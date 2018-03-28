Many VPN Providers Leak Customer's IP Address via WebRTC Bug

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Around 20% of today's top VPN solutions are leaking the customer's IP address via a WebRTC bug known since January 2015, and which apparently some VPN providers have never heard of. The discovery belongs to Paolo Stagno, a security researcher who goes by the pseudonym of VoidSec, and who recently audited 83 VPN apps on this old WebRTC IP leak. Stagno says he found that 17 VPN clients were leaking the user's IP address while surfing the web via a browser. The researcher published his results in a Google Docs spreadsheet. The audit list is incomplete because Stagno didn't have the financial resources to test all commercial VPN clients.

  • The bug and the way around it (Score:5, Informative)

    by Xenna ( 37238 ) on Wednesday March 28, 2018 @02:46PM (#56342649)

    I just discovered this bug today myself by chance, but AFAIK if you're using NAT (which most of us do) this will only reveal your 'local' IP addres, usually something like 192.168.0.x. Still nasty, but it won't immediately identify you.

    Also, there's an ad blocker plugin for most popular browsers (uBlock Origin) that has an optional setting that blocks this.

    Test for the vulnerability here:

    https://www.whatismybrowser.co... [whatismybrowser.com]

    The page will reveal your local IP if your browser is vulnerable (no VPN needed).

    • Re:The bug and the way around it (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Bruce Perens ( 3872 ) <bruce@perens.com> on Wednesday March 28, 2018 @03:47PM (#56343005) Homepage Journal

      It did reveal my local-network IPV4 address behind NAT, which is of little use to anyone. But it also showed my public IPV6 address, which is no surprise because there's no NAT. That's the dangerous one. I am not using a VPN, but if it was using one to conceal my identity this would reveal a traceable IP address.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Not possible to detect your local IP.

      I disabled webrtc in firefox the instant i updated to the version which included it. I want a web browser not a god damn app platform. Every new 'feature' is just another attack surface.

      FYI
      about:config
      media.peerconnection.enabled = false

  • Private Internet Access (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The google doc suggests it's vulnerable but visiting https://ip.voidsec.com/ myself everything looked fine. The google doc references https://www.vpncompare.co.uk.

    There's nothing about WebRTC in the review of PIA (https://www.vpncompare.co.uk/private-internet-access-review/)

    This article about it going open source only mentions WebRTC in the context of a chrome extension blocking IP discovery (https://www.vpncompare.co.uk/private-internet-access-vpn-taking-to-the-open-source-road/)

    I just tried https://ipx.a

  • I started looking at VPN providers and stumbled across this guys site. [thatoneprivacysite.net] Talk about information overload! I don't know anything other than what he has posted but by the looks of it he has way more free time than I do. So if your VPN is "leaking" this might be a good source for deciding who your next VPN provider will be.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pnutjam ( 523990 )
      AirVPN and PIA are not on that list. PIA is US based, which some might like, but some might not. Air is based in France, still 5 eyes, but Euro privacy protection.
  • Let's be a little bit more specific. The bug works with Chrome, Firefox and Opera. Both IE and Seamonkey are not affected. Not sure about Edge....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by E-Rock ( 84950 )

      Edge and IE have webRTC disabled by default. So the MS browsers are safe. I know, I was shocked too. :)

  • The elephant in the room is the browser. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    As always (see the Facebook discussion), the browser mutated from a hypertext viewing application into a spyware executing monster, a thing picking up random executables off the 'net and colluding with everyone out there against the user.

    The sad part is that even Mozillians have been carried away by "oh, shiny!" and "ours is the fastest javascript engine" instead of throwing some weight into keeping the javascript-free web viable.

