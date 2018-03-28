Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Cities Worldwide Spent Over $3 Billion Last Year To Peep On You

Posted by msmash
The world market for security equipment in city surveillance surged past $3 billion last year and won't be slowing down anytime soon, a research report by IHS Markit said Wednesday. From a report: State capitals and major cities have been spurring rapid development of city surveillance market in recent years, mostly to help police forces maintain public safety and reduce crime, the researcher said. Demand has surged for video content analysis, like facial recognition, as well as for things like body-worn cameras and services for police officers. IHS Markit estimated the city surveillance market will grow at average annual rate of 14.6 percent from 2016 to 2021. China is the biggest market for security equipment in city surveillance, taking up a two-thirds share, and it will also be the first country to widely use facial recognition in city surveillance projects, according to the researcher. More than 10,000 smart cameras are expected to roll out in Shenzhen city this year.

  • Cities paying for it? No. YOU are paying for it. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The nature of government is such that you are being forced to pay for your own breach of privacy.

  • Translation: the world needs a good, hard recession to slow things down, maybe bankrupt a few governments. The only thing that made the US think about reducing prison sentences, drug legalization, etc, is that states could no longer afford it during the Great Recession.

    • I'm going to put an end to recessions in the US forever, along with homelessness and hunger; I'm also absolutely on board with getting rid of FISA 702 and other such things (Elizabeth Warren is your best friend, by the way).

      I need some guidance on where all the messes are. I can solve practically any problem, but I need to be appraised of the problem so I can ferret out the appropriate facts. Criminal justice reform is enormous for me; state surveillance is kind of a quiet topic that the state likes to

  • I'll just close my curtains (Score:3)

    by bobstreo ( 1320787 ) on Wednesday March 28, 2018 @01:08PM (#56341847)

    Peep is probably not the word they intend, they mean monitor/spy/track/control.

    It's even more intrusive when you consider that most people have an always on, personal tracking GPS/locater in their pockets and purses all the time.

  • Cockroaches (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Wednesday March 28, 2018 @01:09PM (#56341857) Journal
    Governments like the communists in China don't seem to understand: The more cameras they install, the more actual criminals will improve at hiding, and the more the average citizen, minding their own business, is made miserable. Even if they implanted GPS, cameras, and microphones on everyone, cradle-to-grave, criminals will find ways to circumvent it all and do what they want to do anyway. Meanwhile, again, the average citizen has more and more of their basic human rights taken away, more and more of their privacy destroyed (until there is none), and the more and more miserable their existence becomes. When will they stop? When people start committing suicide en masse, because the Afterlife has to be better than the Hell they're living in? I feel sorry for the average Chinese citizen. Before too long, farm animals will be treated better than they are.

  • I am ok with video surveillance only with these protections:

    - Non-exclusive access. If the police or any government agency can see the video feed, then the feed must be made public and everyone gets to stream it.
    - Cameras only in public spaces

             

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 )

      Terrible idea -- if it's public, anyone can archive it, bypassing data-protection regulations. Also, why should a husband be able to watch the street outside his wife's suspected lover's house 24/7? How about an employer watching the street outside your house to see if you were out partying late last night? People should have a safety valve -- the ability to do certain things and even tell lies without getting caught. We don't need a panopticon where our families, friends, employers, etc can keep us und

      • Are there limits on the retention of photos and video I shoot in a public space?

        This is no different.

        You can't tout the argument that one should have no expectation of privacy in a public space (which is the only justification I ever hear for these cameras) while simultaneously shouting "MUH PRIVACIES!" The world doesn't work like that, it's one or the other and you have to choose.
        • Effectively, there are limits to you creating the content in the first place. If you dropped a camera in a public place and left it unattended, it would probably get stolen or confiscated fairly quickly. Whereas, a government, with unlimited ability to record in a public place, should be subject to stricter data protection laws.
          • Funny, the camera I have aimed down my street, which is in a public place, hasn't been stolen yet.
            • You're limited to placing them on your property or property you rent, you can't go around dropping cameras everywhere. A government can.
              • I can also shoot from anywhere I'm allowed to access. It's really no different.
                • Yes, you can film there, but it's unlikely you'd be allowed to put a camera there that records 24/7. Thus your ability to film is limited by your physical presence there.

  • Now I know what I'm worth....

  • I see graffiti on bridges, signs, etc. but has any of this surveillance stuff get any of this as it occurs? Any arrests from video footage? Just wondering.

    • The cameras are mainly pointed at the neighborhoods around gated communities and the property of prominent business owners in the best parts of a commercial district. These cameras are not pointed at industrial areas or poor residential areas where you're likely to find people tagging bridges.

