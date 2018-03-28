Tim Cook Says Apple's Customers Are Not Its Product, Unlike Facebook (arstechnica.com) 52
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Apple CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with MSNBC and Recode on Wednesday that Silicon Valley, and notably Facebook, should be far more careful with its customers' data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica disclosures. "I think the best regulation is no regulation, is self-regulation," he said, according to Recode. "However, I think we're beyond that here." Cook reiterated points that he and former CEO Steve Jobs made previously, that Apple's business model -- unlike Google, Facebook, and many other tech companies -- is predicated on selling physical products rather than capturing data about customers. "We've never believed that these detailed profiles of people that have incredibly deep personal information that is patched together from several sources should exist," he said, according to The Wall Street Journal. "The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetized our customer -- if our customer was our product," he added. "We've elected not to do that."
To be fair, Apple sells actual products and provides services for those products. Facebook just provides a service "for free". Apple doesn't need money from your data while Facebook depends on it. The value of Apple depends on the value their products provide to you. The value of Facebook and their service depends on the value of your data - to you and others.
I think that this is just marketing. If you read Apple's privacy policy it is actually pretty bad. It's basically the extreme case of "all your data are belong to us" and we'll use it however we want.
You are aware that Apple runs an Ad network, right?
https://developer.apple.com/ne... [apple.com]
https://developer.apple.com/ne... [apple.com]
Apple's ad platform allows advertisers to purchase ads based on previous purchases according to news articles. I've never personally placed an ad, but I think the above statement is intentionally
In the interview, Cook said “The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetized our customer — if our customer was our product. We’ve elected not to do that.”
From what I can tell, Apple does monetize their customers for their ad networks like iTunes Ads and News Ads:
https://searchads.apple.com/ [apple.com]
https://developer.apple.com/li... [apple.com]
I agree that Apple doesn't make most of their money from advertising like some other tech companies,
I hope Apple and other companies actually have ethics, I work in the silicon valley and I have lost almost all hope for the people here. They move like zombies and most of the time are glued to their phones...its sad what we have done to our fellow humans. We need companies with ethics to support humans before we are little more than data feeders for machines.
Maximizing profit is more complicated than that. He could argue that building a long term brand is more important than the short term profit selling data would achieve.
Turns out Apple is. Which is hardly a surprise at all if you know the history of the company, Jobs was very into the Japanese culture and long term thinking. He took great pains to hire people that thought the same way and install a similar strategy across the company, so it carries on in that approach.
And of course, Apple has enough actual cash on hand to have the luxury of being able to think very long term. If they didn't I would be more sus
People deride Apple for having high margins. But that is exactly how a company removes temptation to misuse data.
Tim Cook was asked what he would do in this position, and he said "well I wouldn't put myself in this position". In a lot of ways Tim Cook feels the same about the cross tracking ads and things that most of the people on Slashdot does - he doesn't like them, doesn't participate in things like that, and furthermore has had Apple altering browsers to help block cross site tracking...
Apple has a clear path to making money, when a company doesn't you can be sure there is SOME path to making money from you even if you are not paying directly.
People deride Apple for having high margins. But that is exactly how a company removes temptation to misuse data.
Tim Cook was asked what he would do in this position, and he said "well I wouldn't put myself in this position". In a lot of ways Tim Cook feels the same about the cross tracking ads and things that most of the people on Slashdot does - he doesn't like them, doesn't participate in things like that, and furthermore has had Apple altering browsers to help block cross site tracking...
Apple has a clear path to making money, when a company doesn't you can be sure there is SOME path to making money from you even if you are not paying directly.
I posted already, saying that Apple sells your data. Based on the idea that all USA companies are greedy bastards that will do anything they can do maximize profits(shareholder earnings). Convince me that Apple actually doesn't double dip. Charge people more and sell their data. Honestly, if you could, I would literally by an iPhone tomorrow. I just don't see why they aren't.
Convince my that you aren't a Russian troll... (Score:2)
Do you see now why we ask for proof of guilt and not proof of innocence?
I posted already, saying that Apple sells your data...Convince me that Apple actually doesn't double dip..
Hey guess what everyone, Flozzin likes to have sex with greyhounds!
I mean, I just posted that, therefore you have to convince me you don't doggie dip.
Such theoretical income would show up on Apple's earnings report. There would of course also be a company buying said data and someone could easily find that out via flow of money. Fact is there is no-one buying data from Apple because they don't sell an
In recent compliance audits for GDPR regulations in the EU, we've been unable to get any kind of statement out of Apple about where they store iCloud and other data, and whether it's held compliant to either the GDPR or Data Protection Act.
http://www.applegazette.com/ic... [applegazette.com]
Their policy flat-out contains a line that is illegal under EU data protection rules and prevents almost any company that processes any kind of personal data (even "this is your name and email for your iTunes account) from using them::
https://www.apple.com/uk/legal... [apple.com]
"All the information you provide may be transferred or accessed by entities around the world as described in this Privacy Policy."
Which is the same "no answer" answer I've had out of them when I've asked over the last ten years. They pay lip-service, but I ain't going to court to explain why my user's EU-protected ended up in Outer Mongolia.
The reason, of course, is obvious. iCloud is actually just Amazon, Microsoft and Google storage depending on whatever they bought this month:
https://www.theregister.co.uk/... [theregister.co.uk]
Maybe they give a shit in the US, but in the EU they have absolutely no interest and, hence, lose a lot of custom. Ironically, they claim to have focus "on education" now with new educational-models of iPad. Hilarious seeing as we can't legally store children's data on them.
Yep, if your child's school is using iCloud or even iTunes in any fashion, ask to see the data protection guarantee.
Do yourself a favour if you work in IT in the UK/EU and are checking for GDPR compliance - take all your Apple gear and bin it now.
"All the information you provide may be transferred or accessed by entities around the world as described in this Privacy Policy."
Which is the same "no answer" answer I've had out of them when I've asked over the last ten years.
It's actually a very clear answer; you just are not listening.
I'm not sure you've not been able to figure out this giant mystery when everyone else knows how iCloud works. They take your data into pieces, encrypt and store that data usually around the region you are in, but possibly
An obvious difference: People pay a good amount for Apple products and services. Most people pay zero for Facebook. Nothing is truly free, so Facebook is supported by ads, and targeted ads based on your personal info. Is is realistic to compare the business practices of a company that sells hardware and services to consumers to another that doesn't bill it's users?
Facebook makes a killing off of ads. Period. They do not need to make another 10% profit off of selling personal information as well.
"I think the best regulation is no regulation, is self-regulation"
Is this a typo or something? Because that sentence does not make any sense to me, and I can't even figure out what he was meaning to say.
How... unhelpful.
That sentence I quoted has two present tense predicates, and it is unclear how a sentence of the form "X is Y, is Z" is supposed to mean anything. Are they saying that X is both Y and Z, are they saying X is Y and Y is Z (and thus X is Z by transitive property), or are they saying X is Y, and then amending Y to Z by repeating the predicate? Or do they mean something else entirely? It's entirely unclear.
By locking their customers in a walled garden and charging outside companies 30% to sell things to those customers, they have little need to sell the information about their customers outside of their walled garden.
The other ecosystems don't charge 30% to outside companies and instead get them to pay them money for information about their customers...
Basically, Apple is making money taxing exchanges in eco-system where other eco-systems are relying on value-add sales...
Err, yes, Apple, Google, and Microsoft all rip 30% off your products. Very generous of them, I'm sure. Used to be, a tithe was 10%.
Doesnt google pay to be the search engine and gather at bare minimum search data so isnt that something they are using to monetize the users?
Read this for what it is. Tim is just kicking Facebook in the teeth while hey are down.
Why do I say this? FB's users ARE the thing they collect data about and sell, yea that's true. But who doesn't already know that Apple collects their user's information in order to market to their users? The only difference is Apple may not SELL the data to OTHERS to do this. But as big as Apple is this sure seems like a distinction without any difference given that they do collect marketing data.
