ACLU Urges Cities To Build Public Broadband To Protect Net Neutrality (thehill.com) 47
The ACLU is calling on cities across the country to build their own public municipal broadband networks to help preserve net neutrality after the Federal Communications Commission repealed the open internet rules. From a report: In a report released Thursday morning, the civil liberties group argued that in the absence of the FCC's rules cities could give residents an alternative to private service providers who will soon no longer be required to treat all web traffic equally. "Internet service has become as essential as utilities like water and electricity, and local governments should treat it that way," Jay Stanley, an ACLU policy analyst who authored the report, said in a statement. "If local leaders want to protect their constituents' rights and expand quality internet access, then community broadband is an excellent way to do that," Stanley added. The ACLU sent the report to more than 100 mayors across the country who had spoken out against the FCC's decision to scrap the rules.
Simple. Just tax the rich.
Yeah, all these broadband companies are loosing money left and right. Comcast is practically begging on the street to keep its broadband service solvent.
Now who will pay for it?
The cities? I mean, isn't that the point? Who do you think pays for the stuff where you live?
Because private business has refused to supply a necessary public service.
You are free to use a private internet service (or buy bottled water from the store to flush your toilet) if you so desire. Those of us that feel the State is better suited to provide those services will utilize them.
It's hard to find the time between growing my own food, home schooling my kids, and making my own clothes.
In 21 states, cities *can't* do this (Score:4, Informative)
State lawmakers in 21 states, after generous brib....ahem "campaign contributions" from cablecos and telcos, have decided that cities in their states don't get to make this choice for themselves. The most embarrassing example of this is Tennessee, which restricts other cities in the state from following Chattanooga's groundbreaking example.
Careful lefties (Score:2)
Its not being filtered at the "Tube" level though.... Comcast isn't saying you can't have gun videos on the internet. Its the site owners who have made that decisions. A decision they would still be free to make... but by all means don't let that get in the way of some good astro turfing.
not true (Score:2)
I run the IT department for a municipality that already provides municipal broadband services. The fact is Public/ municipal does almost NOTHING to assist in net neutrality. IPS’s provide a conduit from the end user to the internet backbone. If the content is punished upstream, as it goes across say, Verizon’s backbone, the local pipe is already receiving degraded, delayed, punished data.
The one thing it does however, is stop your local ISP from tracking y
There are two ways to fix this (Score:2)
The ACLU has (perhaps not surprisingly) chosen to promote the former, which leaves the public on the hook for paying for it all.
You're missing the obvious, proven solution: the City owns and maintains the infrastructure, while private businesses provide the service on top of that infrastructure. See Ammon, Idaho [slashdot.org] as a model.
How about creating a new nonprofit, ACLU? (Score:3)
The main obstacle to municipal broadband is the high cost; not to mention lobbying and political advertising budgets of Cable companies and Telcos ---- if word gets out you will setup a municipal broadband network; the big bad cable companys' reps flock to the area to try to convince the officials No, then if the officials aren't persuaded, they'll fund the campaigns of their opponents and try to convince the local that it's a mismanagement of public funds, next the Lawyers and bureaucrats fly in and start working out every possible way they can think of to delay the project ---- from filing lawsuits, to incumbent Telecoms deliberately sabotaging development efforts by failing or being unduly slow when required to modify their wiring to accommodate the additional pole attachments.
So I could see a value for a National Non-profit to help PROMOTE municipal broadband, by:
1. Raise money for lobbying efforts, legal funds, the promotion of municipal broadband projects, and writing grants for projects.
2. Hire full time lobbyists to fight the telecom lobbyists at the state and national level and work against the regulations and laws being passed to discourage municipal broadband --- fight in the opposite direction.
3. Provide funds to be used for legal assistance and promotion of projects such as Google fiber competing against Telco incumbents, to facilitate more competition in the broken markets.
4. Produce national advertising and reports on municipal broadband projects that have been successful; Designed to make citizens who
don't have municipal broadband feel jealous - Raise awareness and encourage more and more consumers to demand these services ---- spread the word, provide service testimonials and comparisons in the (A) Performance, (B) Speed, (C) Service, and (D) Support of these services.
5. Create a grant program that can issue funds to develop broadband, subject to condition:
(a). Grant proposals compete for funds, and the ones that provide wired high-bandwidth (10 Megabits or more upload and 20 Megabits or more download) uncapped access to the most population who don't currently have reliable wired high-bandwidth uncapped access have highest priority.
(b). The project is completed by the municipality, and the rights to 90% of the infrastructure are permanently and exclusively owned by the municipality.
(c). The project must be operational before a certain deadline no more than 2 years away and service available to a specified number of households within the planned buildout, or else repayment of the funds is due.
(d). After completion of the project; a monthly fee will be assessed for X years against all households where service would be available
(whether they chose to turn up service or not) to replenish grant funds and help fund more projects.
Because politicians are are always neutral, fair (Score:2)
This is a great idea. Have the decisions made by local politicians. If neutrality, fair and unbiased treatment for everyone, is what you want, nobody is more neutral than politicians. A city council has NEVER favored any particular internet-related business before. Those cable monopolies granted by the city councils were for your own good.
Don't worry, if Facebook's contributions to your mayor DO effect his judgement, the federal regulators will step in. You can trust the FCC to make sure everything is fai
A mighty big "if" (Score:2)
That made me laugh. Local leaders are no better than national leaders at doing anything for us. Maybe in a small city of 5 or 10 thousand, but in a major city you're no better off than you are nationally. The "leaders" are just as susceptible to corruption and are just as unreachable.