Confirmation of a US Government Probe Pushes Facebook's Market Loss To $90 Billion (qz.com) 28
The US Federal Trade Commission has confirmed that it is investigating Facebook over its privacy practices, following recent revelations that data firm Cambridge Analytica harvested and exploited tens of millions of users' data without their permission. From a report: Facebook's stock renewed its downward slide, bringing the company's total loss of market value to around $90 billion since the scandal broke 10 days ago. "The FTC takes very seriously recent press reports raising substantial concerns about the privacy practices of Facebook. Today, the FTC is confirming that it has an open non-public investigation into these practices," said Tom Pahl, acting director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement.
Facebook's made-up "market value" went down. *POTENTIAL* money was lost. No actual money was lost. RIAA math at work again.
Have FB suddenly changed business model? If not, why the sudden concern?
This is news now because Facebook may have violated their published privacy policy after telling the FTC and the regulators in the EU they wouldn't.
At the very least it appears they did no audit or enforcement of restrictions they placed on users of their API.
I hope Facebook had some good hold harmless terms in their agreements with the API users and use them to pass some of any costs along to those developers who abused their authorized access.
Facebook is slinging so much data there is no way they have anything under control. There are probably tens of thousands of people who have access to it--the full set.
...and hundreds of thousands who have retained data sets that were supposed to be destroyed. A true First-World disaster.
No, but it seems that the Cambridge Analytica mess spilled over and raised more than a dozen eyebrows, and privacy concerns in the UK and here, as well. The authorities have gone into the CA office buildings before any data could be hosed.
The Reg https://theregister.co.uk/ has described how details and metadata collected would even show how much information, when someone who put FB messenger on an android phone would unwittingly list your phone and text, without you explicitly giving FB this opt-in, simply
It's Back Up (Score:3)
There were tons of reports of it tanking again today early this morning. Yet minutes after those reports hit, the stock rallied.
It's basically flat for the day. Google and Twitter are up significantly.
I'd like for nothing more than all 3 to tank and die, but it's not happening unless Congress makes it happen. And Congress regulating them will simple establish them further, as competition will be much harder.
Rallied perhaps, by the Zuckmeister himself, as damage control, pending similar investigations in Europe, where privacy is taken very, very seriously, especially when it is not to be monetized.
Full page ads with Mark Z's apologies in the US papers, as well as overseas.
And a poll with the missing caption, as the "cherry on top"
You can't apologize out of this. Council should have an effective gag order in place.
Way too many plebs use the "service." If every intelligent person left FB (went dark) right now it would trundle on as if nothing happened.
Any combination of those things are widely lacking in the world of the average Internet user.
I used to think it would be a good thing if everyone used the Internet. I've never missed 1996 as much as I do now, and not just for my hairline.
I wonder if they are going to get a real CEO now? The board in most companies would definitely end their CEO for this.
And Congress regulating them will simple establish them further, as competition will be much harder.
You say this as though regulatory lock-in is the only possible result of regulation. Use your imagination a little, instead of just assuming. If congress were to simply implement some limitations on the collection and storage of data it would devastate their business model (except for Twitter, who doesn't seem to have any mechanism for making money) while giving them no advantages over other startups that they don't already have. No lock-in.
If congress were to slap them on the wrist and say that they cou
How many businesses could lose $100 billion dollars and still be operating?
Obviously the valuation of this sort of thing is greatly overblown and has nothing to do with real world work or returns.
Why should I ever feel sorry for this company.
It is too bad they won't go after Equifax to the same degree they are going after Facebook.
What surprises me