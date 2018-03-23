Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Businesses Communications Network The Internet United States Your Rights Online

New York Councilman Proposes Bill That Would Grant NYC Workers 'Right To Disconnect' (vice.com) 15

Posted by BeauHD from the hands-free dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: New York City councilman Rafael Espinal released a "Right to Disconnect" bill on Thursday, advocating for the rights of employees to stop answering work-related emails and other digital messages, like texts, after official work hours. "Our work lives have spilled into our personal lives because of technology," he told me. "It's time we unblur and strike a clear line." Brooklyn-based Espinal said he got the idea from France, where a bill passed early last year by the Ministry of Labor requires companies of over 50 employees to define out-of-office email rules. He wanted to create a similar guideline so that workers would not be penalized for disconnecting after work hours. But that's France -- known for joie de vivre -- and this is New York, known for not sleeping.

Answering work emails after work hours, or during weekends, or on vacation, has become par for the course here, and across the US. Statistics rarely account for the extra hours spent managing post-office work -- by most official counts, Americans work the same number of hours -- around 39 to 47 per week -- just as we did in the 1950s. But those of us living it know this isn't true: technology has completely changed the way we work, and burnout is rampant among American workers. If Espinal were able to implement the bill, it would face similar challenges to its European counterparts. Critics say the legislation in France has no teeth, and companies are still allowed to define their own guidelines, leaving room for exploitation. And the New York version of the "Right to Disconnect" bill includes exemptions for jobs that require 24-hour on-call periods.

New York Councilman Proposes Bill That Would Grant NYC Workers 'Right To Disconnect' More | Reply

New York Councilman Proposes Bill That Would Grant NYC Workers 'Right To Disconnect'

Comments Filter:
  • “Wimps don’t want to answer emails at 1:00 A.M. on Saturday night they can always quit.” I imagine that will be the general gist of the commentary to follow. I think that there should be some labor rules as employees generally don’t have much bargaining power anymore. It will be interesting to see how they plan to enforce this.
    • My company does have official policies in place that employees are not to respond to e-mail or phone calls outside of working hours, although they are rarely observed. I think they were put in place because there were some lawsuits against other companies that they heard about that scared them. My own personal policy is to not check e-mail outside of office hours, but I will answer a phone call (it doesn't happen all that often).
  • Any job that involved email, off as soon as I walked out the door. My time is my time. Some have complained that I didn't reply at 10pm at night, I don't get on-call pay so I don't answer.

  • I can't help but wonder if New York City councilman Rafael Espinal's staff will be allowed to opt-out of after-hours emails without consequences?

    I suspect not, just as OSHA regulations don't apply to congressional staffers.

  • across the US. Statistics rarely account for the extra hours spent managing post-office work

    Well, why would they? For most people, the extra hours spent managing the post-office is not all that significant.

Slashdot Top Deals

Show me a man who is a good loser and I'll show you a man who is playing golf with his boss.

Close