Ecuador Cutting Off WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange's Communications Outside London Embassy (suntimes.com) 95
The government of Ecuador said on Wednesday it has cut off internet access in its embassy in London to Julian Assange, the founder of the whistleblowing site WikiLeaks, saying that he was putting the country's international relations at risk. In a statement released on Wednesday, Ecuador said that the step had been taken because Assange had failed to abide by an agreement not to interfere in the South American country's relations with other states. From a report: As part of an agreement between Assange and the Ecuadorean government, he is not permitted to send any messages that could interfere with the South American nation's relations with other countries. Assange has been living in Ecuador's embassy for more than five years.
Yes, I'm sure there's a public wifi just in reach called "NotMI5Honest" that he could use.
Perhaps it's time for Ecuador to start charging him rent.
Now, he is in prison (Score:3)
If he has no means to communicate with the outside world or to travel freely...that's the definition of incarceration. Finally.
Not really, he could walk out any time. As a matter of fact, I wish he would walk out. Let the Brits deal with him.
Someone like Assange will go stir-crazy without net access. He'll have to resort to having memory cards smuggled in and out. I wonder how they plan to keep him away from cell phones? Confiscation of guest phones and periodic room sweeps?
He is probably too paranoid for cell phones. He will also need to actually trust people for memory card swap.
He is a prisoner of his own device.
Welcome to the Hotel Ecuador UK
Wasn't he "dating" Pamela Anderson? I'm sure she can find somewhere to secure a USB stick for transport in and out.
"Someone like Assange will go stir-crazy "
Haha, "will go," right.
Re:Now, he is in prison (Score:4, Insightful)
If he does walk out the front door it will be straight into the arms of waiting UK police...
I'm sure the Brits will "deal" with him if he does and I'm guessing that will include an all expense paid trip to the USA and any number of federal prisons for the majority of his remaining life.
So, it's the embassy or a "real" prison. Some choice the guy has left himself. He might have been better served by keeping a low internet profile...
Re: (Score:3)
You do know that the US currently does not, nor has ever had an extradition order on him, right?
Nor, AFAIK, on any of the people languishing (if that's the word I'm looking for) in Guantanamo.
So what?
Re:Now, he is in prison (Score:5, Insightful)
Guantanamo is a military prison, so to end up there, you must somehow get detained by our military. This isn't a discussion on if you agree with it or not, simply a statement on how you end up there. Since our military is not currently involved in combat operations within the UK, Assanage would not end up there.
This would be nice if it were true. However, several of the Guantanamo Bay detainees were arrested in countries where the US didn't have military combat operations, and brought to Afghanistan for bounty. Adel Noori is perhaps the most famous case.
Do you really assume they have been waiting there for the last 6 years, 24/7? He's really not that much a priority, UK police is way too busy censoring social media .
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Now, he is in prison (Score:4, Insightful)
He can walk out the front door anytime he wishes...
(sarc)Trading the Gilded cage in the embassy for a British jail cell? Yea, he's "free" to choose. (/sarc)
He is literally hiding from the law.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
If you're still that ignorant of the situation at this point in time, there's literally no hope for you.
(sarc)Trading the Gilded cage in the embassy for a British jail cell? Yea, he's "free" to choose. (/sarc)
That is what happens to people who jump bail.
That is what happens to people who jump bail.
The "concept" of bail does not exist in Europe.
Bail [Re:Now, he is in prison] (Score:2)
That is what happens to people who jump bail.
The "concept" of bail does not exist in Europe.
It does exist in Britain, which is all that's relevant here.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bail#History
If he has no means to communicate with the outside world or to travel freely...that's the definition of incarceration. Finally.
At least if he is incarcerated he will finally have one hour outdoors every day. Every cloud has a silver lining.
At least if he is incarcerated he will finally have one hour outdoors every day.
He has as much outdoor time as he wants right now, as long as it's on the embassy grounds. I.e. the balcony he's used several times, the rooftop and the small trench between the street fence and the building.
And nobody forces him to stay either.
Not very welcome (Score:5, Interesting)
The current Ecuadorian government inherited Assange, and it's no secret that they don't agree with his staying at the embassy. It's not the first time they have cut his access, and overall, making it undesirable for him to stay and get him to leave on his own there is likely the overall strategy, avoiding any backlash from actually tossing him out.
Re: (Score:3)
He won't quit agitating. He is attacking people using his access and you can't blame Ecuador for getting tired of it.
The problem with this narrative is that Ecuador just granted Assange citizenship. Not the kind of thing you'd do if you're just trying to evict someone.
Re: (Score:2)
I am a citizen of the US. That doesn't mean I can just show up at any random US embassy with my pillow and insist I can sleep there.
Non sequitur. If Ecuador just wanted to show Assange the door, they wouldn't have just granted him citizenship.
Distributed internet access (Score:2)
It's nice to know the US government is getting value for the billions of taxpayers' money it has spent on "correcting perceptions" on the Internet.
"US plans to 'fight the net' revealed"
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/wor... [bbc.co.uk]
Kind of like if you went to your friends house and started watching very loud porn on your laptop via his wifi in front of his kids and refusing to stop. If he can't or won't make you leave, he sure as hell can kick you off the wifi to stop you.,
Sometimes a paranoid kook is a paranoid kook. (Score:4)
Assange is a Paranoid kook.
Why would any government try to protect a guy who is against government. It is only matter of time, where he is going to bite you back, because he has no respect for anyone. And will do anything to express his narrative.
Re: (Score:3)
For one thing, it's in weak countries' interest to have as much strife as much as possible between superpowers (US, Russia, China) as possible. If the big thugs are arguing amongst each other directly, they're less concerned about proxy wars and imperialism in places like Latin America. Keep 'em occupied and worried.
Plus, it feels good to punch up as the little guy.
For one thing, it's in weak countries' interest to have as much strife as much as possible between superpowers (US, Russia, China) as possible. If the big thugs are arguing amongst each other directly, they're less concerned about proxy wars and imperialism in places like Latin America. Keep 'em occupied and worried.
I tend to disagree. Strife between major powers often results in proxy wars simply because teh big powers have too much to lose so they support other countries and let them fight it out. They like the idea of a little power poking the eye of their enemy, it's less risky then an all out confrontation.
Plus, it feels good to punch up as the little guy.
Until, of course, the big guy punches back.
Re: (Score:2)
The millions and millions of people who have died in your proxy wars or murdered by CIA death squads during the cold war are fascinated by your ideas and would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
Grow some balls (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Statute of limitations doesn't run out in Sweden until 2020. Assange steps out of embassy, the UK police would be happy to hand him over to Sweden, where he can be interrogated for weeks without a lawyer for Wikileaks activity, because he hasn't been officially charged in the US (as Assange haters keep reminding everyone). Then deported to said US. They've done it before:
https:// [theguardian.com]
Huh? Public relations is actually important?? (Score:2)
... he is not permitted to send any messages that could interfere with the South American nation's relations with other countries.
...
Frankly, if this is really what he agreed to upon entry... than it was a surprisingly ignorant stipulation. Anyone who even has a passing familiarity with his work (which could be established with a simple google search and two minutes of research) would readily comprehend that the only way that they could possibly have prevented him from interfering with their relations with other countries would have been to not let him in the front door in the first place. It's as though they had no understanding of wha
Assange could easily go free (Score:3)
There's a simple plan where Assange could easily move outside the embassy.
1) Create a fake Twitter account and post a really mean tweet [businessinsider.com] followed by an announcement you'll be holding a parade just outside London - this will draw the entire London police force and most of the military to strike down the tweeter before he can tweet again, enabling Assange to walk out of the embassy unchallenged.
2) Embed himself in management for an under-age rape gang [independent.co.uk], as they are immune from policing in the UK and presumably he could make a good living there.
Of course, once free if I were him I'd stay away from park benches and BMW's [go.com] given how much he has entered pretty much every government.
He is a guest in someone else's place. He was told what the rules were for a guest and failed to abide. If you were a guest in my home and I said you couldn't use my wifi to download porn, am I curtailing your free speech? The difference is you can leave as you the local authorities are not waiting for you outside to arrest you.
The article is light on details on the specifics but he was warned previously not to do it and he apparently violated it.
Violation of Assange's human rights (Score:2)
But, but, Internet access — fast Internet access — is a human right [cnn.com] in better countries [slashdot.org]...
Why has Julian lost his — with nary a protest?