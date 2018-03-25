'How I Went Dark In Australia's Surveillance State For 2 Years' (cnet.com) 37
schwit1 shares a report from CNET, written by Claire Reilly: In 2015, during the transition from paper to Opal [contactless public transit cards], Australia passed sweeping new data retention laws. These laws required all Australian internet service providers and telecommunications carriers to retain customers' phone and internet metadata for two years -- details like the phone number a person calls, the timestamps on text messages or the cell tower a phone pings when it makes a call. Suddenly, Australians were fighting for the right to stay anonymous in a digital world. On one side of the fence: safety-conscious civilians. They argued that this metadata was a powerful tool and that the ability to track a person's movements through phone pings or call times was vital for law enforcement. On the other side of the fence: digital civil libertarians. They argued that the data retention scheme was invasive and that this metadata could be used to build up an incredibly detailed picture of someone's life. And sitting in a barn two paddocks away from that fence: me, switching out burner phones and researching VPNs. When it emerged that police had the power to search Opal card data, track people's movements and match this to individual users, it was the last straw. August 2016 rolled around, paperless tickets were phased out and I hatched my plan. The Black Opal. The concept of the Black Opal is simple. Buy your transport card. Pay cash. Top up with cash (preferably in a new location each time). Never register it. Never link it to your credit or debit card. Live off the grid. Stay away from The Man.
[Reilly discusses the problems she faced:] All the top-up machines at train stations, light rail stops and ferry terminals were card-only affairs. One tap on that baby and you were back in the system. So, if I was busing downtown for a work meeting, I'd have to factor in extra time to get to an ATM, get cash out and then find somewhere to top up my card. Running for the train with friends, I was the one who had to divert three blocks, change jackets, burn off my fingerprints and find a nondescript corner store to top up. Here's what I learned. No one likes the paranoid one. [...] I finally came undone last week. Racing for a flight, I forgot about my Black Opal. I'd had an unusually busy week on public transport, and my balance was low. On the train to the airport terminal, it hit me. Did I have enough money on my card to pay the AU$17.76 tap-off fee that they use to gouge tourists at the airport? As I rode up the escalators and the exit turnstiles came into view, my heart sank. No ATM. No cash in my wallet. Just a row of bright green Opal readers and a top-up machine. Card only. With one trip, my years of off-grid living were undone. I slumped against the top-up machine and swiped my debit card. I was just 9 cents short, but it cost me so much more than that. My Black Opal was dead.
[Reilly discusses the problems she faced:] All the top-up machines at train stations, light rail stops and ferry terminals were card-only affairs. One tap on that baby and you were back in the system. So, if I was busing downtown for a work meeting, I'd have to factor in extra time to get to an ATM, get cash out and then find somewhere to top up my card. Running for the train with friends, I was the one who had to divert three blocks, change jackets, burn off my fingerprints and find a nondescript corner store to top up. Here's what I learned. No one likes the paranoid one. [...] I finally came undone last week. Racing for a flight, I forgot about my Black Opal. I'd had an unusually busy week on public transport, and my balance was low. On the train to the airport terminal, it hit me. Did I have enough money on my card to pay the AU$17.76 tap-off fee that they use to gouge tourists at the airport? As I rode up the escalators and the exit turnstiles came into view, my heart sank. No ATM. No cash in my wallet. Just a row of bright green Opal readers and a top-up machine. Card only. With one trip, my years of off-grid living were undone. I slumped against the top-up machine and swiped my debit card. I was just 9 cents short, but it cost me so much more than that. My Black Opal was dead.
Jesus H. (Score:2)
Link to article (Score:3)
Interesting (Score:1)
Now what?
Re: Interesting (Score:1)
Is slashdot becoming such a bore that stories about clandestine public transportation fares is all we have to read about?
Is there a mechanism for lost cards? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, no. In Australia (even if you have registered your card, bought a monthly card that only needs to tap on for statistics purposes, and have a clear pattern of travelling from Stop A to Stop B and vice versa every day) what happens if you forget to tap on at the start, or lose your card on the journey, is they fine you $200-238.
To stress that, this is even when you've already paid but just forgot to tap on.
Arseholes.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm confused: if you don't tap on at the start, the fare gates don't open, right? How do you board the train without tapping on or jumping the gates?
Also, $200 might be worth if to keep the anonymity of your "cash" card.
Re: (Score:2)
In Korea it is the opposite way. The gates going inside are open, when you tab and its ok, they stay open, if you don't tab, you can simply pass. If you tab and your card is not ok, the gates close.
That is to speed up people passing into the train stations, I guess.
Re: (Score:2)
Many of the suburban stations don't have gates, they just have a post that can register your tap on. All the CBD stations have gates though, and often 4-5 people with nothing else to do than hand out $200 fines to absent-minded commuters.
One seriously stupid woman (Score:1)
Instead just enough money on your card for one trip you should have put $40 or $50 at a time on it. Then you wouldn't be constantly running around trying to add more. Moron.
Re: (Score:2)
always have a backup plan (Score:3)
This is exactly why you have TWO cards. One that you use only occasionally that is traceable and used only for emergencies, and one that you use mostly, which you top up with loads of cash (and cash only), and keep frelling topped up. If you're really paranoid, you cycle the cash-only one every month or two for a new one, and don't frelling worry about the last dollar-and-a-half when you ditch it.
Basic engineering: make allowances for cockups.
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, that doesn't help if they tapped on with the wrong (low balance) card. The system is designed to allow you entry regardless, then deny you exit and hoover up that lovely penalty cash. Ka-ching, ka-ching!
Re: (Score:2)
The DC metro will allow you out (if you beg the human attendant), but the card will have a negative balance after. Since the system only allows entry with at least the minimum fare, the highest amount of negative the card can go is $max fare-$minimum fare, a number which totals $4. A new card costs $5, which means there is always incentive to restore your card to a positive value rather than chuck it and get a new one.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But then how are you going to pay $85-100k+ for your ticket inspectors, who also get 7 weeks off a year and free public transport?
http://yarratrams.com.au/about... [yarratrams.com.au]
Why hold a single "black opal" card for so long? (Score:3)
Why did she hold onto one single card for so long and keep topping it up?
You'd think somebody who was truly paranoid would have multiple cards, and routinely discard older cards and acquire new cards through unorthodox means. For example, if you hang out at the airport outside the "tap off" exit from the train, you can find a lot of tourists who are flying out and just want to discard their old transit card. Or put just enough to "tap on" (there's usually a minimum balance to enter the train station) on your old cards, and then find homeless people who have a near-zero-value card and trade with them-- they get into the station, you get a new anonymous card with some random travel history on it.
Re: (Score:2)
Why did she hold onto one single card for so long and keep topping it up?
Because she's an idiot, who thinks she's James Bond, who wanted to write a seemingly clever story.
To digress a bit... It's like this chick, Hephzibah Anderson, and her book Chastened [amazon.com] about her voluntary year of chastity. Turns out she just stopped having penetration - gave up the “last base” (her words). Still went on dates, still kissed, still fondled, but she drew the line at that – kiss, kiss, no bang, bang. How she must have suffered. So she writes a book about it and gets fam
Re: (Score:2)
Being truly paranoid, is a rare skill in our times.
Tap-off loophole (Score:1)
How to get noticed 101 (Score:2)
Buy your transport card. Pay cash. Top up with cash (preferably in a new location each time). Never register it. Never link it to your credit or debit card. Live off the grid. Stay away from The Man.
Ya, because acting like that isn't suspicious. "The Man" knows someone is paying for that unregistered, un-linked card w/cash, at different locations. They know the card number, they know where and when it was reloaded and used. They have CCTV cameras. They have a picture of you from somewhere you used it and, if you have any official ID -- driver license, passport, etc... -- they can match them up. They know who you are, what you're doing and where you're doing it. They have devices to identify the mobil
Why are Australians so concerned about privacy? (Score:2)
This is a serious question. Whenever a US data privacy debate pops up online, Australians seem to weigh in with Europeans in calling privacy a paranoid American concern. When the government told them to turn in their guns, they did so in concern for the greater good. Why not agree to have their movements tracked and their telephony metadata archived? It's for the greater good too, isn't it?
In Europe this is the law (Score:2)
This has been the law in Europe for some time now. The data retention time can be up to 2 years, the laws are different between countries.
opal cards are free. (Score:1)
opal cards are free, so you should be discarding them, and getting a new one, every trip.
if you're reusing a card, it would be trivial to cross reference your travel times with social media access, phone records, and identify you.
wrt airport, you should certainly be discarding when you go to the airport. you need ~$4 credit to tap on, when you tap off, this goes to -$13. then discard the card!
this guy isn't thinking.