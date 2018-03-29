Google Removes 'Kodi' From Search Autocomplete In Anti-Piracy Effort (torrentfreak.com) 9
Google has banned the term "Kodi" from the autocomplete feature of its search engine because it's "closely associated with copyright infringement." This means that the popular software and related suggestions won't appear unless users type out the full term. TorrentFreak reports: It turns out that Google has recently removed the term "Kodi" from its autocomplete results. While Kodi can be abused through pirate add-ons, the media player software itself is perfectly legal, which makes it an odd decision. Users who type in "Kod" get a list of suggestions including "Kodak" and "Kodiak," but not the much more popular search term Kodi. Similarly, when typing "addons for k" Google suggests addons for Kokotime and Krypton 17.6. While the latter is a Kodi version, the name of the media player itself doesn't come up as a suggestion. Once users type the full Kodi term and add a space, plenty of suggestions suddenly appear, which is similar to other banned terms. Ironically enough, the Kokotime app is frequently used by pirates as well. Also, the names of all of the pirate Kodi addons we checked still show up fine in the autosuggest feature. Unfortunately, Google doesn't document its autocomplete removal decisions, nor does it publish the full list of banned words. However, the search engine confirms that Kodi's piracy stigma is to blame here. In a statement to TorrentFreak, a Google spokesperson said: "Since 2011, we have been filtering certain terms closely associated with copyright infringement from Google Autocomplete. This action is consistent with that long-standing strategy."
Problem solved!
I love how everybody wants the major corporations to police the internet now.
but has Google removed kodi/spmc/xbmc from the play store?
Otherwise it's just lip service to please some advertiser(s)
I guess there are some people too stupid or in so much of a hurry that if something doesn't autocomplete, they won't know how to actually search for something.
I wouldn't know, I don't use google for searches, haven't for probably 15 years.
Kodi's official homepage is returned as the first search result.
Cheers, MS!