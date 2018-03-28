Many VPN Providers Leak Customer's IP Address via WebRTC Bug (bleepingcomputer.com) 60
An anonymous reader shares a report: Around 20% of today's top VPN solutions are leaking the customer's IP address via a WebRTC bug known since January 2015, and which apparently some VPN providers have never heard of. The discovery belongs to Paolo Stagno, a security researcher who goes by the pseudonym of VoidSec, and who recently audited 83 VPN apps on this old WebRTC IP leak. Stagno says he found that 17 VPN clients were leaking the user's IP address while surfing the web via a browser. The researcher published his results in a Google Docs spreadsheet. The audit list is incomplete because Stagno didn't have the financial resources to test all commercial VPN clients.
Re: (Score:2)
Being that many didn't know about this vulnerability. beforehand it means Disabling WebRTC may effect features that their customers expect.
Re: (Score:2)
From Wikipedia [wikipedia.org]:
WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication) is a free, open-source project that provides web browsers and mobile applications with real-time communication (RTC) via simple application programming interfaces (APIs). It allows audio and video communication to work inside web pages by allowing direct peer-to-peer communication, eliminating the need to install plugins or download native apps.[1] Supported by Google, Mozilla, and Opera, WebRTC is being standardized through the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).[2]
It would seem just going and disabling the feature may cause some angry customers calling and complaining.
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody fucking needs or wants WebRTC.
Re: (Score:2)
But Flash support is going out, and I don't even know if RealPlayer is still in existence.
Re:How are VPN providers supposed to stop this? (Score:5, Insightful)
Not everyone can be expected to be an expert in security. That's like saying if you get on a plane that hasn't had its maintenance done and it crashes, it was your fault for getting on the plane without knowing what its maintenance status was.
Re: (Score:1)
Just like it's always the victim's fault for being in the wrong place at the wrong time when they're murdered. Their fault for not fully understanding everything and everyone they chose to be around, right? Or maybe you're dumb as all hell.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
> and then the passenger (user) brings a bomb (WebRTC) on the plane
Your analogy doesn't work because your passenger knows they're bringing a bomb onto the plane. I bet you $100 that 99 out of 100 VPN customers have never heard of WebRTC, let alone know what it does and certainly don't know it breaks the VPN's privacy.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
> Oh come on! This is Internet101 stuff that anyone can do.
Does your mom or your brother or uncle or cousin run a VPN with an RPi? Did they set it up themselves? If not, why not?
Internet 101 is AOL level knowledge for most of the population, the people who post to
/. have just a little more expertise than the average person...
Re: How are VPN providers supposed to stop this? (Score:2)
Re: How are VPN providers supposed to stop this? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure the guy sitting in 24c is a pilot, as is the lady in 14b...
Re: (Score:2)
It is also the responsibility of everyone else that you use services of as well.
If I cross the street and fall down an open manhole cover.
I am responsible for keeping an eye on where I am looking.
The person who opened the manhole cover is responsible for blocking off the area for others to see that it is open.
Re: (Score:1)
You can't disable WebRTC on Chrome, true story
Re: (Score:1)
It looks to me like the STUN server is the one doing the leaking. And that's a function of whatever WebRTC service you're using, not your VPN provider or your browser.
Re: (Score:2)
in my Experience with a webrtc phone... Chrome leaks it. Firefox doesn't.
The bug and the way around it (Score:5, Informative)
I just discovered this bug today myself by chance, but AFAIK if you're using NAT (which most of us do) this will only reveal your 'local' IP addres, usually something like 192.168.0.x. Still nasty, but it won't immediately identify you.
Also, there's an ad blocker plugin for most popular browsers (uBlock Origin) that has an optional setting that blocks this.
Test for the vulnerability here:
https://www.whatismybrowser.co... [whatismybrowser.com]
The page will reveal your local IP if your browser is vulnerable (no VPN needed).
Re:The bug and the way around it (Score:5, Interesting)
It did reveal my local-network IPV4 address behind NAT, which is of little use to anyone. But it also showed my public IPV6 address, which is no surprise because there's no NAT. That's the dangerous one. I am not using a VPN, but if it was using one to conceal my identity this would reveal a traceable IP address.
Re: (Score:2)
I must confess to being that boring sort of individual who doesn't really have anything to hide. At least yet, the way things are going it could get to the point that every civil person will need to hide.
Thus, I haven't been using any sort of concealment technology and haven't concerned myself with the fact that my IP address can be identified.
At the moment it's still legal for you to look at that porn site. Althoug
Re: (Score:1)
Not possible to detect your local IP.
I disabled webrtc in firefox the instant i updated to the version which included it. I want a web browser not a god damn app platform. Every new 'feature' is just another attack surface.
FYI
about:config
media.peerconnection.enabled = false
Re: When will a VPN provider get hacked? (Score:2)
Private Internet Access (Score:1)
The google doc suggests it's vulnerable but visiting https://ip.voidsec.com/ myself everything looked fine. The google doc references https://www.vpncompare.co.uk.
There's nothing about WebRTC in the review of PIA (https://www.vpncompare.co.uk/private-internet-access-review/)
This article about it going open source only mentions WebRTC in the context of a chrome extension blocking IP discovery (https://www.vpncompare.co.uk/private-internet-access-vpn-taking-to-the-open-source-road/)
I just tried https://ipx.a
VPN Overload (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Chrome and Firefox Only (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Edge and IE have webRTC disabled by default. So the MS browsers are safe. I know, I was shocked too.
:)
Re: (Score:2)
It's probably your cookies that are revealing where you are.
The elephant in the room is the browser. (Score:1)
As always (see the Facebook discussion), the browser mutated from a hypertext viewing application into a spyware executing monster, a thing picking up random executables off the 'net and colluding with everyone out there against the user.
The sad part is that even Mozillians have been carried away by "oh, shiny!" and "ours is the fastest javascript engine" instead of throwing some weight into keeping the javascript-free web viable.
Re: (Score:2)