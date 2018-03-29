Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Communications The Internet Your Rights Online

ACLU Urges Cities To Build Public Broadband To Protect Net Neutrality (thehill.com) 28

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
The ACLU is calling on cities across the country to build their own public municipal broadband networks to help preserve net neutrality after the Federal Communications Commission repealed the open internet rules. From a report: In a report released Thursday morning, the civil liberties group argued that in the absence of the FCC's rules cities could give residents an alternative to private service providers who will soon no longer be required to treat all web traffic equally. "Internet service has become as essential as utilities like water and electricity, and local governments should treat it that way," Jay Stanley, an ACLU policy analyst who authored the report, said in a statement. "If local leaders want to protect their constituents' rights and expand quality internet access, then community broadband is an excellent way to do that," Stanley added. The ACLU sent the report to more than 100 mayors across the country who had spoken out against the FCC's decision to scrap the rules.

ACLU Urges Cities To Build Public Broadband To Protect Net Neutrality More | Reply

ACLU Urges Cities To Build Public Broadband To Protect Net Neutrality

Comments Filter:

  • State lawmakers in 21 states, after generous brib....ahem "campaign contributions" from cablecos and telcos, have decided that cities in their states don't get to make this choice for themselves. The most embarrassing example of this is Tennessee, which restricts other cities in the state from following Chattanooga's groundbreaking example.

  • If it's the municipal government that owns the tubes, all the pseudo-legal arguments about how private companies are free to censor guns and right-wing politics all they like go out the door. Not that they had much of a foothold to start with, but...you know, jus' saying.
  • This is false hood that needs die
    I run the IT department for a municipality that already provides municipal broadband services. The fact is Public/ municipal does almost NOTHING to assist in net neutrality. IPS’s provide a conduit from the end user to the internet backbone. If the content is punished upstream, as it goes across say, Verizon’s backbone, the local pipe is already receiving degraded, delayed, punished data.
    The one thing it does however, is stop your local ISP from tracking y
    • Regulate the industry (net neutrality) and/or create publicly-funded competition (public broadband) which keeps ISP's behavior in check.
    • Deregulate the industry - prohibit the government-granted monopolies which leave most people with a "choice" of only a single cable Internet and single DSL provider. Either require there be at least two cable Internet providers in an area. Or award a monopoly cable infrastructure maintenance contract, but regulate that company's rates and prohibit it from offering servi

Slashdot Top Deals

Your good nature will bring you unbounded happiness.

Close