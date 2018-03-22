Online Piracy Is More Popular Than Ever, Research Suggests (torrentfreak.com) 41
An anonymous user writes: A broad and detailed report from piracy tracking outfit MUSO shows that visits to pirate sites went up last year. The company recorded more than 300 billion visits in 2017, which suggests that "piracy is more popular than ever." TV remained the most popular category and most pirates prefer streaming over torrents or direct downloading.
The media industry supports criminals, rapists, and other scrum, but sharing is bad?
These people make them money and that is all they care about.
I am pretty sure most of them would say Hitler is a good guy if they were making money with him.
Also fuck Amazon, Facebook, and most (if not all) of the top 50 tech companies. Agree with you there.
Piracy and purchasing coexist peacefully (Score:2)
I know lots of people who pirate. They also pay for lots of media. They go to concerts and fan events. The popular artists and companies tend to get money one way or another.
Well, duh (Score:2)
The reason the streaming options are popular is because it's entirely possible for nontechnical people to call up their technical friend (and by "technical" I mean "can follow a Youtube tutorial"), hand them a Fire Stick, and add streaming plugins. These people aren't doing anything terribly different than what they do with Netflix or Hulu, just a different icon.
Moreover, the experience involves "having all the things in one place". No going to Netflix for this show (except that one episode where there's a
Moreover, the experience involves "having all the things in one place". No going to Netflix for this show (except that one episode where there's a license discrepancy over a song's usage so it's unavailable), then Hulu for that one, Crackle for the next, then CBS All Access for yet another one, HBO Go for still another...it doesn't matter what show someone wants to see, all the episodes are available, on demand.
I've found this website very useful as a single place to go to see what the different services have: https://www.justwatch.com/us [justwatch.com]
Finally, I've always kinda wondered what's in it for the sites who serve the streaming files. At least torrent sites can say "community" and "advertising/donation revenue", but the sites that serve the streams can claim none of the above, have to pay the bandwidth and server bills, and have a bullseye painted on them from the *AA...so, all of the liability, none of the perks. I don't get it
Where's the money to pay for all the infrastructure required to stream? My guess is that it comes from ad revenue that's provided from state sponsored ads that contain zero-day exploits that most reputable ad services wouldn't show. It makes sense to me that these state sponsors or criminal organizations would be willing to pay higher premiums to serve these ads.
Roku search works for us, it at least easily lets you find where something is. Of course most of the streaming options outside of the three Majors (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon) are unbearably laden with forced ads.
Oh RLY? (Score:2)
I remember my last "piracy fix", it was a cd called BOI (best of Internet). After that, I just went opensource for everything.
What piracy? We have Netflix and a dozen other services without ads served for less than 10 bucks a month? I don't get it. And for software, we have TONS of open source equivalents. In fact - I made a good living of Blender 3D (which where an open source alternative to 3D studio Max and Maya) and made a good living of it doing 3D work for some of the bigger companies for years (I jus
What piracy? We have Netflix and a dozen other services without ads served for less than 10 bucks a month? I don't get it.
The problem is the dozens part. With each of them $5-10 a month.
Not one has almost all the content.
I might do a streaming service, if I can get 90% of the content and not 10.
\t's only logical (Score:3)
Content producers make it so hard (and expensive) for consumers to purchase their wares,
The existence of multiple separate disjointed competing services makes it harder and more expensive to watch things that are freely broadcast in most places.
If you have paid for content, there is no long term plan allowing access when that content provider inevitably fails.
They're still trying to get rid of actual physical media so everything is "in the cloud" When is the last time you "bought a CD/DVD/Blu-Ray?
Netflix has probably done more good than harm in reducing "unauthorized viewing" than any anti-piracy group.. But even their content disappears over time.
Netflix has probably done more good than harm in reducing "unauthorized viewing" than any anti-piracy group.. But even their content disappears over time.
More so than ever. Netflix has less than half the number of shows and movies of what it did a few years ago.
If you can't find it on Netflix, can't find it on Hulu, can't find it on Amazon Prime, and it's not in the stores, the way to piracy is not long.
Especially BBC content is very tempting to pirate for us in the US, because BBC America either doesn't provide the content at all, or it's seriously abridged and censored, and BBC UK refuses to sell to US customers and directs them to BBC America.
In those ca
> If you can't find it on Netflix, can't find it on Hulu,
> can't find it on Amazon Prime, and it's not in the
> stores, the way to piracy is not long.
For that matter, who wants to hunt through Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO Go/Now, CBS AllAccess, that new Disney service, Vudu, Crunchyroll, Dramafever, and so on and so on and so on; every time they want to watch something? For a lot of people, they're either a Netflix person or a Hulu person, and if it's not on their first choice of service, the next st
Now, every single for-pay streaming site generates their own content, and that's a conflict of interest for the consumer side, as those streaming sites will not lease out (certainly not for a reasonable amount) their original content to other streaming sites. So if I want to watch Game of Thrones, I need to subscribe to HBO. If I want to watch Black Mirror, I need to subscribe to Netflix. If I want to watch The Tick, I need to subscribe to Amazon Prime. If I want to watch Castle Rock, I get to subscribe to
Download & DVR (Score:1)
If I download a TV show and pay for cable or satellite AND a DVR, then what exactly am I doing wrong?
What am I "pirating" except to use more of the bandwidth I paid for so I don't have to manually skip commercials? Or to get a version of a TV show that ISNT cut off at the beginning or end by 5 minutes due to schedule skew? Or a version of a TV show without a quarter-screen radar image because somewhere near me is rain?
Where is the moral wrong?
Wow (Score:2)
Not going to justify. But look logistically. (Score:2)
You have Cable TV struggling to bring the average cable bill to $200/month.
But you have cord cutters and people downsizing their TV package as they realize they don't need 200 channels plus 17 variants of ESPN, plus their high-def digital versions.
So networks are all rolling out their own streaming services.
"ONLY" $10-20/month. With one or two shows apiece per network that are actually worthwhile.
So, if you're an avid TV watcher, your bill for Internet + streaming just so HAPPENS to be around $200/month.
Is
Let us BUY the damn shows / movies (Score:2)
Gee, when people can't buy their favorite 60's, 70's, 80's, and 90's TV shows
... what do you think is going to happen? A certain percentage of people will always resort to piracy.
Piracy just shows that there is a _demand._ Let me buy the entire series, say Mash, for $20 instead of price-gouging me $120 / season like ST:TNG used to do.
What I don't understand is how the "long tail" is completely ignored in film / television but the games industry has embraced with sites such as Good Old Games (gog.com) and