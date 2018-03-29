Uber Settles With Family of Woman Killed By Self-Driving Car, Avoids Lawsuit (arstechnica.com) 3
It appears that Uber won't go to court to settle a lawsuit after one of its self-driving cars killed a woman in Tempe, Arizona earlier this month. An anonymous Slashdot reader shares a report from Ars Technica: Uber has reached a settlement with the family of the woman killed by an Uber self-driving car. Uber reached the settlement with the daughter and husband of Elaine Herzberg, who died at age 49 after being hit by the Uber vehicle in Tempe, Arizona. The settlement presumably includes a cash payment, but no details were provided by either Uber or the family's attorney. "The matter has been resolved," said Christina Perez Hesano, an attorney for Herzberg's family, according to reports by Reuters and NPR.
needs to go to criminal court (Score:2)
needs to go to criminal court
and the ford one will just payout vs fixing issues (Score:2)
and the ford one will just payout vs fixing issues as it costs less.