC, MPlayer, IINA, Plex and more to watch pirated content, ya know.
It seems odd that Google would single out Kodi. I do wonder how long until the software industry starts making it hard for us to play back arbitrary DRM-free video files.
Re: Will this happen to all generic media player a (Score:2)
VLC doesn't have plugins which let you stream pirated content directly from pirate sites.
Don't get me wrong; this is definitely stupid. But your comparison isn't really valid.
