Transportation Government Technology

Uber Ordered To Take Its Self-Driving Cars Off Arizona Roads (nytimes.com) 24

Posted by BeauHD
After failing to meet an expectation that it would prioritize public safety as it tested its self-driving technology, Uber has been ordered to take its self-driving cars off Arizona roads (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source). "The incident that took place on March 18 is an unquestionable failure to comply with this expectation," Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona wrote in a letter sent to Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's chief executive. "Arizona must take action now." The New York Times reports: Uber had already suspended all testing of its cars in Arizona, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Toronto. "We proactively suspended self-driving operations in all cities immediately following the tragic incident last week. We continue to help investigators in any way we can, and we'll keep a dialogue open with the governor's office to address any concerns they have," said Matt Kallman, an Uber spokesman. The rebuke from the governor is a reversal from what has been an open-arms policy by the state, heralding its lack of regulation as an asset to lure autonomous vehicle testing -- and tech jobs. Waymo, the self-driving car company spun out from Google, and General Motors-owned Cruise are also testing cars in the state. Mr. Ducey said he was troubled by a video released from the Tempe Police Department that seemed to show that neither the Uber safety driver nor the autonomous vehicle detected the presence of a pedestrian in the road in the moments before the crash.

  • Why? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    If there was someone at the controls, and he failed to correctly 'supervise' the self-driving - which presumably he was there for, and trained to do, why is is this not simply a case of dangerous driving/driving without due care and attention? The purpose of this exercise is presumably to test and improve the software/sensors - we all know they are not good enough 'yet', so surely it's down to human failure, as any ordinary accident involving a motor vehicle.

    • I didn't see any system to keep the driver's eyes on the road and hands and feet on the controls, you can't rely on the human to remain vigilant. You have to force him to be vigilant. Just like in trains.

  • According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, at least as of 2016 [azdot.gov], there were 952 fatalities in car accidents in Arizona, or approximately 2.61 deaths per day.

    Surely Governor Ducey is not going to be a hypocrite, particularly when lives are at stake: "Arizona must take action now!"

