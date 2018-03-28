Cities Worldwide Spent Over $3 Billion Last Year To Peep On You (cnet.com) 54
The world market for security equipment in city surveillance surged past $3 billion last year and won't be slowing down anytime soon, a research report by IHS Markit said Wednesday. From a report: State capitals and major cities have been spurring rapid development of city surveillance market in recent years, mostly to help police forces maintain public safety and reduce crime, the researcher said. Demand has surged for video content analysis, like facial recognition, as well as for things like body-worn cameras and services for police officers. IHS Markit estimated the city surveillance market will grow at average annual rate of 14.6 percent from 2016 to 2021. China is the biggest market for security equipment in city surveillance, taking up a two-thirds share, and it will also be the first country to widely use facial recognition in city surveillance projects, according to the researcher. More than 10,000 smart cameras are expected to roll out in Shenzhen city this year.
It may be easier to try to stop the people who are actively trying to hurt them?
Cities paying for it? No. YOU are paying for it. (Score:2, Insightful)
The nature of government is such that you are being forced to pay for your own breach of privacy.
Is something like that, a wearable that blinds the cameras but not the human eye available or a viable option these days?
Is there a way to build an analagous "faraday cage" optically around you so that cameras can't really capture your image very well?
Translaton (Score:2)
I'm going to put an end to recessions in the US forever, along with homelessness and hunger; I'm also absolutely on board with getting rid of FISA 702 and other such things (Elizabeth Warren is your best friend, by the way).
I need some guidance on where all the messes are. I can solve practically any problem, but I need to be appraised of the problem so I can ferret out the appropriate facts. Criminal justice reform is enormous for me; state surveillance is kind of a quiet topic that the state likes to
I'll just close my curtains (Score:3)
Peep is probably not the word they intend, they mean monitor/spy/track/control.
It's even more intrusive when you consider that most people have an always on, personal tracking GPS/locater in their pockets and purses all the time.
How about
... "creep?"
As in a creeping stalker.
Cockroaches (Score:4, Insightful)
making that less bad (Score:2)
I am ok with video surveillance only with these protections:
- Non-exclusive access. If the police or any government agency can see the video feed, then the feed must be made public and everyone gets to stream it.
- Cameras only in public spaces
Terrible idea -- if it's public, anyone can archive it, bypassing data-protection regulations. Also, why should a husband be able to watch the street outside his wife's suspected lover's house 24/7? How about an employer watching the street outside your house to see if you were out partying late last night? People should have a safety valve -- the ability to do certain things and even tell lies without getting caught. We don't need a panopticon where our families, friends, employers, etc can keep us und
This is no different.
You can't tout the argument that one should have no expectation of privacy in a public space (which is the only justification I ever hear for these cameras) while simultaneously shouting "MUH PRIVACIES!" The world doesn't work like that, it's one or the other and you have to choose.
Welp (Score:2)
Now I know what I'm worth....
catching taggers? (Score:2)
Call me a cynic (Score:2)
The cameras are mainly pointed at the neighborhoods around gated communities and the property of prominent business owners in the best parts of a commercial district. These cameras are not pointed at industrial areas or poor residential areas where you're likely to find people tagging bridges.