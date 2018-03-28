Many VPN Providers Leak Customer's IP Address via WebRTC Bug (bleepingcomputer.com) 16
An anonymous reader shares a report: Around 20% of today's top VPN solutions are leaking the customer's IP address via a WebRTC bug known since January 2015, and which apparently some VPN providers have never heard of. The discovery belongs to Paolo Stagno, a security researcher who goes by the pseudonym of VoidSec, and who recently audited 83 VPN apps on this old WebRTC IP leak. Stagno says he found that 17 VPN clients were leaking the user's IP address while surfing the web via a browser. The researcher published his results in a Google Docs spreadsheet. The audit list is incomplete because Stagno didn't have the financial resources to test all commercial VPN clients.
Being that many didn't know about this vulnerability. beforehand it means Disabling WebRTC may effect features that their customers expect.
Not everyone can be expected to be an expert in security. That's like saying if you get on a plane that hasn't had its maintenance done and it crashes, it was your fault for getting on the plane without knowing what its maintenance status was.
It looks to me like the STUN server is the one doing the leaking. And that's a function of whatever WebRTC service you're using, not your VPN provider or your browser.
I just discovered this bug today myself by chance, but AFAIK if you're using NAT (which most of us do) this will only reveal your 'local' IP addres, usually something like 192.168.0.x. Still nasty, but it won't immediately identify you.
Also, there's an ad blocker plugin for most popular browsers (uBlock Origin) that has an optional setting that blocks this.
Test for the vulnerability here:
https://www.whatismybrowser.co... [whatismybrowser.com]
The page will reveal your local IP if your browser is vulnerable (no VPN needed).
