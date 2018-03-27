FBI Had No Way To Access Locked iPhone After Terror Attack, Watchdog Finds (zdnet.com) 18
The FBI did not have the technical capability to access an iPhone used by one of the terrorists behind the San Bernardino shooting, a Justice Department watchdog has found. ZDNet: A report by the department's Office of Inspector General sheds new light on the FBI's efforts to gain access to the terrorist's phone. It lands almost exactly a year after the FBI dropped a legal case against Apple, which had refused a demand by the government to build a backdoor that would've bypassed the encryption on the shooter's iPhone. Apple said at the time that if it was forced to backdoor one of its products, it would "set a dangerous precedent." Syed Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, killed 14 people in the southern Californian town in December 2015. The 11-page report said that the FBI "had no such capability" to access the contents of Farook's encrypted iPhone, amid concerns that there were conflicting claims about whether the FBI may have had techniques to access the device by the time it had filed a suit against Apple. Those claims were mentioned in affidavits in the court case, as well as in testimony by former FBI director James Comey.
Reporting on this topic is counter productive. (Score:1)
Continuing to discuss this topic just plays into the hands of people who want to take your rights away. By keeping the discussion going for years they start to normalize the idea that there is something to discuss - i.e. that both sides have merit. They don't. It is just a case of one side having no point but refusing to die. But by keeping the articles flowing the public starts to get the subtle "both sides must have a point" message.
Have to slap down the idiots (Score:4, Insightful)
Continuing to discuss this topic just plays into the hands of people who want to take your rights away.
If you don't discuss the topic then the people who want to remove your rights will succeed in doing so. Heck we're still having to argue against idiots who think racism is good, vaccines are bad, homeopathy is effective, climate change isn't real, the moon landings were a hoax, evolution is a "theory", etc. If you don't engage the idiots and slap them down then the idiots will win by default.
Unfortunately we have a lot of news media that continue to present every story as if there are two equally valid sides to every argument. THAT needs to change. But the need to fight ignorance will never end.
Recurrent headline... (Score:1)
I guess FBI and the newspapers will keep repeating this story until they get their backdoor.
Itâ(TM)s quite interesting however that it seems no other nation has huge problems to retrieve forensic data from iPhones...
Privacy vs lazy cops (Score:3)
The FBI did not have the technical capability to access an iPhone used by one of the terrorists behind the San Bernardino shooting
So what? For most of the FBI's existence they didn't have access to any iPhones at all and yet somehow they still managed to be an effective police force. It is highly unlikely that any critical evidence was on the phone that could not be gathered by any other means or that the inability to unlock the phone would result in an acquittal. It's no different than if the phone was damaged or lost. The FBI can suck it up and do some old fashioned investigating. They have access to metadata, witnesses, video, testimony, and much more. If that isn't enough it's unlikely that the iPhones will make or break the case.
agree with Apple but what if they do it for china (Score:2)
agree with Apple but what if they do it for china but not for the usa then how will you feel?
good (Score:1)
The day will come and is already here when it won't matter if you are law abiding or not.
And yet... (Score:2)
