Senate Passes Controversial Online Sex Trafficking Bill (thehill.com) 112
The Senate today gave final approval to a bill aimed at cracking down on online sex trafficking, sending the measure to the White House where President Trump is expected to sign it into law. From a report: The legislation, called the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA), but also referred to as SESTA, would cut into the broad protections websites have from legal liability for content posted by their users. Those protections are codified in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act from 1996, a law that many internet companies see as vital to protecting their platforms and that SESTA would amend to create an exception for sex trafficking.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the most outspoken critic of SESTA and one of the authors of the 1996 law, said that making exceptions to Section 230 will lead to small internet companies having to face an onslaught of frivolous lawsuits. EFF expressed its disappointment, saying, "Today is a dark day for the Internet. Congress just passed the Internet censorship bill SESTA/FOSTA. SESTA/FOSTA will silence online speech by forcing Internet platforms to censor their users. As lobbyists and members of Congress applaud themselves for enacting a law ostensibly tackling the problem of trafficking, let's be clear: Congress just made trafficking victims less safe, not more. Sex trafficking experts have tried again and again to explain to Congress how SESTA/FOSTA will put trafficking victims in danger. Sex workers have spoken out too, explaining how online platforms have literally saved their lives. Why didn't Congress consult with the people their bill would most directly affect? [...] When platforms choose to err on the side of censorship, marginalized voices are censored disproportionately. SESTA/FOSTA will make the Internet a less inclusive place, something that hurts all of us. This might just be the beginning. Some of these groups behind SESTA / FOSTA seem to see the bill as a mere stepping stone to banning pornography from the Internet."
Why didn't Congress consult with the people... (Score:3, Insightful)
Why didn't Congress consult with the people their bill would most directly affect?
Is that a rhetorical question? Government acts like passing a law automagically fixes everything, but ultimately most laws answer to the law of unintended consequences. As much as I think human trafficking is horrific, you can always expect the government to take exactly the wrong approach to fixing it.
Re:Why didn't Congress consult with the people... (Score:5, Insightful)
Because the people the bill would most directly affect are prostitutes, and no politician wants to be seen as acknowledging prostitutes have any rights at all. As far as politics goes, there are only two valid images of prostitutes: Sinful harlots who need to be locked up for the good of society, and innocent victims who need to be saved from their pimp... and then locked up if they don't reform.
>Why didn't Congress consult with the people their bill would most directly affect?
Because that wasn't the objective.
Who cares what this bill does, it looks like I'm Doing Something About It to constituents and benefactors. People LOVE asking "so what is X doing about Y". So much it's disturbing.
Bartender! Zero-tols for everyone, on me! I stopped crime or something!
In this specific instance, I also think that the driving forces behind this law actually wanted a censorship law (finally getting that pesky "free speech" problem under control...), but since that would never fly if done openly, they used one of the four horsemen of the infocalypse. Hence they did not consult with the people that actually understand what this law will do, because they are perfectly aware of these consequences and _want_ them.
"Trafficking" (Score:5, Insightful)
and terrorism isn't real?
It is a statistically low occurrance compared to the top hundred causes of death or injury in the United States.
Re:"Trafficking" (Score:4, Insightful)
Trafficking is a very real problem, despite some of the negative legislation that may result in the name of stopping it.
My problem with "trafficking" is that it is an umbrella term that people principally seem to find useful as a way to conflate various issues and advance agendas that they don't want to state outright. Consider that "trafficking" covers such diverse situations as:
The usefulness of ``trafficking'' is that it allows a person who is opposed to one of these forms of trafficking (typically prostitution or illegal immigration) to point to one of the forms that *everyone* can agree is wrong (typically underage children being forced into sex work) and use it as an excuse to crack down on the form of ``trafficking'' that is their real target.
"trafficking" covers such diverse situations as: Teenage girls being coerced into sex work
Yes.
People who make it easier for Chinese women to come to the USA on tourist visas to give birth. The coyotes who guide people central America across the US border The gangs in Libya who either help Africans cross the sea to Europe, or rip them off as they attempt to get to Europe.
None of those are sex trafficking. None of those are included in this bill.
People being brought illegally from abroad as domestic workers (or brought legally but exploited).
Nor is that, unless they are then forced into sex.
and use it as an excuse to crack down on the form of ``trafficking'' that is their real target.
The only target of the bill is sex trafficking. They're doing a really bad job of targeting immigration issues, if that's what you want to claim they are actually after.
Gee, if only someone would define it clearly [unodc.org]...
The key element in human trafficking is that it involves coercion. No, visa facilitators don't necessarily fall into the "human trafficking" bucket, because they aren't forcing the Chinese women to come against their will. The gangs in Libya, if they don't rip off the immigrants but instead serve only as guides and charge only fees that are known up front, are also not human traffickers. The honest coyotes also aren't in the business of human trafficking, thoug
Re:"Trafficking" (Score:5, Insightful)
(1) If the content is outside the US, they can place liability on US ISPs that don't censor it.
(2) Human trafficking is a problem because it involves coercion. But what's wrong with approving the sex trade among consenting adults? What adults do in their own bedrooms, money exchanged or not, should be none of the State's business.
(3) How is prostitution different from many traditional marriages, where the male is expected to give money to the female partner in exchange for marital "services?"
It's cute,
Re: (Score:3)
(1) If the content is outside the US, they can place liability on US ISPs that don't censor it.
If you actually read the bill [congress.gov] your outrage will likely lessen quite a bit. The bill has nothing to do with ISPs. It repeatedly talks about websites, and it also talks about deliberate intent to facilitate sex trafficking.
But what's wrong with approving the sex trade among consenting adults?
You're debating a different legal issue.
(3) How is prostitution different from many traditional marriages,
Sorry, now you're well out in left field.
It's cute, fun, and traditional when people spend a lot of money on a wedding and the state stamps its approval, but when it's done by the poor without the state's sanction, it's automatically a terrible thing.
Equating sex trafficking with marriage is about as silly as you can get.
The question is, can intentionally setting up an unmoderated forum be seen as deliberately facilitating crimes that may be discussed there? Is there an obligation to attempt to moderate content?
The question is, can intentionally setting up an unmoderated forum be seen as deliberately facilitating crimes that may be discussed there?
Read the bill. I would say "no". "intent to promote or facilitate the prostitution of another person".
Equating sex trafficking with marriage is about as silly as you can get.
In the case of some arranged marriages, not so much.
Trafficking...
..is the new "terrorism" which replaced "think of the children"
Neither of those have been replaced. Both are in full swing.
Banning pornography from the Internet?! (Score:2)
What next, banning cat pictures?
Our feline overlords won't stand for it. They've reached the conclusion that they can't prevent Furries from mocking them in porn, and so demanded that human pornography be outlawed.
Yes, technically, the lizard people are in charge, but they aren't going to risk a vote of no confidence destroying their fragile governing coalition. They need the cat vote.
nice
They want to return pornography where they used to find it at their youth: gas stations, kiosks and VIP rooms of British genteleman's clubs.
moral majority (Score:5, Insightful)
This isn't about limiting "trafficking". This is limiting all sex for pay among consenting adults, which is made easier/safer via peer-to-peer platforms. Someone who advertises on Backpage doesn't need a middleman (aka a pimp).
i.e. it's a law not created to help victims, but rather by marching moral majority morons, to control what consenting adults are allowed to do in their own bedrooms. Same deal as with alcohol and marijuana prohibition laws.
Throw the book at pimps who force people into prostitution or use children. But consenting adults should be able to decide for themselves. Nevada, Amsterdam, and Berlin are good examples of how the business should be treated.
Berlin for example has a huge child sex problem that is practically ignored.
... and a law that punishes US companies for what other people put on their US-based servers solves this how?
Drugs have nothing to do with moral majority (Score:3, Insightful)
Right wing ideas don't really survive on their own. Supply side economics, Military Industrial complex, lax environmental regulations and worker protections. None of these are high enough in the polls to make it. But our two party system means if you c
And Tom Brady threw for over 100 more yards than Nick Foles but the Philadelphia Eagles ended up with Super Bowl rings last month because -- according to the rules of the game which BOTH TEAMS AGREED TO -- their team won. If you don't like the rules of the game, either don't play, or get them changed -- the process to do that is very clear. Until then, cry me a river.
That's a pretty horrible example (Score:2)
There's no point to playing a rigged game fairly. You'll always lose. If we call a constitutional convention the right wing will use it to strip the constitution of the few protections workers have.
Fairness is, if anything, a childish concept. We're adults. We're n
Nevada, Amsterdam, and Berlin are good examples of how the business should be treated.
There's more prostitution going on in the city of Las Vegas, where it is illegal, than there is in the rest of the state. If you include Reno, where it is also illegal, then the remainder gets lost in the statistical noise — WP claims that 66 times more money is spent on illegal prostitution in NV than the legal kind. So no. Nevada is a terrible example.
Why didn't Congress consult with the people...? (Score:2, Troll)
Because in the Republican-controlled Congress, ignorance is bliss. And they are very blissful.
Re:Why didn't Congress consult with the people...? (Score:5, Informative)
This one isn't due to partisan ignorance, just the general kind.
This one isn't due to partisan ignorance, just the general kind.
Correct.
OP, on the other hand, is a shining example of the first kind.
wut (Score:2)
Some of these groups behind SESTA / FOSTA seem to see the bill as a mere stepping stone to banning pornography from the Internet.
Lol good luck there
They will never be able to ban pornography from the internet, but they can certainly do a lot of harm in the attempt. How many services will be forced to close, how many people thrown in jail, as part of this futile effort?
A lot of those jailed will be "sex trafficking victims". Because that is what the police does: They charge them with prostitution (and sometimes with "trafficking" themselves or each other) and lock them up. Shows nicely that the whole thing is a Big Lie and that this is not about actually helping anybody.
Back to old school (Score:2)
Alright folks, break out your terminal emulators - time to go back to NNTP/Usenet.
Just relocate! (Score:1)
Where's the law that says the Schelling point for sex services needs to have any physical presence in the United States? Websites like Craigslist and Backpage do not require outrageous amounts of computing power, network bandwidth, or programming skill.
Amusing that the Schelling point in this case would also be the selling point.
Good luck with that. (Score:3)
Some of these groups behind SESTA / FOSTA seem to see the bill as a mere stepping stone to banning pornography from the Internet."
Dr. Cox: [wikipedia.org] "I’m fairly sure if they took porn off the internet, there’d only be one website left, and it’d be called, 'Bring Back the Porn!'”
This is why it doesn't matter who you vote for (Score:3, Insightful)
From the article:
"The bill was approved overwhelmingly in a 97-2 vote."
If Hillary had won, she'd be signing something just as egregious into law.
While the two sides argue over frivolities, real freedoms are inexorably crushed by both "sides".
There are more than two choices. The problem is that this kind of bill is wildly popular with voters, so nobody will vote for the kind of candidate who opposes it.
Or, I dunno (Score:2)
Oops, my bad. I forgot who was in control.
Also explains the "war on porn" nicely.
Unfortunate Choice of Wording (Score:2)
"let's be clear: Congress just made trafficking victims less safe, not more"
This makes it look like congress made things less safe for those who traffic victims.
"victims of trafficking".. fixed that for you, EFF!
Don't care (Score:2)
If, for instance, Facebook doesn't know enough to need to ask its users if old men trolling for young boys is wrong, maybe a little cage rattling from the federal government really is called
The Constitution is an abstract concept. Guns and taxes are only "stupid stuff" in the sense that anything that isn't an actual Platonic ideal is stupid stuff.
High taxes enable perversion of the intent of the Constitution. Nigh-indiscriminate gun-grabbing is both a perversion of the intent of the Constitution and enables more perversion. Military escapades abroad are a perversion, but guess how much worse it would be if all we did was debate that all while acquiescing to higher taxes and more government micromanagement.
I agree with everything you said, and did appreciate the irony in the last sentence, but I would like to add, to expand upon the section I highlighted: Nigh-indiscriminate gun-ownership is both a perversion of the intent of the Constitution and enables more perversion. In addition, from an outside perspective, background checks, licensing and registration, and so on, the seemingly sensible reforms to the current almost-free-for-all, don't add up to 'gun-grabbing' whichever way you slice it. I understand tha
A misperception is that our gun ownership is nigh-indiscriminate. It is not. ALL commercial sales of both long guns and handguns require a criminal background check. That is a federal mandate. Many states have more stringent mandates. In my home state of Massachusetts, you are required to undergo a background check and waiting period in order to even be eligible to make a purchase. On paper the system is not bad, but the implementation is spotty. Sometimes it's
Short-sighted... (Score:5, Insightful)
But some lawmakers and anti-sex trafficking advocates think the law has gotten in the way of efforts to go after online trafficking suspects like Backpage.com.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a co-author of SESTA with Portman and a former prosecutor, called Section 230 "outdated and obsolete" during Wednesday's press conference.
They were talking about this on NPR this afternoon - apparently, sex traffickers were posting classified ads on Backpage.com with keywords like "lolita" and "fresh" to indicate underage girls - and the Senator wants to be able to go after Backpage...
Wouldn't it have been much smarter to quietly make a deal with Backpage to forward this info to the FBI as soon as they get it?
Re: (Score:3)
Wouldn't it have been much smarter to quietly make a deal with Backpage to forward this info to the FBI as soon as they get it?
Quiet deals don't let members of Congress make speeches about how they are defending poor innocent children.
As if the undercovers couldn't adapt their tactics based on changing criminal behavior.
Wouldn't it have been much smarter to quietly make a deal with Backpage to forward this info to the FBI as soon as they get it?
First, you have the issue of a private company providing data to the feds without a warrant. That's the common
/. meme when a company hands data to the government voluntarily.
Second, when the criminals determine that Backpage is sending every ad with the word "fresh" in it to the feds, they'll choose a different code word and you'll be back at the poor undercovers not being able to figure out that the code word has chan
As if the undercovers couldn't adapt their tactics based on changing criminal behavior.
It's a lot tougher when the advertisements go underground to invite-only sites.
Wouldn't it have been much smarter to quietly make a deal with Backpage to forward this info to the FBI as soon as they get it?
First, you have the issue of a private company providing data to the feds without a warrant. That's the common
/. meme when a company hands data to the government voluntarily.
There's nothing illegal about that, and it happens every day. Transmit some child porn through your Gmail account. You'll shortly receive a knock on your door from the feds. Google scans all attachments and compares their hashes to a set of hashes provided by the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and forwards any matches to the FBI.
Second, when the criminals determine that Backpage is sending every ad with the word "fresh" in it to the feds, they'll choose a different code word and you'll be back at the poor undercovers not being able to figure out that the code word has changed.
Again, the issue is not which keyword they use, but whether it's a site that's easily acce
It's a lot tougher when the advertisements go underground to invite-only sites.
And if the feds start prosecuting Backpage users, whether or not Backpage turns over all ads with the right "keywords", don't you think the traffic will move to that anyway?
There's nothing illegal about that,
I didn't say there was. I said it was a common
/. meme -- awful company violates user privacy by handing data to feds without warrant.
Transmit some child porn through your Gmail account.
Like I said, awful company scans every piece of email you send and receive
...
Think of the difference between sharing files on, say, Usenet vs. sharing files on invite-only bulletin boards or torrent trackers.
I understand the difference. The point is that they will start doing that anyway when prosecutions start ramping up, if ever,
They were talking about this on NPR this afternoon - apparently, sex traffickers were posting classified ads on Backpage.com with keywords like "lolita" and "fresh" to indicate underage girls
Which they are not in all these cases. Nobody would advertise something like that openly. It is purely the fantasy of the customer being addressed here. A "lolita" is a sex worker that looks young, but is anywhere from 18-30. There are basically almost no underage sex workers, and where there are, they are 17 or 16. There are, for example, also statements from brothel owners in Switzerland where prostitution used to be legal from 16 years on, that they actually did not want any this young because they canno
Ban pornography, nothing important would be lost. (Score:3)
I wish they would ban pornography from the internet. I wish they had banned it 20 years ago. We'd probably be coasting around in self-driving flying cars given the amount of (especially nerd) time we've lost to it.
Strip joints/booths are not porn. They are in-person entertainment, they happen in meat-space.
The other forms of porn were much slower speed and thus less damaging. Very much not the same.
yourbrainonporn.org
Our monkey brains are hardwired to seek sex. The hijacking of these circuits with porn is a significant problem as it causes shrinkage of the affected area due to the overstimulation.
And what _exactly_ constitutes pornography?
Where do you draw the line between art and pornography?
Where do you draw the line between art and pornography?
If a nerd spends less than 1% of his day looking at it, it's art. If he spends more than 10%, it's porn.
We all know how the naming system works. (Score:2)
Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA) OBVIOUSLY means the aim is to make it harder to fight online sex trafficking- That's how we do things around here-
The MPAA did it (Score:5, Insightful)
This isn't about sex trafficking. This is about US representatives paid off by the MPAA to remove CDA Sec 230 protections so that they can go after people who share content, require ISPs to censor or block postings, and enforce permanent takedown ("staydown") instead of merely providing a notice that ISPs may or may not send the end-users.
It's a dark day for the Internet. It's a dark day for freedom of expression. It's a dark day for open discourse and discussion.
...and it will make things worse for sex trafficking victims...
Everybody loses. Except congress reelection campaign donation funds.
Ehud
This is about US representatives paid off by the MPAA to remove CDA Sec 230 protections so that they can go after people who share content, require ISPs to censor or block postings, and enforce permanent takedown
You haven't read the bill, have you? It's pretty specific in what it says about 230. It's also pretty specific in what it deals with. "Share content" isn't mentioned even once, not even sideways, unless by "content" you mean "sexual organs" and "share" you mean "sell or operate in the business of selling."
If your rant is because this law shows that laws can be changed and protections provided to ISPs could be removed, well, good morning. You've woken up to the fact that laws can be changed. This law isn't
You haven't read that expression about "slippery slope", have you?
It doesn't specify any exact topic whatsoever, but it applies to everything where policy is influenced by money.
E
You haven't read that expression about "slippery slope", have you?
Of course I have. I also realize that laws have been changed before, so that slope is well above and behind us. This bill does nothing to change it.
It doesn't specify any exact topic whatsoever, but it applies to everything where policy is influenced by money.
Uh, yeah. Tell me who is buying this legislation again? It takes someone with deep pockets to buy legislation that allows easier prosecution of operators of websites that have an "intent to promote or facilitate the prostitution of another person"?
FOSTA? (Score:2)
Why isn't it called ASVFOSTA?
And what's with "SESTA", where does that come from? Aren't acronyms supposed to be made of the first letter of each word of the thing?
If they're going to make their own rules about acronyms, then I'm going to make my own and call this bill "FIESTA" or "SIESTA".
What's the punishment? (Score:2)
Let's say I work for AT&T. Can I use this to publish ads for underage sex on a competitor/enemy's website. Fake ads, but I don't think anyone really cares. (On the darkweb you can buy weapon's grade plutonium. It's true because a reporter saw an ad) Since I control the network, I have godlike powers. I can be very very hard to track down.
Can I use this to cause my competitor/enemy to come under crushing legal scrutiny? Seized servers, fines, etc.
Scope (Score:2)
How does this apply to content hosted outside the USA? Are they simply pushing ISP jobs overseas, or are they going to Build A [Fire]Wall?