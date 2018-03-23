Facebook Gets Hit With Four Lawsuits Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal (sfgate.com) 16
Facebook has had a terrible week. Since it was revealed that political data firm Cambridge Analytica obtained information about 50 million Facebook users, the social media company has been in damage control mode, apologizing for its mistakes and conducting forensic audits to determine exactly what happened. SFGate reports today that Facebook "has been hit with four lawsuits in federal court in San Francisco and San Jose thus far this week." From the report: One lawsuit was filed by a Facebook user who claims the Menlo Park company acted with "absolute disregard" for her personal information after allegedly representing that it wouldn't disclose the data without permission or notice. That lawsuit, filed by Lauren Price of Maryland in San Jose on Tuesday, seeks to be a class action on behalf of up to 50 million people whose data was allegedly collected from Facebook by London-based Cambridge Analytica. The lawsuit says that during the 2016 election, Price was "frequently targeted with political ads while using Facebook." It seeks financial restitution for claims of unfair business practices and negligence. Both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica are named as defendants. Cambridge Analytica also announced today that the company will undergo an independent third-party audit to determine whether it still holds any data covertly obtained from Facebook users. "We take the disturbing recent allegations of unethical practices in our non-U.S. political business very seriously," CEO Alexander Tayler writes. "The Board has launched a full and independent investigation into SCL Elections' past practices, and its findings will be shared publicly."
UPDATE: Eighteen enforcement officers have entered the Cambridge Analytica headquarters in London's West End to search the premises after the data watchdog was granted a warrant to examine its records, reports The Guardian.
UPDATE: Eighteen enforcement officers have entered the Cambridge Analytica headquarters in London's West End to search the premises after the data watchdog was granted a warrant to examine its records, reports The Guardian.
hypocrites (Score:2, Flamebait)
It was fine when Obama was mining facebook, but now worthy of being drawn and quartered.
If it wasn't for double standards, the left would have no standards at all.
Cambridge Analytica in damage control... (Score:4, Insightful)
they've now had days to destroy/remove data from the premises. Reportedly, employees have been seen carrying boxes out of their London Headquarters after a judge was reluctant to issue a warrant immediately. Anything gathered from that location at least will likely be worthless. Smacks of a major cover-up/ass covering.
Time for Wikileaks to get their feed on.
Re: (Score:1)
Ahhh, got it (Score:2)
/ never had a FB account
Re: (Score:3)
The sheeple have finally figured out FB's business model,
The news has all been, "Facebook has made a horrible mistake," not "this is normal for Facebook." So you know, gosh darn it, they better not do it again back to browsing memes.
How bad was Facebook's week? (Score:2)
Its market valuation dropped 75 billion dollars.
Why the fuss? (Score:5, Funny)
What's the big deal? Cambridge didn't do anything that the Obama campaigns (and most likely the Hillary campaign) did. And it's all a giant excuse factory for the fact that Hillary was a HORRIBLE candidate, and that Donald Trump (who was only slightly less horrible, but much less obviously so) won the election that she thought was in the bag.
Cambridge, Facebook, Russians, "Deplorables".... the chain of excuses is interminable. Next week, it'll be some OTHER excuse. Because it was HER TURN!!!!!
Shakespeare said it best. (Score:2)
"What's past is prologue."
Now the fun begins.
Sometimes you hate lawyers, sometimes you like them.
It is time for Stormy weather (Score:2)
Guccifer 2.0, Cambridge Anal. and Species Jumping...
It's all coming together quite nicely. Trump lawyers heading for the exits is a good sign. Top law firms telling him, "Nah, we're good. Best of luck, Mr President". Hires a warmonger to be his new National Security Advisor. I'm old enough to remember when people said Trump hated foreign wars.
Trump signs the Democrats' spending bill and headed to Mar-a-Lago for a week. I know what he'll be watching on TV Sunday night. Best believe Melania's got a le